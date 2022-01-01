Classes for managing Scilla smart contracts on the Zilliqa blockchain.
interface DeployParams {
gasPrice: BN;
gasLimit: Long;
nonce?: number;
pubKey?: string;
}
interface CallParams {
amount: BN;
gasPrice: BN;
gasLimit: Long;
nonce?: number;
pubKey?: string;
}
interface Field {
name: string;
type: string;
}
interface Transition {
name: string;
params: Field[];
}
interface ABI {
name: string;
fields: Field[];
params: Field[];
transitions: Transition[];
}
interface Value {
vname: string;
type: string;
value: string;
}
type Init = Value[];
type State = any;
Contracts
A factory class for creating
Contract instances. Useful for managing
Provider instances set on
Contracts. The factory is mainly used by the
top-level module exported by
@zilliqa-js/zilliqa.
Contracts(provider: Provider, signer?: Wallet): Contracts
Parameters
provider:
Provider - a
Provider instance
signer:
Wallet - a
Wallet instance, used for signing transactions.
Returns
Contracts - a
Contracts instance.
provider: Provider
signer: Wallet
static getAddressForContract(tx: Transaction): string
Computes the address for a contract deployment by concatenating
senderAddress and
nonce and hasing the resulting bytes. Note that this
method will not compute an accurate address if the provided
nonce is not up
to date with the actual nonce on the blockchain.
Parameters
tx:
Transaction - a
Transaction with
nonce and
senderAddress.
Returns
at(address: string, abi: ABI, code: string, init?: Init, state?: State): Contract
Constructs a
Contract with the provided parameters. It is recommended that
this method by used only to construct contracts that have already been
deployed.
Parameters
address:
string - the contract address.
abi:
ABI (optional) - the ABI return by
scilla-checker with
-contractinfo flag.
code:
string (optional) - UTF-8 encoded Scilla smart contract code.
init:
Init (optional) - the initialisation parameters of the smart contract.
state:
State (optional) - the current smart contract state.
Returns
Contract - a
Contract instance.
new(code: string, init: Init, abi?: ABI): Contract
Constructs a
Contract with the provided parameters, that is not deployed.
The contract may subsequently be deployed.
Parameters
code:
string - UTF-8 encoded Scilla smart contract code.
init:
Init - the initialisation parameters of the smart contract.
abi:
ABI (optional) - the ABI return by
scilla-checker.
Returns
Contract - a
Contract instance.
Contract(factory: Contracts, code?: string, address?: string, abi?: ABI, init?: Init, state?: State): Contracts
A class representing a single smart contract. Allows for deployment and calling the smart contract's transitions.
Parameters
factory: Contracts - the creating factory instance.
code:
string (Optional) - UTF-8 Scilla smart contract code.
address:
string (Optional)
init:
any (Optional) - contract initialisation parameters.
state:
any (Optional) - contract state.
abi:
string (Optional) - scilla interface
Returns
Contract - a
Contract instance.
factory: Contracts
provider: Provider
signer: Wallet
init: Init
abi?: ABI (Optional)
state?: State (Optional)
address?: string (Optional)
code?: string (Optional)
status: ContractStatus
isInitialised(): boolean
Returns
true if no attempt has been made to deploy the
Contract, or its
status is unknown.
Returns
boolean
isDeployed(): boolean
Returns
true if the contract has been successfully deployed.
Returns
boolean
isRejected(): boolean
Returns
true if the contract deployment attempt was rejected by the network.
Returns
boolean
deploy(params: DeployParams, attempts: number = 33, interval: number = 1000): Promise<Contract>
Deploys a contract to the blockchain. This method will automatically generate
and sign the underlying
Transaction and broadcast it. The status of the
Contract may then be ascertained by using
isRejected or
isDeployed, once
the
Promise resolves.
Parameters
params:
DeployParams - a subset of TxParams. Passed to the underlying
Transaction. This can be used to manually provide
nonce and
pubKey,
if it is desirable to sign the underlying transaction with a non-default
account in the
Wallet.
attempts (Optional - default 33):
number - the number of times to poll the lookup node for
transaction receipt.
interval (Optional - default 1000):
number - the amount of time to wait
between attempts. increases linearly (
numAttempts * interval).
Returns
Promise<Contract> - will be rejected if a network error occurs. A resolved
Promise does not indicate that the
Contract is deployed, as the
underlying
Transaction may be confirmed by the blockchain but
unsuccessful, due to lack of
gas, and so on.
call(transition: string, args: Value[], params: CallParams): Promise<Transaction>
Calls a transition of the current contract. At the moment, this is a low-level interface for interacting with simple smart contracts.
Parameters
transition:
string - the exact name of the contract transition to be
invoked. case matters
args:
Value[] - JSON-encoded array of transition arguments.
params:
CallParams - a subset of
TxParams. Passed to the underlying
Transaction.
attempts (Optional - default 20):
number - the number of times to poll the lookup node for
transaction receipt.
interval (Optional - default 1000):
number - the amount of time to wait
between attempts. increases linearly (
numAttempts * interval).
Returns
Promise<Transaction> - the Transaction that has been signed and broadcast
to the network.
getState(): Promise<State>
Queries the blockchain for the smart contract's state. Note that this method will return the entire state of the smart contract. As a result, if you have a large amount of data stored in a smart contract do not use this method on a client. Instead, use a server-side layer to cache and proxy such queries.
Parameters
None
Returns
Promise<State> - the Contract state.
getInit(): Promise<State>
Queries the blockchain for the smart contract's init (a.k.a. immutable variables of a contract)
Parameters
None
Returns
Promise<State> - the Contract Init.
getSubState(variableName: string, indices: string[]): Promise<State>
Queries the contract state, filtered by the variable names. This function is the filtered version of
getState. As
getSubState performs the filtering,
variableName of a field is required.
If the
subState is not found, this returns a
null response.
Parameters
variableName:
string - the variable name within a state
indices :
string[] - optional variable. If the
variableName is a
Map, an array of indices may be provided.
Returns
Promise<State> - the Contract Init.