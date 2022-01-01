Classes for managing accounts and account-related actions.

Interfaces

export interface TxReceipt { success: boolean ; cumulative_gas: number ; } interface TxParams { version: number ; toAddr: string ; amount: BN; gasPrice: BN; gasLimit: Long; code?: string ; data?: string ; receipt?: TxReceipt; nonce?: number ; pubKey?: string ; signature?: string ; }

When you give nonce , you should give pubKey together.

Classes

Account

Class for managing an account (i.e., a private/public keypair).

Account(privateKey: string, nonce?: number): Account

Parameters

privateKey : string - hex-encoded private key

: - hex-encoded private key nonce : number (optional) - the current nonce

Returns

Account - an Account instance.

Members

privateKey: string

publicKey: string

address: string

nonce: number

Static Methods

static fromFile(file: string, passphrase: string): Promise<Account>

Generates an account from any JSON-encoded string that complies with the Web3 Secret Storage definition.

Parameters

file : string - JSON-encoded string containing the keystore file.

: - JSON-encoded string containing the keystore file. passphrase : string - passphrase used to encrypt the file.

Returns

Promise<Account> - an Account instance, initialised with the details provided by the keystore file.

Instance Methods

Encrypts and JSON-encodes the account. Complies with the Web3 Secret Storage definition.

Parameters

passphrase : string - passphrase used to encrypt the file.

: - passphrase used to encrypt the file. kdf : 'pbkdf2' | 'scrypt' - the key derivation function to use for encryption.

Returns

Promise<string> - the JSON-encoded string of the keystore file.

signTransaction(bytes: Buffer): string

Signs arbitrary bytes (most often transactions) using a Schnorr signing scheme.

Parameters

bytes : Buffer - a Buffer of the protobuf encoded transaction bytes.

Returns

string - hex-encoded signature over the bytes, using the instance private key.

Wallet

Class for managing multiple accounts.

Wallet(provider: Provider, accounts?: Account[] = []): Wallet

Parameters

provider : Provider - a Provider instance (see @zilliqa-js/core ). Required for signing.

: - a Provider instance (see ). Required for signing. accounts : Account[] (optional) - an array of Account instances to pre-populate the wallet with.

Returns

Wallet

Members

accounts: { [address: string]: Account }

An object consisting of address: Account KV pairs. By default, an empty object.

defaultAccount: Account

The default account used for signing transactions. By default, undefined . It is set to the 0 -indexed account when a Wallet instance is constructed.

Instance methods

create(): void

Creates a new keypair with a randomly-generated private key. The new account is accessible by address. This method mutates the Wallet instance.

Parameters

None

Returns

string - address of the new account.

addByPrivateKey(privateKey: string): string

Adds an Account to the Wallet .

Parameters

privateKey : string - hex-encoded private key.

Returns

string - the corresponing address, computer from the private key.

Adds an account by keystore. This method is asynchronous and returns a Promise<string> , in order not to block on the underlying decryption operation.

Parameters

keystore : string - JSON-encoded keystore file.

: - JSON-encoded keystore file. passphrase : string - the passphrase used to encode the keystore file.

Returns

Promise<string> - the corresponding address.

addByMnemonic(phrase: string, index: number = 0): string

Adds an Account by use of a mnemonic as specified in BIP-32 and BIP-39

Parameters

phrase : string - the 12-word mnemonic to use.

: - the 12-word mnemonic to use. index : number (Optional) - the index of the child key.

Returns

string - the corresponding address.

Exports an Account to a keystore file, encrypted with a passphrase.

Parameters

address : string - the address of the selected account.

: - the address of the selected account. passphrase : string - the passphrase to encrypt the Account with.

: - the passphrase to encrypt the with. kdf : 'pbkdf2' | 'scrypt' - key derivation function.

Returns

Promise<string> - the JSON-encoded keystore file.

remove(address: string): boolean

Exports an Account to a keystore file, encrypted with a passphrase.

Parameters

address : string - the address of the account to remove.

Returns

boolean - whether the Account was successfully removed.

setDefault(address: string): void

Sets the default account to sign with.

Parameters

address : string - the address of the account to set as default.

Returns

void

Sign a Transaction with the default Account . This method is asynchronous as it will attempt to obtain the nonce from the Provider . There is an offline mode that can be activated manually by setting the optional offlineSign parameter.

Parameters

transaction : Transaction - a Transaction instance.

: - a instance. offlineSign : boolean (optional) - toggles offline signing on/off. Defaults to false if the field is not set. If explicitly set to true , offline mode is used and does not require internet connection to sign a transaction.

