The project is no longer maintained by the author.
It still may be helpful for MVP or small projects but for large projects it will be better
to choose
rtl.css (which this plugins uses under the hood) directly.
If you want to take care of this repo/npm package, you can contact author:
PostCSS-plugin for RTL-adaptivity
Generates RTL rules with flipped properties. Use one file for both directions!
In most cases all you need is flip property name or value
from
left to
right or change values order in full-valued shorthand
from
top-right-bottom-left to
top-left-bottom-right.
LTR input:
.foo {
float: right;
margin-left: 13px;
text-align: right;
font-size: 13px;
border-color: lightgray;
border-width: 2px 0 2px 2px;
border-style: solid dashed solid solid
}
.foo {
text-align: center;
}
LTR+RTL output:
.foo {
font-size: 13px
}
[dir] .foo {
border-color: lightgray
}
[dir="ltr"] .foo {
float: right;
margin-left: 13px;
text-align: right;
border-width: 2px 0 2px 2px;
border-style: solid dashed solid solid
}
[dir="rtl"] .foo {
float: left;
margin-right: 13px;
text-align: left;
border-width: 2px 2px 2px 0;
border-style: solid solid solid dashed
}
[dir] .foo {
text-align: center
}
Flippable keyframes-animations will be splitted to two
direction-based rules with
-ltr or
-rtl suffixes
LTR input:
.foo {
animation: 1s slide 0s ease-in-out
}
@keyframes slide {
from {
transform: translate( -1000px )
}
to {
transform: translate( 0 )
}
}
LTR+RTL output:
[dir="ltr"] .foo {
animation: 1s slide-ltr 0s ease-in-out
}
[dir="rtl"] .foo {
animation: 1s slide-rtl 0s ease-in-out
}
@keyframes slide-ltr {
from {
transform: translate( -1000px )
}
to {
transform: translate( 0 )
}
}
@keyframes slide-rtl {
from {
transform: translate( 1000px )
}
to {
transform: translate( 0 )
}
}
To transform declaration values use value directives:
/* rtl:prepend:{value} */ - to prepend the {value} before the current value
/* rtl:append:{value} */ - to append the {value} after the current value
/* rtl:{value} */ - to replace the current value with the supplied value
Source
.foo {
font-weight: bold;
font-family: "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", Arial, sans-serif/*rtl:prepend:"Droid Arabic Kufi",*/;
transform: rotate(45deg)/* rtl:append: scaleX(-1) */;
flex-direction: row/* rtl: row-reverse */;
}
Result
.foo {
font-weight: bold;
}
[dir=ltr] .foo {
font-family: "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", Arial, sans-serif/*rtl:prepend:"Droid Arabic Kufi",*/;
transform: rotate(45deg)/* rtl:append: scaleX(-1) */;
flex-direction: row/* rtl: row-reverse */;
}
[dir=rtl] .foo {
font-family: "Droid Arabic Kufi", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", Arial, sans-serif;
transform: rotate(45deg) scaleX(-1);
flex-direction: row-reverse;
}
To transform declaration property name use property directives:
/* rtl:as:{prop} */ - to process the property as {prop}. Usable for custom properties
Source
:root {
--padding /* rtl:as:padding */: 1rem 2rem 3rem 4rem;
}
Result
[dir=ltr]:root {
--padding /* rtl:as:padding */: 1rem 2rem 3rem 4rem;
}
[dir=rtl]:root {
--padding /* rtl:as:padding */: 1rem 4rem 3rem 2rem;
}
To skip flipping specific declarations use some of supported directives:
/* rtl:ignore */ - to ignore the following rule or the containing declaration
/* rtl:begin:ignore */ and
/* rtl:end:ignore */ - to ignore rules within scope
Ignore one rule:
/* rtl:ignore */
.foo {
padding-left: 0
}
Block-syntax to ignore rules within scope:
/* rtl:begin:ignore */
.foo {
padding-left: 0
}
.bar {
direction: ltr
}
/* rtl:end:ignore */
Value-syntax to ignore a single CSS declaration:
.foo {
margin-left: 20px;
padding-right: 20px /* rtl:ignore */;
}
/*! notation will work too:
/*! rtl:ignore */
.foo {
padding-left: 0
}
Plug it to PostCSS
const postcss = require('postcss')
const rtl = require('postcss-rtl')
postcss([ rtl( options ) ])
See PostCSS docs for examples for your environment.
Manage direction by switching between
dir="ltr" and
dir="rtl" on
<html> element.
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [ {
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
{ loader: 'style-loader' },
{ loader: 'css-loader' },
{ loader: 'postcss-loader',
options: {
plugins: function () {
return [ require( 'postcss-rtl' )( options ) ]
}
}
}
]
} ]
}
}
gulp.src( 'style.css' )
.pipe( postcss( [ rtl( options ) ]) )
.pipe( gulp.dest( './dest' ) )
addPrefixToSelector: Custom function for adding prefix to selector. Optional.
Example:
function addPrefixToSelector ( selector, prefix ) {
return `${prefix} > ${selector}` // Make selectors like [dir=rtl] > .selector
}
note: the returned string must include
prefix to avoid an infinite recursion
onlyDirection: generate only one-direction version:
ltr or
rtl
prefixType: Switches between adding attributes and classes. Optional:
attribute (by default, recommended):
.foo =>
[dir=rtl] .foo
class (useful for IE6):
.foo =>
.dir-rtl .foo
prefix: Uses a custom string, instead of 'dir', for the added attribute and class selectors
'data-my-custom-dir' (for attribute prefixType):
.foo =>
[data-my-custom-dir=rtl] .foo
'my-custom-dir' (for class prefixType):
.foo =>
.my-custom-dir-rtl .foo
removeComments (default:
true): remove
rtl:* comments after process them
fromRTL (default:
false): assume all styles are written in RTL direction and generate corresponding LTR styles for them
blacklist: the array of css properties which processing will be ignored
Example:
['padding-left', 'padding-right']
whitelist: the array of css properties which (and only them) will be processed
Example:
['margin', 'border-color']
Great thanks to projects: