Abstraction for exponential and custom retry strategies for failed operations.
npm install retry
This module has been tested and is ready to be used.
The example below will retry a potentially failing
dns.resolve operation
10 times using an exponential backoff strategy. With the default settings, this
means the last attempt is made after
17 minutes and 3 seconds.
var dns = require('dns');
var retry = require('retry');
function faultTolerantResolve(address, cb) {
var operation = retry.operation();
operation.attempt(function(currentAttempt) {
dns.resolve(address, function(err, addresses) {
if (operation.retry(err)) {
return;
}
cb(err ? operation.mainError() : null, addresses);
});
});
}
faultTolerantResolve('nodejs.org', function(err, addresses) {
console.log(err, addresses);
});
Of course you can also configure the factors that go into the exponential backoff. See the API documentation below for all available settings. currentAttempt is an int representing the number of attempts so far.
var operation = retry.operation({
retries: 5,
factor: 3,
minTimeout: 1 * 1000,
maxTimeout: 60 * 1000,
randomize: true,
});
const retry = require('retry')
const delay = require('delay')
const isItGood = [false, false, true]
let numAttempt = 0
function retryer() {
let operation = retry.operation()
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
operation.attempt(async currentAttempt => {
console.log('Attempt #:', numAttempt)
await delay(2000)
const err = !isItGood[numAttempt] ? true : null
if (operation.retry(err)) {
numAttempt++
return
}
if (isItGood[numAttempt]) {
resolve('All good!')
} else {
reject(operation.mainError())
}
})
})
}
async function main() {
console.log('Start')
await retryer()
console.log('End')
}
main()
Creates a new
RetryOperation object.
options is the same as
retry.timeouts()'s
options, with three additions:
forever: Whether to retry forever, defaults to
false.
unref: Whether to unref the setTimeout's, defaults to
false.
maxRetryTime: The maximum time (in milliseconds) that the retried operation is allowed to run. Default is
Infinity.
Returns an array of timeouts. All time
options and return values are in
milliseconds. If
options is an array, a copy of that array is returned.
options is a JS object that can contain any of the following keys:
retries: The maximum amount of times to retry the operation. Default is
10. Seting this to
1 means
do it once, then retry it once.
factor: The exponential factor to use. Default is
2.
minTimeout: The number of milliseconds before starting the first retry. Default is
1000.
maxTimeout: The maximum number of milliseconds between two retries. Default is
Infinity.
randomize: Randomizes the timeouts by multiplying with a factor between
1 to
2. Default is
false.
The formula used to calculate the individual timeouts is:
Math.min(random * minTimeout * Math.pow(factor, attempt), maxTimeout)
Have a look at this article for a better explanation of approach.
If you want to tune your
factor /
times settings to attempt the last retry
after a certain amount of time, you can use wolfram alpha. For example in order
to tune for
10 attempts in
5 minutes, you can use this equation:
Explaining the various values from left to right:
k = 0 ... 9: The
retries value (10)
1000: The
minTimeout value in ms (1000)
x^k: No need to change this,
x will be your resulting factor
5 * 60 * 1000: The desired total amount of time for retrying in ms (5 minutes)
To make this a little easier for you, use wolfram alpha to do the calculations:
http://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i=Sum%5B1000*x^k%2C+{k%2C+0%2C+9}%5D+%3D+5+*+60+*+1000
Returns a new
timeout (integer in milliseconds) based on the given parameters.
attempt is an integer representing for which retry the timeout should be calculated. If your retry operation was executed 4 times you had one attempt and 3 retries. If you then want to calculate a new timeout, you should set
attempt to 4 (attempts are zero-indexed).
opts can include
factor,
minTimeout,
randomize (boolean) and
maxTimeout. They are documented above.
retry.createTimeout() is used internally by
retry.timeouts() and is public for you to be able to create your own timeouts for reinserting an item, see issue #13.
Wrap all functions of the
obj with retry. Optionally you can pass operation options and
an array of method names which need to be wrapped.
retry.wrap(obj)
retry.wrap(obj, ['method1', 'method2'])
retry.wrap(obj, {retries: 3})
retry.wrap(obj, {retries: 3}, ['method1', 'method2'])
The
options object can take any options that the usual call to
retry.operation can take.
Creates a new
RetryOperation where
timeouts is an array where each value is
a timeout given in milliseconds.
Available options:
forever: Whether to retry forever, defaults to
false.
unref: Wether to unref the setTimeout's, defaults to
false.
If
forever is true, the following changes happen:
RetryOperation.errors() will only output an array of one item: the last error.
RetryOperation will repeatedly use the
timeouts array. Once all of its timeouts have been used up, it restarts with the first timeout, then uses the second and so on.
Returns an array of all errors that have been passed to
retryOperation.retry() so far. The
returning array has the errors ordered chronologically based on when they were passed to
retryOperation.retry(), which means the first passed error is at index zero and the last is
at the last index.
A reference to the error object that occured most frequently. Errors are
compared using the
error.message property.
If multiple error messages occured the same amount of time, the last error object with that message is returned.
If no errors occured so far, the value is
null.
Defines the function
fn that is to be retried and executes it for the first
time right away. The
fn function can receive an optional
currentAttempt callback that represents the number of attempts to execute
fn so far.
Optionally defines
timeoutOps which is an object having a property
timeout in miliseconds and a property
cb callback function.
Whenever your retry operation takes longer than
timeout to execute, the timeout callback function
cb is called.
This is an alias for
retryOperation.attempt(fn). This is deprecated. Please use
retryOperation.attempt(fn) instead.
This is an alias for
retryOperation.attempt(fn). This is deprecated. Please use
retryOperation.attempt(fn) instead.
Returns
false when no
error value is given, or the maximum amount of retries
has been reached.
Otherwise it returns
true, and retries the operation after the timeout for
the current attempt number.
Allows you to stop the operation being retried. Useful for aborting the operation on a fatal error etc.
Resets the internal state of the operation object, so that you can call
attempt() again as if this was a new operation object.
Returns an int representing the number of attempts it took to call
fn before it was successful.
retry is licensed under the MIT license.
0.10.0 Adding
stop functionality, thanks to @maxnachlinger.
0.9.0 Adding
unref functionality, thanks to @satazor.
0.8.0 Implementing retry.wrap.
0.7.0 Some bug fixes and made retry.createTimeout() public. Fixed issues #10, #12, and #13.
0.6.0 Introduced optional timeOps parameter for the attempt() function which is an object having a property timeout in milliseconds and a property cb callback function. Whenever your retry operation takes longer than timeout to execute, the timeout callback function cb is called.
0.5.0 Some minor refactoring.
0.4.0 Changed retryOperation.try() to retryOperation.attempt(). Deprecated the aliases start() and try() for it.
0.3.0 Added retryOperation.start() which is an alias for retryOperation.try().
0.2.0 Added attempts() function and parameter to retryOperation.try() representing the number of attempts it took to call fn().