zTree is a multi-functional "tree plug-ins." based on jQuery. The main advantages of zTree includes excellent performance, flexible configuration, and the combination of multiple functions. (zTree 是一个依靠 jQuery 实现的多功能 “树插件”。优异的性能、灵活的配置、多种功能的组合是 zTree 最大优点。)

zTree is a free tree plug-in and uses the MIT license. (zTree 是开源免费的软件, 使用 MIT 许可证)

The code of zTree v3.x has been separated according to the various functions. You can only load the code you need. (zTree v3.x 将核心代码按照功能进行了分割，不需要的代码可以不用加载)

zTree v3.x uses delay loading technique, which can easily load tens of thousands of nodes in seconds even in IE6 browser. (采用了 延迟加载 技术，上万节点轻松加载，即使在 IE6 下也能基本做到秒杀)

Compatible with IE, FireFox?, Chrome, Opera, Safari and other browsers. (兼容 IE、FireFox?、Chrome、Opera、Safari 等浏览器)

Support for JSON data. (支持 JSON 数据)

Support for static and asynchronous data loading node. (支持静态 和 Ajax 异步加载节点数据)

Replace the skin / custom icon flexibly. (支持任意更换皮肤 / 自定义图标)

Support extremely flexible checkbox or radio selection function. (支持极其灵活的 checkbox 或 radio 选择功能)

Provide enough incident response callback. (提供多种事件响应回调)

Flexible editing (add / delete / change / search) functions, such as drag and drop nodes,you can even drag and drop multiple nodes. (灵活的编辑（增/删/改/查）功能，可随意拖拽节点，还可以多节点拖拽哟)

Enable to generate multiple instances of zTree in one page. (在一个页面内可同时生成多个 Tree 实例)

Simple parameters to achieve flexible configuration capabilities. (简单的参数配置实现 灵活多变的功能)