openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cor

@zilliqa-js/core

by Ian Tan
3.3.3 (see all)

Core abstractions that power the zilliqa JS client.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

3

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@zilliqa-js/core

Core abstractions required for interacting with the blockchain.

Classes

BaseProvider

Base class for concrete Providers.

BaseProvider

Parameters

  • nodeURL: string - the URL of the lookup node to send requests to.
  • reqMiddleware: Map<Matcher, ReqMiddlewareFn[]> - an ES6 Map of Matcher, ReqMiddlewareFn[] pairs.
  • reqMiddleware: Map<Matcher, ResMiddlewareFn[]> - an ES6 Map of Matcher, ResMiddlewareFn[] pairs.

Returns

  • BaseProvider

Members

middleware: { request: { use(fn: ReqMiddlewareFn, match: Matcher = '*') }, response: use(fn: ResMiddlewareFn, match: Matcher = '*') }

An object that allows setting middleware on requests and responses. Middleware allows fine-grained control over the request-reponse cycle.

Request middleware is called with details of the RPC request. Response middleware, in addition to the response, is called with the originating request object.

Matcher is either an RPC method, a regular expression, or the wildcard matcher, the string '*'.

Example

In the following example, all requests sent through the module will transparently JSON encode CreateTransaction requests in a format required by the Zilliqa RPC server.

// myMiddleware.js
// myMiddleware listens for CreateTransaction RPC requests, transforming
// `amount`, `gasLimit` and `gasPrice` to `string`, so that the RPC server will
// be able to process the transaction.
export function myMiddleware(req) {
  // This check is, in fact, not required if you make use of `Matcher`.
  if (
    req.payload.method === RPCMethod.CreateTransaction &&
    isTxParams(req.payload.params[0])
  ) {
    const txConfig = req.payload.params[0];

    const ret = {
      ...req,
      payload: {
        ...req.payload,
        params: [
          {
            ...txConfig,
            amount: txConfig.amount.toString(),
            gasLimit: txConfig.gasLimit.toString(),
            gasPrice: txConfig.gasPrice.toString(),
          },
        ],
      },
    };

    return ret;
  }

  return req;
}

// myModule.js
import { myMiddleware } from './myMiddleware.js';

export class MyModule {
  // other code
  ...

  // use the middleware function. As `'CreateTransaction'` was passed as the
  // `Matcher`, myMiddleware will only be called on `CreateTransaction`
  // requests.
  constructor(provider: Provider) {
    this.provider = provider;
    this.provider.middleware.request.use(
      myMiddleware,
      'CreateTransaction',
    );
  }

  // other code
  ...
}

HTTPProvider

Concrete Provider. Extends BaseProvider.

Instance methods

send<P extends any[], R = any, E string>(method: RPCMethod, ...params: P): Promise<RPCResponse<R,E>>

Parameters

  • method: RPCMethod - a valid Zilliqa JSON-RPC method (string).
  • params: any[] - an array of arbitrary parameters to send.

Returns

  • Promise<RPCResponse<R,E>> - resolves with the reponse, or rejects with an error, if any.

Decorators

sign

Method decorator used to decorate methods whose first argument is Signable, i.e., have a bytes property.

Example

  @sign
  async createTransaction(tx: Transaction): Promise<Transaction> {
    // `Transaction` satifies `Signable`.
    // As it is the first argument of `createTransaction`, `tx` is already
    // signed by the time `createTransaction` begins to execute.

    // code to send the transaction to the node or pass it on to another
    // method/function
  }

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial