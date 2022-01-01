Utility functions useful in Zilliqa-related programs.
BN
See documentation at bn.js. This is
simply a re-export of that library to prevent bloating other
@zilliqa-js
packages, most of which depend on
bn.js in small ways.
Long
See documentation at long.js. This is
simply a re-export for similar reasons. Note that
long is only required if
you need to serialise integers with size greater than or equal to
2^53.
PRESETS
Commonly used variables such as DEVNET_URL. See source for more info.
intToHexArray(int: number, size: number): string[]
Converts an integer to an array of hexadecimal strings (little endian). Size is the total length of bytes to pad to.
Parameters
int:
number - the decimal number to convert.
Returns
string[] - hexadecimal array representation of the decimal number.
intToByteArray(num: number, size: number): Uint8Array
Converts an integer to a
Uint8Array (i.e., byte array).
Parameters
num:
number - the decimal number to convert
Returns
Uint8Array - byte array, padded to
size.
hexToByteArray(hex: string): Uint8Array
Converts a hex-encoded
string to a
Uint8Array. Endianess is not important.
Parameters
hex:
string
Returns
Uint8Array
hexToIntArray(hex: string): number[]
Converts a hex-encoded string to an array of integers.
Parameters
hex:
string
Returns
number[]
pack(a: number, b: number): number
Performs bitwise addition of two 16-bit numbers, returning a 32-bit number. Throws if either number exceeds 16 bits.
Parameters
a:
number - a 16-bit number.
b:
number - a 16-bit number.
Returns
number - the combined 32-bit number.
compareBytes(a: string, b: string): boolean
Performs a constant time comparison of two hexadecimal values. This avoids timing attacks.
Parameters
a:
string - hex-encoded string.
b:
string - hex-encoded string.
Returns
boolean -
true if the values are equal.
isHex(str: string): boolean
Determines if a given string is hex-encoded.
Parameters
str:
string.
Returns
boolean -
true if the string is hex-encoded.
isAddress(address: string): boolean
Determines if a given string is a valid address.
Parameters
address:
string.
Returns
boolean -
true if the string is an address.
isBech32(address: string): boolean
Determines if a given string is a valid Zilliqa bech32 address.
Parameters
address:
string.
Returns
boolean -
true if the string is a valid Zilliqa bech32 address.
isPrivateKey(privateKey: string): boolean
Determines if a given string is a valid private key.
Parameters
privateKey:
string.
Returns
boolean -
true if the string is a valid private key.
isPubKey(pubKey: string): boolean
Determines if a given string is a valid uncompressed public key.
Parameters
pubKey:
string.
Returns
boolean -
true if the string is a valid public key.
isSignature(sig: string): boolean
Determines if a given string is a valid Schnorr signature.
Parameters
sig:
string
Returns
boolean -
true if the string is a valid signature.
isNumber(x: unknown): boolean
Determines if a given value is a valid JS
number.
Parameters
x:
unknown
Returns
boolean -
true if the string is a valid signature.
isBN(x: unknown): boolean
Determines if a given value is an instance of
BN.js.
Parameters
x:
unknown
Returns
boolean -
true if the value is a
BN instance.
isString(x: unknown): boolean
Determines if a given value is a valid JS
string.
Parameters
x:
unknown
Returns
boolean -
true if the value is a
string.
isPlainObject(x: unknown): boolean
Determines if a given value is a plain JS object (i.e. directly below
Object in the prototype chain).
Parameters
x:
unknown
Returns
boolean -
true if the value is a plain object.
matchesObject(x: unknown, test: { [key: string]: Validator[] }): boolean
Determines if a value has the shape specified by
test.
Parameters
x:
unknown
test:
{ [key: string]: Validator[] }
Returns
boolean -
true if the value matches
test.
fromQa(qa: BN, unit: Units, options: Options)
Converts from
qa (smallest unit) to
zil or
li.
Parameters
qa:
BN - the value to convert from.
unit:
Units - the unit to be converted to (
'zil' | 'qa').
options:
Options - an object specifying options.
toQa(input: string | number | BN, unit: Units)
Converts
zil or
li to
qa (smallest unit).
Parameters
input:
string | number | BN - the value to convert from.
unit:
Units - the unit to be converted from (
'zil' | 'li').