remark recently changed its name from mdast. Read more about what changed and how to migrate »

remark is a markdown processor powered by plugins. Lots of tests. Node, io.js, and the browser. 100% coverage.

remark is not just another markdown to HTML compiler. It can generate, and reformat, markdown too. Powered by plugins to do all kinds of things: validate your markdown, add links for GitHub references, or add a table of contents.

The project has both an extensive JavaScript API for parsing, modifying, and compiling markdown, and a friendly Command Line Interface making it easy to validate, prepare, and compile markdown in a build step.

Installation

npm:

npm install remark

Usage

Load dependencies:

var remark = require ( 'remark' ); var html = require ( 'remark-html' ); var yamlConfig = require ( 'remark-yaml-config' );

Use plugins:

var processor = remark().use(yamlConfig).use(html);

Process the document:

var doc = processor.process([ '---' , 'remark:' , ' commonmark: true' , '---' , '' , '2) Some *emphasis*, **strongness**, and `code`.' ].join( '

' ));

Yields:

< ol start = "2" > < li > Some < em > emphasis </ em > , < strong > strongness </ strong > , and < code > code </ code > . </ li > </ ol >

API

Parse a markdown document, apply plugins to it, and compile it into something else.

Signatures:

doc = remark.process(value, options?, done?) .

Parameters:

All options (including the options object itself) can be null or undefined to default to their default values.

Returns:

string or null : A document. Formatted in markdown by default, or in whatever a plugin generates. The result is null if a plugin is asynchronous, in which case the callback done should’ve been passed (do not worry: plugin creators make sure you know its asynchronous).

Change the way remark works by using a plugin .

Signatures:

processor = remark.use(plugin, options?) ;

; processor = remark.use(plugins) .

Parameters:

plugin ( Function ) — A Plugin ;

( ) — A ; plugins ( Array.<Function> ) — A list of Plugin s;

( ) — A list of s; options ( Object? ) — Passed to plugin. Specified by its documentation.

Returns:

Object : an instance of Remark: The returned object functions just like remark (it has the same methods), but caches the use d plugins. This provides the ability to chain use calls to use more than one plugin, but ensures the functioning of the remark module does not change for other dependents.

CLI

Install:

npm install --global remark

Use:

Usage: remark [options] <pathspec...> Markdown processor powered by plugins Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -o, --output [path] specify output location -c, --config-path <path> specify configuration location -i, --ignore-path <path> specify ignore location -s, --setting <settings> specify settings -u, --use <plugins> use transform plugin(s) -e, --ext <extensions> specify extensions -w, --watch watch for changes and reprocess -q, --quiet output only warnings and errors -S, --silent output only errors -f, --frail exit with 1 on warnings -t, --tree input and output syntax tree --file-path <path> specify file path to process as --tree-out output syntax tree --tree-in input syntax tree --no-stdout disable writing to stdout --no-color disable color in output --no-rc disable configuration from .remarkrc --no-ignore disable ignore from .remarkignore See also: man 1 remark, man 3 remark, man 3 remarkplugin, man 5 remarkrc, man 5 remarkignore, man 7 remarksetting, man 7 remarkconfig, man 7 remarkplugin. Examples: # Process `readme.md` $ remark readme.md -o readme-new.md # Pass stdin(4) through remark, with settings, to stdout(4) $ remark --setting "setext: true, bullet: \"*\"" < readme.md > readme-new.md # Use a plugin (with options) $ npm install remark-toc $ remark readme.md --use "toc=heading:\"contents\"" -o # Rewrite markdown in a directory $ remark . -o

License

MIT © Titus Wormer