Note: pending imminent deprecation

This module will be deprecated once npm v7 is released. Please do not rely on it more than absolutely necessary.

The lifecycle script runner used in npm v7 is @npmcli/run-script. Please use that module moving forward.

npm-lifecycle is a standalone library for executing packages' lifecycle scripts. It is extracted from npm itself and intended to be fully compatible with the way npm executes individual scripts.

Install

$ npm install npm-lifecycle

Table of Contents

Example

API

> lifecycle(name, pkg, wd, [opts]) -> Promise

Arguments

opts.stdio - the stdio passed to the child process. [0, 1, 2] by default.

Example