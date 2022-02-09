Zowe CLI is a command-line interface that lets you interact with the mainframe in a familiar format. Zowe CLI helps to increase overall productivity, reduce the learning curve for developing mainframe applications, and exploit the ease-of-use of off-platform tools. Zowe CLI lets you use common tools such as Integrated Development Environments (IDEs), shell commands, bash scripts, and build tools for mainframe development. Through its ecosystem of plug-ins, you can automate actions on systems such as IBM Db2, IBM CICS, and more. It provides a set of utilities and services that help developers, DevOps engineers, and more become efficient in supporting and building z/OS applications quickly.
This repository also contains the Zowe Node Client SDK. The SDK lets you leverage the underlying APIs to build applications that interface with the mainframe.
To try out early access features, install the "next" release of Zowe CLI (
npm install -g @zowe/cli@next). This version may receive breaking changes and is intended to gather early feedback on what may become a future LTS release.
For documentation about these features, see these files:
For detailed information about how to install, configure, and use Zowe CLI, see Zowe CLI Documentation. The documentation includes examples and tutorials for how to contribute to Zowe CLI and develop CLI plug-ins.
The
docs directory in this repository contains auto-generated typescript documentation under the
docs/typedoc directory. To access the typescript documentation locally, navigate to the local
node_modules directory that contains the installed package and access the
docs directory after you install the Zowe CLI package.
Note: Some links in the auto-generated typescript documentation are not functional at this time.
The following information is critical to working with the code, running/writing/maintaining automated tests, developing consistent syntax in your plug-in, and ensuring that your plug-in integrates with Zowe CLI properly:
|For more information about ...
|See:
|General guidelines that apply to contributing to Zowe CLI and Plug-ins
|Contribution Guidelines
|Conventions and best practices for creating packages and plug-ins for Zowe CLI
|Package and Plug-in Guidelines
|Guidelines for contributing to Zowe SDKs
|SDK Guidelines
|Guidelines for running tests on Zowe CLI
|Testing Guidelines
|Guidelines for running tests on the plug-ins that you build
|Plug-in Testing Guidelines
|Documentation that describes the features of the Imperative CLI Framework
|About Imperative CLI Framework
|Naming CLI commands and developing syntax
|Command Format Standards
|Versioning conventions for Zowe CLI and Plug-ins
|Versioning Guidelines
Tip: Visit our Sample Plug-in repository for example plug-in code. You can follow developer tutorials here.
Zowe CLI requires NPM version 7 to install from source. Before proceeding, check your NPM version with
npm --version and if it's older than 7.x, update with
npm install -g npm.
The first time that you download Zowe CLI from the GitHub repository, issue the following command to install the required Zowe CLI dependencies and several development tools:
npm install --@zowe:registry=https://registry.npmjs.org --no-package-lock --force
Note: When necessary, you can run the install command again to update dependencies that were changed in package.json.
To build your code changes, issue the following command:
npm run build
When you update
package.json to include new dependencies, or when you pull changes that affect
package.json, issue the
npm update command to download the dependencies.
From your copy of this repository, after a build, navigate to the
packages/cli directory, then issue the following command to install Zowe CLI from source:
npm install -g
Notes:
npm install -g command or the
npm uninstall -g command with
sudo to let npm have write access to the installation directory.
npm install -g command might fail several times due to an
EPERM error. This appears to be a bug that npm documented in their GitHub issues. This behaviour does not appear to be specific to installing the Zowe CLI package. Unfortunately, the only solution that we know of is to issue the
npm cache clean command and the
npm install -g command repeatedly until it works.
From your local copy of this repository, issue the following command to uninstall Zowe CLI:
npm uninstall --global @zowe/cli
Zowe CLI configuration is made up of different profiles. The profiles contain the information that Zowe CLI needs to communicate with the mainframe system. For example, credentials and z/OSMF host name. If you try to use Zowe CLI functionality and you get an error message that Zowe CLI failed to load any profiles, see the
zowe profiles create --help command for the group of commands that you are trying to use (if any) to initialize your configuration.
The most fundamental Zowe CLI profile is a
zosmf profile. Issue the following command to understand how to create a
zosmf profile in Zowe CLI:
zowe profiles create zosmf-profile --help
After you create your profile, you can confirm that the properties of your profile can connect to and communicate with your mainframe system successfully by issuing the following command:
zowe zosmf check status
Tip: When you confirm that your profile connects to and communicates with your mainframe system successfully, you can issue the same command at any time to verify the availability and status of the z/OSMF subsystem on your mainframe.
For detailed information about creating service profiles, creating base profiles, or integrating with Zowe API ML, see Using Zowe CLI.
The Zowe Node Client SDK consists of APIs that enable you to build client applications that interface with the mainframe. Use the APIs to build your own client applications or automation scripts, independent of Zowe CLI.
For information about downloading and getting started with the SDK, see the Zowe Docs.
Tip: Alternatively, you can import Zowe CLI into your project to call the Node APIs. However, importing all of Zowe CLI will increase the size of your project. For example, use the following statement to import packages from Zowe CLI:
import { <interfaceName> } from @zowe/cli
Where
<interfaceName> is the name of an interface that you populate (i.e.
IIssueParms) or a function that submits requests (i.e
IssueCommand).
For example usage syntax, see the readme for each API package in this repository:
In addition to Node.js, you must have a means to execute
.sh (bash) scripts, which are required for running integration tests. On Windows, you can install "Git Bash" (bundled with the standard Git installation - check "Use Git and Unix Tools from Windows Command Prompt" installation option).
After downloading/installing the prerequisites, ensure that you can execute the following commands and receive success responses:
node --version
npm --version
where sh
To run Zowe CLI system tests, you need a configured properties file with proper system information present.
A dummy properties file is present in the
__tests__/__resources__/properties folder,
default_properties.yaml. Using this file as a template, you should create a
custom_properties.yaml file within the same directory. Git is configured to ignore all properties files in the properties folder, except for the
default_properties.yaml file.
Important! Do not check in configured properties files because they contain security principles and other critical information.
You can run the system tests by issuing the following command:
npm run test:system
If the
custom_properties.yaml file cannot be found or loaded, an error with relevant details is thrown.
How can I install Zowe CLI as a root user on Mac/Linux?
You can install the CLI as root so that all users can access the CLI without installing it individually on their user account. As the root user on Mac/Linux, issue the following command:
npm i -g @zowe/cli@latest --ignore-scripts
Warning! If you use this method, plug-ins that are installed as root can only be accessed as root. Users must install plug-ins on their user account or share all profiles/plugins/settings/logs with root. You also might encounter npm errors if you install as root. We recommend that Linux administrators implement a user/group environment where permissions can be more carefully controlled.