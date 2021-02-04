⚠️ Unmaintained ⚠️

The project is no longer maintained by the author.

It still may be helpful for MVP or small projects but for large projects it will be better to choose rtl.css (which this plugins uses under the hood) directly.

If you want to take care of this repo/npm package, you can contact author:

PostCSS-plugin for RTL-adaptivity

Generates RTL rules with flipped properties. Use one file for both directions!

Examples

Simple properties

In most cases all you need is flip property name or value from left to right or change values order in full-valued shorthand from top-right-bottom-left to top-left-bottom-right .

LTR input:

.foo { float : right; margin-left : 13px ; text-align : right; font-size : 13px ; border-color : lightgray; border-width : 2px 0 2px 2px ; border-style : solid dashed solid solid } .foo { text-align : center; }

LTR+RTL output:

.foo { font-size : 13px } [dir] .foo { border-color : lightgray } [dir="ltr"] .foo { float : right; margin-left : 13px ; text-align : right; border-width : 2px 0 2px 2px ; border-style : solid dashed solid solid } [dir="rtl"] .foo { float : left; margin-right : 13px ; text-align : left; border-width : 2px 2px 2px 0 ; border-style : solid solid solid dashed } [dir] .foo { text-align : center }

Animations

Flippable keyframes-animations will be splitted to two direction-based rules with -ltr or -rtl suffixes

LTR input:

.foo { animation : 1s slide 0s ease-in-out } @ keyframes slide { from { transform : translate ( -1000px ) } to { transform : translate ( 0 ) } }

LTR+RTL output:

[dir="ltr"] .foo { animation : 1s slide-ltr 0s ease-in-out } [dir="rtl"] .foo { animation : 1s slide-rtl 0s ease-in-out } @ keyframes slide-ltr { from { transform : translate ( -1000px ) } to { transform : translate ( 0 ) } } @ keyframes slide-rtl { from { transform : translate ( 1000px ) } to { transform : translate ( 0 ) } }

Value directives

To transform declaration values use value directives:

/* rtl:prepend:{value} */ - to prepend the {value} before the current value

- to prepend the {value} before the current value /* rtl:append:{value} */ - to append the {value} after the current value

- to append the {value} after the current value /* rtl:{value} */ - to replace the current value with the supplied value

Source

.foo { font-weight : bold; font-family : "Droid Sans" , "Helvetica Neue" , Arial, sans-serif ; transform : rotate (45deg) ; flex-direction : row ; }

Result

.foo { font-weight : bold; } [dir=ltr] .foo { font-family : "Droid Sans" , "Helvetica Neue" , Arial, sans-serif ; transform : rotate (45deg) ; flex-direction : row ; } [dir=rtl] .foo { font-family : "Droid Arabic Kufi" , "Droid Sans" , "Helvetica Neue" , Arial, sans-serif; transform : rotate (45deg) scaleX (-1); flex-direction : row-reverse; }

Property directives

To transform declaration property name use property directives:

/* rtl:as:{prop} */ - to process the property as {prop}. Usable for custom properties

Source

:root { --padding : 1rem 2rem 3rem 4rem; }

Result

[dir=ltr] :root { --padding : 1rem 2rem 3rem 4rem; } [dir=rtl] :root { --padding : 1rem 4rem 3rem 2rem; }

Ignoring specific declarations

To skip flipping specific declarations use some of supported directives:

/* rtl:ignore */ - to ignore the following rule or the containing declaration

- to ignore the following rule or the containing declaration /* rtl:begin:ignore */ and /* rtl:end:ignore */ - to ignore rules within scope

Ignore one rule:

.foo { padding-left : 0 }

Block-syntax to ignore rules within scope:

.foo { padding-left : 0 } .bar { direction : ltr }

Value-syntax to ignore a single CSS declaration:

.foo { margin-left : 20px ; padding-right : 20px ; }

/*! notation will work too:

.foo { padding-left : 0 }

Usage

Plug it to PostCSS const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ) const rtl = require ( 'postcss-rtl' ) postcss([ rtl( options ) ]) See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment. Manage direction by switching between dir="ltr" and dir="rtl" on <html> element.

With Webpack:

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/ , use : [ { loader : 'style-loader' }, { loader : 'css-loader' }, { loader : 'postcss-loader' , options : { plugins : function ( ) { return [ require ( 'postcss-rtl' )( options ) ] } } } ] } ] } }

With Gulp:

gulp.src( 'style.css' ) .pipe( postcss( [ rtl( options ) ]) ) .pipe( gulp.dest( './dest' ) )

Options

addPrefixToSelector : Custom function for adding prefix to selector. Optional. Example: function addPrefixToSelector ( selector, prefix ) { return ` ${prefix} > ${selector} ` } note: the returned string must include prefix to avoid an infinite recursion

onlyDirection : generate only one-direction version: ltr or rtl

prefixType : Switches between adding attributes and classes. Optional: attribute (by default, recommended): .foo => [dir=rtl] .foo class (useful for IE6): .foo => .dir-rtl .foo

prefix : Uses a custom string, instead of 'dir', for the added attribute and class selectors e.g. 'data-my-custom-dir' (for attribute prefixType): .foo => [data-my-custom-dir=rtl] .foo e.g. 'my-custom-dir' (for class prefixType): .foo => .my-custom-dir-rtl .foo

removeComments (default: true ): remove rtl:* comments after process them

fromRTL (default: false ): assume all styles are written in RTL direction and generate corresponding LTR styles for them

blacklist : the array of css properties which processing will be ignored Example: [ 'padding-left' , 'padding-right' ]

whitelist : the array of css properties which (and only them) will be processed Example: [ 'margin' , 'border-color' ]

Thanks

Great thanks to projects: