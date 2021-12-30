libreact.
npm i react-use
useBattery — tracks device battery state.
useGeolocation — tracks geo location state of user's device.
useHover and
useHoverDirty — tracks mouse hover state of some element.
useHash — tracks location hash value.
useIdle — tracks whether user is being inactive.
useIntersection — tracks an HTML element's intersection.
useKey,
useKeyPress,
useKeyboardJs, and
useKeyPressEvent — track keys.
useLocation and
useSearchParam — tracks page navigation bar location state.
useLongPress — tracks long press gesture of some element.
useMedia — tracks state of a CSS media query.
useMediaDevices — tracks state of connected hardware devices.
useMotion — tracks state of device's motion sensor.
useMouse and
useMouseHovered — tracks state of mouse position.
useMouseWheel — tracks deltaY of scrolled mouse wheel.
useNetworkState — tracks the state of browser's network connection.
useOrientation — tracks state of device's screen orientation.
usePageLeave — triggers when mouse leaves page boundaries.
useScratch — tracks mouse click-and-scrub state.
useScroll — tracks an HTML element's scroll position.
useScrolling — tracks whether HTML element is scrolling.
useStartTyping — detects when user starts typing.
useWindowScroll — tracks
Window scroll position.
useWindowSize — tracks
Window dimensions.
useMeasure and
useSize — tracks an HTML element's dimensions.
createBreakpoint — tracks
innerWidth
useScrollbarWidth — detects browser's native scrollbars width.
useAudio — plays audio and exposes its controls.
useClickAway — triggers callback when user clicks outside target area.
useCss — dynamically adjusts CSS.
useDrop and
useDropArea — tracks file, link and copy-paste drops.
useFullscreen — display an element or video full-screen.
useSlider — provides slide behavior over any HTML element.
useSpeech — synthesizes speech from a text string.
useVibrate — provide physical feedback using the Vibration API.
useVideo — plays video, tracks its state, and exposes playback controls.
useRaf — re-renders component on each
requestAnimationFrame.
useInterval and
useHarmonicIntervalFn — re-renders component on a set interval using
setInterval.
useSpring — interpolates number over time according to spring dynamics.
useTimeout — re-renders component after a timeout.
useTimeoutFn — calls given function after a timeout.
useTween — re-renders component, while tweening a number from 0 to 1.
useUpdate — returns a callback, which re-renders component when called.
useAsync,
useAsyncFn, and
useAsyncRetry — resolves an
async function.
useBeforeUnload — shows browser alert when user try to reload or close the page.
useCookie — provides way to read, update and delete a cookie.
useCopyToClipboard — copies text to clipboard.
useDebounce — debounces a function.
useError — error dispatcher.
useFavicon — sets favicon of the page.
useLocalStorage — manages a value in
localStorage.
useLockBodyScroll — lock scrolling of the body element.
useRafLoop — calls given function inside the RAF loop.
useSessionStorage — manages a value in
sessionStorage.
useThrottle and
useThrottleFn — throttles a function.
useTitle — sets title of the page.
usePermission — query permission status for browser APIs.
useEffectOnce — a modified
useEffect hook that only runs once.
useEvent — subscribe to events.
useLifecycles — calls
mount and
unmount callbacks.
useMountedState and
useUnmountPromise — track if component is mounted.
usePromise — resolves promise only while component is mounted.
useLogger — logs in console as component goes through life-cycles.
useMount — calls
mount callbacks.
useUnmount — calls
unmount callbacks.
useUpdateEffect — run an
effect only on updates.
useIsomorphicLayoutEffect —
useLayoutEffect that does not show warning when server-side rendering.
useDeepCompareEffect,
useShallowCompareEffect, and
useCustomCompareEffect — run an
effect depending on deep comparison of its dependencies
createMemo — factory of memoized hooks.
createReducer — factory of reducer hooks with custom middleware.
createReducerContext and
createStateContext — factory of hooks for a sharing state between components.
useDefault — returns the default value when state is
null or
undefined.
useGetSet — returns state getter
get() instead of raw state.
useGetSetState — as if
useGetSet and
useSetState had a baby.
useLatest — returns the latest state or props
usePrevious — returns the previous state or props.
usePreviousDistinct — like
usePrevious but with a predicate to determine if
previous should update.
useObservable — tracks latest value of an
Observable.
useRafState — creates
setState method which only updates after
requestAnimationFrame.
useSetState — creates
setState method which works like
this.setState.
useStateList — circularly iterates over an array.
useToggle and
useBoolean — tracks state of a boolean.
useCounter and
useNumber — tracks state of a number.
useList ~and
useUpsert~ — tracks state of an array.
useMap — tracks state of an object.
useSet — tracks state of a Set.
useQueue — implements simple queue.
useStateValidator — tracks state of an object.
useStateWithHistory — stores previous state values and provides handles to travel through them.
useMultiStateValidator — alike the
useStateValidator, but tracks multiple states at a time.
useMediatedState — like the regular
useState but with mediation by custom function.
useFirstMountState — check if current render is first.
useRendersCount — count component renders.
createGlobalState — cross component shared state.
useMethods — neat alternative to
useReducer.
useEnsuredForwardedRef and
ensuredForwardRef — use a React.forwardedRef safely.
