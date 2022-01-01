openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cry

@zilliqa-js/crypto

by Ian Tan
3.3.3 (see all)

Core crypto utilities for signing/verification/hashing Zilliqa transactions.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

15

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@zilliqa-js/crypto

Cryptographic abstractions for working with Zilliqa's crypto primitives

Functions

randomBytes(bytes: number): string

Safely generates random bytes.

Parameters

bytes: number - the number of bytes to randomly generate

Returns

string - n randomly-generated bytes (hex-encoded).

generatePrivateKey(): string

Generates a cryptographically-secure 32-byte private key.

Parameters

None

Returns

string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key.

getPubKeyFromPrivateKey(privateKey: string): string

Retrieves the public key of the given hex-encoded private key.

Parameters

privateKey: string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key.

Returns

string - 33-byte hex-encoded public key.

getAddressFromPrivateKey(privateKey: string): string

Retrieves the address from the given hex-encoded private key.

Parameters

privateKey: string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key.

Returns

string - 20-byte hex-encoded address.

compressPublicKey(publicKey: string): string

Compresses a full-length public key by using a sign byte (02 or 03).

Parameters

publicKey: string - 65-byte hex-encoded public key.

Returns

string - 32-byte hex-encoded public key.

getAddressFromPublicKey(publicKey: string): string

Returns the address derived from the given publicKey.

Parameters

publicKey: string - 32-byte hex-encoded compressed public key.

Returns

string - 20-byte hex-encoded address.

verifyPrivateKey(privateKey: string): boolean

Returns true if the given privateKey is valid.

Parameters

string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key.

Returns

boolean

sign(msg: Buffer, privateKey: string, pubKey: string): string

Generates a Schnorr signature over a Buffer of arbitrary bytes. This function must be used to sign all transactions to be broadcast on the blockchain.

Parameters

msg: Buffer - arbitrary sequence of bytes to be signed. privateKey: string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key. pubKey: string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key.

Returns

boolean

encryptPrivateKey(kdf: KDF, privateKey: string, passphrase: string): Promise<string>

Generates a version 3 keystore file that complies with the Web3 Secret Storage definition.

Parameters

kdf: 'pbkdf2' | 'scrypt' - the key derivation function. Only pbkdf2 and scrypt are currently supported. privateKey: string - 32-byte hex-encoded private key. passphrase: string - the passphrase to be used to encrypt the private key.

Returns

Promise<string> - the stringified JSON file.

decryptPrivateKey(passphrase: string, keystore: KeystoreV3): Promise<string>

Generates a version 3 keystore file that complies with the Web3 Secret Storage definition.

Parameters

passphrase: string - the passphrase to be used to encrypt the private key. keystore: KeystoreV3 - the object containing the deserialised JSON obtained from encryptPrivateKey.

Returns

Promise<string> - the hex-encoded private key.

toBech32Address(address: string): string

Encodes a 20-byte hex encoded address as a bech32 address. Non-hex-encoded strings will cause an error to be thrown.

Parameters

address: string - the 20-byte hex-encoded address. 0x prefix optional.

Returns

string - the bech32 encoded address. It is always prefixed by zil1, where 1 is a separator.

Example

0x1d19918a737306218b5cbb3241fcdcbd998c3a72 (hex) -> zil1r5verznnwvrzrz6uhveyrlxuhkvccwnju4aehf (bech32)

fromBech32Address(address: string): string

Encodes a a bech32 address as a hex-encoded string. Invalid bech32 addresses will cause an error to be thrown.

Parameters

address: string - the 42-character bech32 address.

Returns

string - the checksum 20-byte hex-encoded address.

Example

zil1r5verznnwvrzrz6uhveyrlxuhkvccwnju4aehf (bech32) -> 0x1d19918a737306218b5cbb3241fcdcbd998c3a72 (hex)

Interfaces

interface PBKDF2Params {
  salt: string;
  dklen: number;
  c: number;
}

interface ScryptParams {
  salt: string;
  dklen: number;
  n: number;
  r: number;
  p: number;
}

type KDFParams = PBKDF2Params | ScryptParams;

interface KeystoreV3 {
  address: string;
  crypto: {
    cipher: string;
    cipherparams: {
      iv: string;
    };
    ciphertext: string;
    kdf: KDF;
    kdfparams: KDFParams;
    mac: string;
  };
  id: string;
  version: 3;
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial