@zkochan/npm-lifecycle

by npm
5.1.2 (see all)

npm lifecycle script runner

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

216

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

8

Size (min+gzip)

107.8KB

License

Artistic-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Note: pending imminent deprecation

This module will be deprecated once npm v7 is released. Please do not rely on it more than absolutely necessary.

The lifecycle script runner used in npm v7 is @npmcli/run-script. Please use that module moving forward.

npm-lifecycle

npm-lifecycle is a standalone library for executing packages' lifecycle scripts. It is extracted from npm itself and intended to be fully compatible with the way npm executes individual scripts.

Install

$ npm install npm-lifecycle

Table of Contents

Example

// idk yet

API

> lifecycle(name, pkg, wd, [opts]) -> Promise

Arguments
  • opts.stdio - the stdio passed to the child process. [0, 1, 2] by default.
Example
lifecycle()

