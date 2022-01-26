Use of this SDK is subject to our Terms of Use
Starting from version 1.9.1, an OSS attribution file (oss_attribution.txt) will be provided in each release. Some licenses for OSS contained in our products give you the right to access the source code under said license. You may obtain a copy of source code for the relevant OSS via the following link: https://zoom.us/opensource/source. Please obtain independent legal advice or counsel to determine your responsibility to make source code available under any specific OSS project.
The Zoom Web Meeting SDK NPM package is for implementing the Zoom Meeting Web SDK with a frontend framework like React or Angular that uses webpack / babel.
There are now two views to choose from, Component, and Client.
NOTE: Please read how to improve Web SDK performance in Chrome.
In your frontend project, install the Web SDK:
$ npm install @zoomus/websdk --save
In the component file where you want to use the Web Meeting SDK, import
ZoomMtgEmbedded and create the client.
import ZoomMtgEmbedded from "@zoomus/websdk/embedded";
const client = ZoomMtgEmbedded.createClient();
In the HTML file, set an id attribute on the HTML element where you want to render the Web Meeting SDK. It will be hidden until you start or join a meeting.
<div id=”meetingSDKElement”>
<!-- Zoom Meeting SDK Rendered Here -->
</div>
Back in the JavaScript file, init the SDK with the HTML element above:
let meetingSDKElement = document.getElementById('meetingSDKElement');
client.init({
debug: true,
zoomAppRoot: meetingSDKElement,
language: 'en-US',
customize: {
meetingInfo: ['topic', 'host', 'mn', 'pwd', 'telPwd', 'invite', 'participant', 'dc', 'enctype'],
toolbar: {
buttons: [
{
text: 'Custom Button',
className: 'CustomButton',
onClick: () => {
console.log('custom button');
}
}
]
}
}
});
Here are the required properties for the
client.join() function. You can get the Meeting Number and password from the Zoom Meeting APIs.
|Parameter
|Description
apiKey
|Required, your Zoom JWT App API Key.
signature
|Required, your signature. Instructions here.
meetingNumber
|Required, the Zoom Meeting number.
password
|Requried, leave as empty string if the meeting only requires the waiting room.
userName
|Required, the name of the user starting or joining the meeting.
userEmail
|Optional, the email of the user starting or joining the meeting.
Then, join the meeting.
client.join({
apiKey: apiKey,
signature: signature,
meetingNumber: meetingNumber,
password: password,
userName: userName
})
For the full list of features and event listeners, as well as additional guides, please see our Meeting SDK docs.
In the component file where you want to use the Web SDK, import
ZoomMtg and call the
preLoadWasm() and
prepareJssdk() functions.
import { ZoomMtg } from '@zoomus/websdk';
ZoomMtg.preLoadWasm();
ZoomMtg.prepareJssdk();
NOTE: The following directory (already in node_modules) must be accessible in your url path:
node_modules/@zoomus/websdk/dist/lib/
Or, you can set a custom path to the Web SDK's lib directory using:
ZoomMtg.setZoomJSLib('http://localhost:9999/custom/path/to/lib/', '/av')
NOTE: The following files (already in node_modules) must be globally accessible (equivalent of link and script tag in index.html):
node_modules/@zoomus/websdk/dist/css/bootstrap.css
node_modules/@zoomus/websdk/dist/css/react-select.css
Set the config variables (reference below):
// setup your signautre endpoint here: https://github.com/zoom/websdk-sample-signature-node.js
var signatureEndpoint = 'http://localhost:4000'
var apiKey = 'JWT_API_KEY'
var meetingNumber = 123456789
var role = 0
var leaveUrl = 'http://localhost:9999'
var userName = 'WebSDK'
var userEmail = ''
var passWord = ''
Config variables reference:
|Variable
|Description
|signatureEndpoint
|Required, the endpoint url that returns a signature. Get a signature endpoint here.
|apiKey
|Required, your Zoom JWT App API Key.
|meetingNumber
|The Zoom meeting / webinar number.
|role
|Required, 0 to join the meeting / webinar, 1 to start the meeting.
|leaveUrl
|Required, the URL the user is taken to once the meeting is over.
|userName
|Required, A name for the user joining / starting the meeting / webinar.
|userEmail
|Optional, the user joining / starting the meeting / webinar.
|passWord
|Optional, meeting password. Leave as empty string if the meeting does not require a password.
Generate the meeting signature to authenticate, instructions here.
var signature = 'eHUzSlBhQV9SSlcyLTlsNV9IQWFMQS4xMjM0NTY3ODkuMTU4MzE2OTUzODc3My4wLkJMNEtiM3FINGx5ZzA1MUZtbGJOcGtPRnlFQS9lQUR2bGllVzJNNGZJeWs9'
Then init, and join the meeting.
ZoomMtg.init({
leaveUrl: leaveUrl,
isSupportAV: true,
success: (success) => {
console.log(success)
ZoomMtg.join({
signature: signature,
meetingNumber: meetingNumber,
userName: userName,
apiKey: apiKey,
userEmail: userEmail,
passWord: passWord,
success: (success) => {
console.log(success)
},
error: (error) => {
console.log(error)
}
})
},
error: (error) => {
console.log(error)
}
})
For the full list of features and event listeners, as well as additional guides, please see our Meeting SDK docs.
Checkout the Zoom Web SDK Sample App, and the Simple Signature Setup Sample App.
If you're looking for help, try Developer Support or our Developer Forum. Priority support is also available with Premier Developer Support plans.