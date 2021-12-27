This package provides a basic client library to communicate with Substrate Apps running in a Ledger Nano S/X devices

Additionally, it provides a hd_key_derivation function to retrieve the keys that Ledger apps generate with BIP32-ED25519. Warning: the hd_key_derivation function is not audited and depends on external pacakges. We recommend using the official Substrate Ledger apps in recovery mode.

Run Tests

Prepare your Ledger device (for instance, use https://github.com/zondax/ledger-kusama) Prepare as development device: Build & load the Kusama app Load the Kusama App

Install all dependencies and run tests