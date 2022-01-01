Cryptographic abstractions for working with Zilliqa's crypto primitives
randomBytes(bytes: number): string
Safely generates random bytes.
Parameters
bytes:
number - the number of bytes to randomly generate
Returns
string - n randomly-generated bytes (hex-encoded).
generatePrivateKey(): string
Generates a cryptographically-secure 32-byte private key.
Parameters
None
Returns
string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key.
getPubKeyFromPrivateKey(privateKey: string): string
Retrieves the public key of the given hex-encoded private key.
Parameters
privateKey:
string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key.
Returns
string - 33-byte hex-encoded public key.
getAddressFromPrivateKey(privateKey: string): string
Retrieves the address from the given hex-encoded private key.
Parameters
privateKey:
string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key.
Returns
string - 20-byte hex-encoded address.
compressPublicKey(publicKey: string): string
Compresses a full-length public key by using a sign byte (02 or 03).
Parameters
publicKey:
string - 65-byte hex-encoded public key.
Returns
string - 32-byte hex-encoded public key.
getAddressFromPublicKey(publicKey: string): string
Returns the address derived from the given publicKey.
Parameters
publicKey:
string - 32-byte hex-encoded compressed public key.
Returns
string - 20-byte hex-encoded address.
verifyPrivateKey(privateKey: string): boolean
Returns true if the given privateKey is valid.
Parameters
string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key.
Returns
boolean
sign(msg: Buffer, privateKey: string, pubKey: string): string
Generates a Schnorr signature over a
Buffer of arbitrary bytes. This
function must be used to sign all transactions to be broadcast on the
blockchain.
Parameters
msg:
Buffer - arbitrary sequence of bytes to be signed.
privateKey:
string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key.
pubKey:
string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key.
Returns
boolean
encryptPrivateKey(kdf: KDF, privateKey: string, passphrase: string): Promise<string>
Generates a version 3 keystore file that complies with the Web3 Secret Storage definition.
Parameters
kdf:
'pbkdf2' | 'scrypt' - the key derivation function. Only
pbkdf2 and
scrypt are currently supported.
privateKey:
string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key.
passphrase:
string - the passphrase to be used to encrypt the private key.
Returns
Promise<string> - the stringified JSON file.
decryptPrivateKey(passphrase: string, keystore: KeystoreV3): Promise<string>
Generates a version 3 keystore file that complies with the Web3 Secret Storage definition.
Parameters
passphrase:
string - the passphrase to be used to encrypt the private key.
keystore:
KeystoreV3 - the object containing the deserialised JSON obtained from
encryptPrivateKey.
Returns
Promise<string> - the hex-encoded private key.
toBech32Address(address: string): string
Encodes a 20-byte hex encoded address as a bech32 address. Non-hex-encoded strings will cause an error to be thrown.
Parameters
address:
string - the 20-byte hex-encoded address.
0x prefix optional.
Returns
string - the bech32 encoded address. It is always prefixed by
zil1, where
1 is a separator.
Example
0x1d19918a737306218b5cbb3241fcdcbd998c3a72 (hex) -> zil1r5verznnwvrzrz6uhveyrlxuhkvccwnju4aehf (bech32)
fromBech32Address(address: string): string
Encodes a a bech32 address as a hex-encoded string. Invalid bech32 addresses will cause an error to be thrown.
Parameters
address:
string - the 42-character bech32 address.
Returns
string - the checksum 20-byte hex-encoded address.
Example
zil1r5verznnwvrzrz6uhveyrlxuhkvccwnju4aehf (bech32) -> 0x1d19918a737306218b5cbb3241fcdcbd998c3a72 (hex)
Interfaces
interface PBKDF2Params {
salt: string;
dklen: number;
c: number;
}
interface ScryptParams {
salt: string;
dklen: number;
n: number;
r: number;
p: number;
}
type KDFParams = PBKDF2Params | ScryptParams;
interface KeystoreV3 {
address: string;
crypto: {
cipher: string;
cipherparams: {
iv: string;
};
ciphertext: string;
kdf: KDF;
kdfparams: KDFParams;
mac: string;
};
id: string;
version: 3;
}