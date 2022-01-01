Core abstractions required for interacting with the blockchain.

Classes

BaseProvider

Base class for concrete Providers .

BaseProvider

Parameters

nodeURL : string - the URL of the lookup node to send requests to.

: - the URL of the lookup node to send requests to. reqMiddleware : Map<Matcher, ReqMiddlewareFn[]> - an ES6 Map of Matcher , ReqMiddlewareFn[] pairs.

: - an ES6 of , pairs. reqMiddleware : Map<Matcher, ResMiddlewareFn[]> - an ES6 Map of Matcher , ResMiddlewareFn[] pairs.

Returns

BaseProvider

Members

middleware: { request: { use(fn: ReqMiddlewareFn, match: Matcher = '*') }, response: use(fn: ResMiddlewareFn, match: Matcher = '*') }

An object that allows setting middleware on requests and responses. Middleware allows fine-grained control over the request-reponse cycle.

Request middleware is called with details of the RPC request. Response middleware, in addition to the response, is called with the originating request object.

Matcher is either an RPC method, a regular expression, or the wildcard matcher, the string '*' .

Example

In the following example, all requests sent through the module will transparently JSON encode CreateTransaction requests in a format required by the Zilliqa RPC server.

export function myMiddleware ( req ) { if ( req.payload.method === RPCMethod.CreateTransaction && isTxParams(req.payload.params[ 0 ]) ) { const txConfig = req.payload.params[ 0 ]; const ret = { ...req, payload: { ...req.payload, params: [ { ...txConfig, amount: txConfig.amount.toString(), gasLimit: txConfig.gasLimit.toString(), gasPrice: txConfig.gasPrice.toString(), }, ], }, }; return ret; } return req; }

import { myMiddleware } from './myMiddleware.js' ; export class MyModule { ... constructor ( provider: Provider ) { this .provider = provider; this .provider.middleware.request.use( myMiddleware, 'CreateTransaction' , ); } ... }

HTTPProvider

Concrete Provider . Extends BaseProvider .

Instance methods

send<P extends any[], R = any, E string>(method: RPCMethod, ...params: P): Promise<RPCResponse<R,E>>

Parameters

method : RPCMethod - a valid Zilliqa JSON-RPC method ( string ).

: - a valid Zilliqa JSON-RPC method ( ). params : any[] - an array of arbitrary parameters to send.

Returns

Promise<RPCResponse<R,E>> - resolves with the reponse, or rejects with an error, if any.

Decorators

sign

Method decorator used to decorate methods whose first argument is Signable , i.e., have a bytes property.

Example