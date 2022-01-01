Cryptographic abstractions for working with Zilliqa's crypto primitives

Functions

randomBytes(bytes: number): string

Safely generates random bytes.

For browser and web worker environment, we use window.crypto.getRandomValues()

For node environment, we use sodium-native

Parameters

bytes : number - the number of bytes to randomly generate

Returns

string - n randomly-generated bytes (hex-encoded).

generatePrivateKey(): string

Generates a cryptographically-secure 32-byte private key.

Parameters

None

Returns

string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key.

getPubKeyFromPrivateKey(privateKey: string): string

Retrieves the public key of the given hex-encoded private key.

Parameters

privateKey : string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key.

Returns

string - 33-byte hex-encoded public key.

getAddressFromPrivateKey(privateKey: string): string

Retrieves the address from the given hex-encoded private key.

Parameters

privateKey : string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key.

Returns

string - 20-byte hex-encoded address.

compressPublicKey(publicKey: string): string

Compresses a full-length public key by using a sign byte (02 or 03).

Parameters

publicKey : string - 65-byte hex-encoded public key.

Returns

string - 32-byte hex-encoded public key.

getAddressFromPublicKey(publicKey: string): string

Returns the address derived from the given publicKey.

Parameters

publicKey : string - 32-byte hex-encoded compressed public key.

Returns

string - 20-byte hex-encoded address.

verifyPrivateKey(privateKey: string): boolean

Returns true if the given privateKey is valid.

Parameters

string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key.

Returns

boolean

sign(msg: Buffer, privateKey: string, pubKey: string): string

Generates a Schnorr signature over a Buffer of arbitrary bytes. This function must be used to sign all transactions to be broadcast on the blockchain.

Parameters

msg : Buffer - arbitrary sequence of bytes to be signed. privateKey : string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key. pubKey : string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key.

Returns

boolean

Generates a version 3 keystore file that complies with the Web3 Secret Storage definition.

Parameters

kdf : 'pbkdf2' | 'scrypt' - the key derivation function. Only pbkdf2 and scrypt are currently supported. privateKey : string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key. passphrase : string - the passphrase to be used to encrypt the private key.

Returns

Promise<string> - the stringified JSON file.

Generates a version 3 keystore file that complies with the Web3 Secret Storage definition.

Parameters

passphrase : string - the passphrase to be used to encrypt the private key. keystore : KeystoreV3 - the object containing the deserialised JSON obtained from encryptPrivateKey .

Returns

Promise<string> - the hex-encoded private key.

toBech32Address(address: string): string

Encodes a 20-byte hex encoded address as a bech32 address. Non-hex-encoded strings will cause an error to be thrown.

Parameters

address : string - the 20-byte hex-encoded address. 0x prefix optional.

Returns

string - the bech32 encoded address. It is always prefixed by zil1 , where 1 is a separator.

Example

0x1d19918a737306218b5cbb3241fcdcbd998c3a72 (hex) - > zil1r5verznnwvrzrz6uhveyrlxuhkvccwnju4aehf (bech32)

fromBech32Address(address: string): string

Encodes a a bech32 address as a hex-encoded string. Invalid bech32 addresses will cause an error to be thrown.

Parameters

address : string - the 42-character bech32 address.

Returns

string - the checksum 20-byte hex-encoded address.

Example

zil1r5verznnwvrzrz6uhveyrlxuhkvccwnju4aehf (bech32) - > 0x1d19918a737306218b5cbb3241fcdcbd998c3a72 (hex)

Interfaces