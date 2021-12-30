openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ru

@znemz/react-use

by Vadim Dalecky
9.7.2-2 (see all)

React Hooks — 👍

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

28K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

190

Package

Dependencies

7

Size (min+gzip)

12.3KB

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme



👍
react-use





npm package CircleCI master npm downloads demos
Collection of essential React Hooks. Port of libreact.
Translations: 🇨🇳 汉语 



npm i react-use












Usage — how to import.
Unlicense — public domain.
Support — add yourself to backer list below.






Contributors








Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial