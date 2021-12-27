This package provides a basic client library to communicate with Substrate Apps running in a Ledger Nano S/X devices
Additionally, it provides a hd_key_derivation function to retrieve the keys that Ledger apps generate with BIP32-ED25519. Warning: the hd_key_derivation function is not audited and depends on external pacakges. We recommend using the official Substrate Ledger apps in recovery mode.
Prepare your Ledger device (for instance, use https://github.com/zondax/ledger-kusama)
Prepare as development device:
Build & load the Kusama app
Install all dependencies and run tests
yarn install
yarn test:integration