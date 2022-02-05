IstanbulJS
Everyone's favorite JS code coverage tool.
About this Repo
This monorepo contains the nuts and bolts utility libraries that facilitate IstanbulJS test coverage; Why a monorepo?
- it allows us to more easily test API changes across coupled modules, e.g., changes to
istanbul-lib-coverage
potentially have an effect on
istanbul-lib-instrument.
- it gives us a centralized repo for discussions about bugs and upcoming features.
Where Should I Start
You're probably actually looking for one of the following repos:
- nyc: the IstanbulJS 2.0 command line interface, providing painless coverage support for most popular testing frameworks.
- babel-plugin-istanbul: a babel plugin
for instrumenting your ES2015+ code with Istanbul compatible coverage tracking.
- istanbul: the legacy 1.0 IstanbulJS interface (you should
now consider instead using nyc or babel-plugin-istanbul).
Contributing
Contributing to the packages contained in this repo is easy:
- after checking out, run
npm install (this will run the lerna build).
- to run all tests, simply run
npm test in the root directory.
- to run tests for a single package
cd package/:name and run
npm test within the package's folder.