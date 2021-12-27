openbase logo
@zondax/ledger-substrate

by Zondax
0.22.0 (see all)

Ledger Nano Kusama / Polkadot integration library + examples

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ledger-substrate (JS Integration)

Main

License npm version

This package provides a basic client library to communicate with Substrate Apps running in a Ledger Nano S/X devices

Additionally, it provides a hd_key_derivation function to retrieve the keys that Ledger apps generate with BIP32-ED25519. Warning: the hd_key_derivation function is not audited and depends on external pacakges. We recommend using the official Substrate Ledger apps in recovery mode.

Run Tests

  • Prepare your Ledger device (for instance, use https://github.com/zondax/ledger-kusama)

    • Prepare as development device:

    • Build & load the Kusama app

      • Load the Kusama App

  • Install all dependencies and run tests

yarn install
yarn test:integration

