Core abstractions required for interacting with the blockchain.
BaseProvider
Base class for concrete
Providers.
BaseProvider
Parameters
nodeURL:
string - the URL of the lookup node to send requests to.
reqMiddleware:
Map<Matcher, ReqMiddlewareFn[]> - an ES6
Map of
Matcher,
ReqMiddlewareFn[] pairs.
reqMiddleware:
Map<Matcher, ResMiddlewareFn[]> - an ES6
Map of
Matcher,
ResMiddlewareFn[] pairs.
Returns
BaseProvider
middleware: { request: { use(fn: ReqMiddlewareFn, match: Matcher = '*') }, response: use(fn: ResMiddlewareFn, match: Matcher = '*') }
An object that allows setting middleware on requests and responses. Middleware allows fine-grained control over the request-reponse cycle.
Request middleware is called with details of the RPC request. Response middleware, in addition to the response, is called with the originating request object.
Matcher is either an RPC method, a regular expression, or the wildcard
matcher, the string
'*'.
Example
In the following example, all requests sent through the module will
transparently JSON encode
CreateTransaction requests in a format required by
the Zilliqa RPC server.
// myMiddleware.js
// myMiddleware listens for CreateTransaction RPC requests, transforming
// `amount`, `gasLimit` and `gasPrice` to `string`, so that the RPC server will
// be able to process the transaction.
export function myMiddleware(req) {
// This check is, in fact, not required if you make use of `Matcher`.
if (
req.payload.method === RPCMethod.CreateTransaction &&
isTxParams(req.payload.params[0])
) {
const txConfig = req.payload.params[0];
const ret = {
...req,
payload: {
...req.payload,
params: [
{
...txConfig,
amount: txConfig.amount.toString(),
gasLimit: txConfig.gasLimit.toString(),
gasPrice: txConfig.gasPrice.toString(),
},
],
},
};
return ret;
}
return req;
}
// myModule.js
import { myMiddleware } from './myMiddleware.js';
export class MyModule {
// other code
...
// use the middleware function. As `'CreateTransaction'` was passed as the
// `Matcher`, myMiddleware will only be called on `CreateTransaction`
// requests.
constructor(provider: Provider) {
this.provider = provider;
this.provider.middleware.request.use(
myMiddleware,
'CreateTransaction',
);
}
// other code
...
}
HTTPProvider
Concrete
Provider. Extends
BaseProvider.
send<P extends any[], R = any, E string>(method: RPCMethod, ...params: P): Promise<RPCResponse<R,E>>
Parameters
method:
RPCMethod - a valid Zilliqa JSON-RPC method (
string).
params:
any[] - an array of arbitrary parameters to send.
Returns
Promise<RPCResponse<R,E>> - resolves with the reponse, or rejects with an error, if any.
sign
Method decorator used to decorate methods whose first argument is
Signable, i.e., have a
bytes property.
Example
@sign
async createTransaction(tx: Transaction): Promise<Transaction> {
// `Transaction` satifies `Signable`.
// As it is the first argument of `createTransaction`, `tx` is already
// signed by the time `createTransaction` begins to execute.
// code to send the transaction to the node or pass it on to another
// method/function
}