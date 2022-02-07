A GraphQL client for making requests against the Zimbra SOAP API.
npm install @zimbra/api-client
A GraphQL Schema that maps Zimbra SOAP resources to GraphQL types is a core tenant of Zimbra GraphQL. This schema includes many of the common resources used in Zimbra SOAP commands such as
Search, or
GetFolder.
Zimbra GraphQL batches requests by default. Using two complementary techniques, Query Batching and DataLoader, batching happens automatically and is transparent to the API consumer. When combining this with Apollo's cache, this results in the minimal number of requests and very high network performance.
Zimbra GraphQL exposes utilities for use with Apollo so that it's a breeze to connect an application to Zimbra GraphQL.
Many of the attributes in Zimbra SOAP are tersely named. Zimbra GraphQL includes a minimal normalization layer that (a) renames some keys for more clarity, and (b) does some light lossless normalization for things like Booleans (which are strings in Zimbra SOAP).
Change notifications via Session Headers keeps the client in sync with changes made elsewhere. This is fully supported. The initial implementation handles a few common resource changes and inserts them into the cache.
When running the
zm-x-web app, a GraphiQL server is exposed at
/graphiql. This is incredibly powerful for exploring and debugging a schema. Documentation for queries, mutations, and fields all lives right within GraphiQL. This is powered internally by Zimbra GraphQL and Apollo. Visit
/graphql and check it out!
Zimbra GraphQL is written in TypeScript and exposes types for the GraphQL queries and mutations. This is a powerful tool when used in application code. It enables type checking for the complex API data types used in Zimbra. In addition, it's completely transparent to use Zimbra GraphQL with plain JavaScript — you just lose the benefits of typed queries.
Batch and SOAP request
Fault errors are now handled properly and exposed through GraphQL as you would expect.
A few design goals outline how Zimbra GraphQL works:
Long-term the schema is evolving towards GraphQL queries and mutations mapping roughly 1-to-1 to SOAP commands. It's up to the application code to provide abstraction over the data itself. This is for a few reasons:
Provide a straight forward way to add new functionality
Adding to the API is simplified and now involves only a few steps:
Provide type safety if possible
Aforementioned, type safety is a powerful tool when combined with GraphQL.
import ApolloClient from 'apollo-client';
import { createZimbraSchema } from 'zimbra-graphql';
import { LocalBatchLink, ZimbraInMemoryCache } from 'zimbra-graphql/apollo';
// Create the Zimbra Apollo Cache
const cache = new ZimbraInMemoryCache();
// Pass a reference to the cache to the schema creation for session header (realtime) support
// Returns the schema and a reference to the underlying batch client
const { schema /*, client */ } = createZimbraSchema({ cache });
const link = new LocalBatchLink({ schema });
const apolloClient = new ApolloClient({ link, cache });
<ApolloProvider client={apolloClient}>/* children */</ApolloProvider>
Under normal use with GraphQL, you should be using
createZimbraSchema. However, you can also access the batch client directly.
import { ZimbraBatchClient } from 'zimbra-graphql/client';
const client = new ZimbraBatchClient();
// Use a top-level API method
client.search(searchOptions).then(response => {
console.log(response);
});
// Or use `jsonRequest` directly
client
.jsonRequest({
name: 'GetInfo',
namespace: Namespace.Account
})
.then(response => {
console.log(response);
});
In addition, the request primitives are also available:
import { jsonRequest, batchJsonRequest } from 'zimbra-graphql/request';
Fetch API
By default,
ZimbraBatchClient uses fetch api of browser. In case,
ZimbraBatchClient is used on non-browser platforms (i.e. NodeJS App), it will throw an error, such as: fetch is not defined.
In such case,
customFetch option key allows to override or provide third-party fetch module/method.
const client = new ZimbraBatchClient({ customFetch: myCustomFetchMethod });
See the wiki for details on how to add new APIs to the client.