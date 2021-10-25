openbase logo
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

jQuery Tree Plugin ---- zTree

last version : 3.5.48

Donate to zTree : http://www.treejs.cn/v3/donate.php

zTree API : http://www.treejs.cn/v3/api.php

zTree Demo : http://www.treejs.cn/v3/demo.php

Install

npm install @ztree/ztree_v3

Introduction of zTree (简介)

  • zTree is a multi-functional "tree plug-ins." based on jQuery. The main advantages of zTree includes excellent performance, flexible configuration, and the combination of multiple functions. (zTree 是一个依靠 jQuery 实现的多功能 “树插件”。优异的性能、灵活的配置、多种功能的组合是 zTree 最大优点。)

  • zTree is a free tree plug-in and uses the MIT license. (zTree 是开源免费的软件, 使用 MIT 许可证)

  • The code of zTree v3.x has been separated according to the various functions. You can only load the code you need. (zTree v3.x 将核心代码按照功能进行了分割，不需要的代码可以不用加载)

  • zTree v3.x uses delay loading technique, which can easily load tens of thousands of nodes in seconds even in IE6 browser. (采用了 延迟加载 技术，上万节点轻松加载，即使在 IE6 下也能基本做到秒杀)

  • Compatible with IE, FireFox?, Chrome, Opera, Safari and other browsers. (兼容 IE、FireFox?、Chrome、Opera、Safari 等浏览器)

  • Support for JSON data. (支持 JSON 数据)

  • Support for static and asynchronous data loading node. (支持静态 和 Ajax 异步加载节点数据)

  • Replace the skin / custom icon flexibly. (支持任意更换皮肤 / 自定义图标)

  • Support extremely flexible checkbox or radio selection function. (支持极其灵活的 checkbox 或 radio 选择功能)

  • Provide enough incident response callback. (提供多种事件响应回调)

  • Flexible editing (add / delete / change / search) functions, such as drag and drop nodes,you can even drag and drop multiple nodes. (灵活的编辑（增/删/改/查）功能，可随意拖拽节点，还可以多节点拖拽哟)

  • Enable to generate multiple instances of zTree in one page. (在一个页面内可同时生成多个 Tree 实例)

  • Simple parameters to achieve flexible configuration capabilities. (简单的参数配置实现 灵活多变的功能)

  • To enhance performance, zTree transforms the js & css structure to provide excellent browser compatibility and make the development more easily (zTree v3.x（JQuery Tree 插件），性能全面提升，js & css 架构全面调整，提供更好的兼容性和易开发性)

