Text processing framework: Parse / Transform / Compile.
This library provides the boilerplate to make parsing and compiling pluggable. It’s in use by remark, retext, and hast.
npm:
npm install unified
unified is also available as an AMD, CommonJS, and globals module, uncompressed and compressed.
From remark:
var unified = require('unified');
var Parser = require('./lib/parse.js');
var Compiler = require('./lib/stringify.js');
module.exports = unified({
'name': 'mdast',
'Parser': Parser,
'Compiler': Compiler
});
remark — Markdown processor powered by plugins.
retext — Extensible system for analysing and manipulating natural language.
hast — HTML processor powered by plugins.
Bridges are a concept which support two-way transformation between processors. See unified-bridge for more information.
unified(options)
Create a new
Processor constructor.
Parameters —
options (
Object):
name (
string) — Unique namespace, e.g.
'mdast' or
'retext'.
data (
Object, optional) —
JSON.stringifyable dictionary providing
information to
Parser,
Compiler, and plug-ins.
Parser (
Function) — Constructor which transforms a virtual file
into a syntax tree. When input is parsed, this function will be
constructed with a
file,
settings, and the processor.
Parser
instances must have a
parse method which returns a
node (an object
with a
type property).
The string representation of a file can be accessed by executing
file.toString();.
Compiler (
Function) — Constructor which transforms a node
into a string. When input is compiled, this function will be
constructed with a
file,
settings, and the processor.
Compiler
instances must have a
compile method which returns a
string.
The syntax tree representation of a file can be accessed by executing
file.namespace(name).tree.
Returns —
Function (
Processor constructor).
Processor([processor])
Note that all methods on the instance are also available as functions on the constructor, which, when invoked, create a new instance.
Thus, invoking
new Processor().process()is the same as
Processor.process().
Create a new
Processor instance.
Parameters
processor (
Processor, optional) — Uses all plug-ins available on the
reference processor instance, on the newly constructed processor instance.
Returns
Processor.
processor.Parser
processor.Compiler
The constructors passed to
unified at
'Parser'
and
'Compiler' are stored on
Processor instances. The
Parser
is responsible for parsing a virtual file into a syntax tree, and the
Compiler for compiling a syntax tree into something else.
When a processor is constructed, both are passed to unherit, which ensures that plug-ins can change how the processor instance parses and compiles without affecting other processors.
Parsers must have a
parse method,
Compilers a
compile method.
Processor#use(plugin[, input...])
Change the way the processor works by using a plugin.
Signatures
processor.use(plugin[, input...]);
processor.use(plugins[, input...]);
processor.use(list);
processor.use(matrix).
Parameters
plugin (
Function) — Plugin.
plugins (
Array.<Function>) — List of plugins.
list (
Array) — List where the first value is a
plugin,
and further values are
input;
matrix (
Array) — Matrix where each entry is a
list.
input (
*) — Passed to plugin. Specified by its documentation.
Returns
Processor —
this (the context object).
Plugin
A uniware plugin changes the way the applied-on processor works. It does two things:
Both have their own function. The first is called an “attacher”. The second is named a “transformer”. An “attacher” may return a “transformer”.
function attacher(processor[, input...])
To modify the processor, create an attacher. An attacher is the thing passed to
use. It can receive plugin specific options, but that’s entirely up to
the third-party developer.
An attacher is invoked when the plugin is
used, and can return
a transformer which will be called on subsequent
process()s and
run()s.
Signatures
transformer? = attacher(processor[, input...]).
Parameters
processor (
Processor) — Context on which the plugin was
used;
input (
*) — Passed by the user of a plug-in.
Returns
transformer (optional).
function transformer(node, file[, next])
To transform a syntax tree, create a transformer. A transformer is a simple
(generator) function which is invoked each time a file is
process()s and
run()s. A transformer should change
the syntax tree representation of a file.
Signatures
err? = transformer(node, file);
transformer(node, file, next);
Promise.<null, Error> = transformer(node, file);
transformer*(node, file).
Parameters
node (
Node) — Syntax tree representation of a file;
file (
VFile) — Virtual file;
next (
function([err]), optional) — If the signature includes both
next,
transformer may finish asynchronous, and must
invoke
next() on completion with an optional error.
Returns — Optionally:
Error — Exception which will be thrown;
Promise.<null, Error> — Promise which must be resolved or rejected
on completion.
Processor#parse(file[, options])
Parse a document into a syntax tree.
When given a file, stores the returned node on that file.
Signatures
node = processor.parse(file|value[, options]).
Parameters
file (
VFile) — Virtual file.
value (
string) — String representation of a file.
options (
Object) — Configuration given to the parser.
Returns
Node — (
Object).
Processor#run(node[, file][, done])
Transform a syntax tree by applying plug-ins to it.
Either a node or a file which was previously passed to
processor.parse(),
must be given.
Signatures
node = processor.run(node[, file|value][, done]);
node = processor.run(file[, done]).
Parameters
node (
Object) — Syntax tree as returned by
parse();
file (
VFile) — Virtual file.
value (
string) — String representation of a file.
done (
function done(err, node, file)).
Returns
Node — The given syntax tree node.
Throws
When no
node was given and no node was found on the file.
function done(err, node, file)
Invoked when transformation is complete.
Signatures
function done(err);
function done(null, node, file).
Parameters
exception (
Error) — Failure;
doc (
string) — Document generated by the process;
file (
File) — File object representing the input file;
Processor#stringify(node[, file][, options])
Compile a syntax tree into a document.
Either a node or a file which was previously passed to
processor.parse(),
must be given.
Signatures
doc = processor.stringify(node[, file|value][, options]);
doc = processor.stringify(file[, options]).
Parameters
node (
Object) — Syntax tree as returned by
parse();
file (
VFile) — Virtual file.
value (
string) — String representation of a file.
options (
Object) — Configuration.
Returns
doc (
string) — Document.
Throws
When no
node was given and no node was found on the file.
Processor#process(file[, options][, done])
Parse / Transform / Compile. When an async transformer is used,
null is returned and
done must be given to receive the results
upon completion.
Signatures
doc = processor.process(file|value[, options][, done]).
Parameters
file (
File) — Virtual file;
value (
string) — String representation of a file;
options (
Object) — Configuration.
done (
function done(err?, doc?, file?)).
Returns
string — Document generated by the process;
function done(err, doc, file)
Invoked when processing is complete.
Signatures
function done(err);
function done(null, doc, file).
Parameters
exception (
Error) — Failure;
doc (
string) — Document generated by the process;
file (
File) — File object representing the input file;
Processor#data
JSON.stringifyable dictionary providing information to
Parser,
Compiler,
and plug-ins. Cloned when a
Processor is constructed and to
processor.data.
Type:
Object, optional.