Note: In offline mode, the nonce must be explicitly set in the Transaction object.

Returns

Promise<Transaction> - a signed transaction.

Sign a Transaction with the chosen Account . This method is asynchronous as it will attempt to obtain the nonce from the Provider . There is an offline mode that can be activated manually by setting the optional offlineSign parameter.

Parameters

transaction : Transaction - a Transaction instance.

: - a instance. address : string - the address of the Account to be used for signing.

: - the address of the to be used for signing. offlineSign : boolean (optional) - toggles offline signing on/off. Defaults to false if the field is not set. If explicitly set to true , offline mode is used and does not require internet connection to sign a transaction.

Note: In offline mode, the nonce must be explicitly set in the Transaction object.

Returns

Promise<Transaction> - a signed transaction.

Sign a list of Transaction with the default Account . This method is asynchronous as it will attempt to obtain the nonce from the Provider .

Parameters

txList : Transaction[] - a list of Transaction instances.

Returns

Promise<Transaction[]> - a list of signed transactions.

Example

let txList = []; for (let i = 0 ; i < 2 ; i++) { const tx = zilliqa.transactions.new( { version: VERSION, toAddr: ' 0xA54E49719267E8312510D7b78598ceF16ff127CE ', amount: new BN(units.toQa(' 1 ', units.Units.Zil)), gasPrice: units.toQa(' 2000 ', units.Units.Li), gasLimit: Long.fromNumber( 1 ), }, false , ); txList.push(tx); } const batchResult = await zilliqa.wallet.signBatch(txList); for (const signedTx of batchResult) { console.log('The signed transaction nonce is: %o', signedTx.nonce); console.log('The signed transaction signature is: %o

', signedTx.signature); }

Transaction

A class that represents a single Transaction on the Zilliqa network. It is a functor. Its purpose is to encode the possible states a Transaction can be in: Confirmed, Rejected, Pending, or Initialised (i.e., not broadcasted).

Members

bytes: Buffer

A getter protobuf that returns a Buffer of protobuf -encoded bytes. This is a convenience member that allows a Transaction to be signed easily.

senderAddress: string

A getter than computes the address of the Transaction sender. If there is no sender public key set, returns 0x00000000000000000000000000000000000000000000 .

txParams: TxParams

A getter that returns the current TxParams .

Static Methods

static confirm(params: TxParams, provider: Provider): Transaction

Instantiates a Transaction in Confirmed state.

Parameters

params : TxParams - core fields to initialise the Transaction with.

: - core fields to initialise the with. provider : Provider - a Provider instance.

Returns

Transaction - the newly-Instantiated Transaction .

Example

import { HTTPProvider } from '@zilliqa-js/core' ; import { Transaction } from '@zilliqa-js/account' ; const txParams = { version: 0 , toAddr: '20_byte_hex_string' , amount: new BN( 8 ), gasPrice: new BN( 100 ), gasLimit: Long.fromNumber( 888 ), }; const tx = Transaction.confirm(txParams, new HTTPProvider( 'http://my-api.com' )); expect(tx.isConfirmed()).toBeTruthy();

static reject(params: TxParams, provider: Provider): Transaction

Instantiates a Transaction in Rejected state.

Parameters

params : TxParams - core fields to initialise the Transaction with.

: - core fields to initialise the with. provider : Provider - a Provider instance.

Returns

Transaction - the newly-Instantiated Transaction .

Example

import { HTTPProvider } from '@zilliqa-js/core' ; import { Transaction } from '@zilliqa-js/account' ; const txParams = { version: 0 , toAddr: '20_byte_hex_string' , amount: new BN( 8 ), gasPrice: new BN( 100 ), gasLimit: Long.fromNumber( 888 ), }; const tx = Transaction.reject(txParams, new HTTPProvider( 'http://my-api.com' )); expect(tx.isRejected()).toBeTruthy();

Instance Methods

confirm(txHash: string, maxAttempts: number = 33, interval: number = 1000): Promise<Transaction>

Checks whether the Transaction is confirmed on the blockchain, by verifying the its receipt status ( boolean ). This method uses an exponential backoff to poll the lookup node. By default, the number of attempts made is 33, with a starting interval of 1000ms.

Parameters

txHash : string - the transaction hash to use for polling.

: - the transaction hash to use for polling. maxAttempts : number = 33 (Optional) - the maximum number of attempts before setting status as Rejected .

: (Optional) - the maximum number of attempts before setting status as . interval : number = 1000 (Optional) - the initial interval. This grows exponentially between attempts.

Returns

Promise<Transaction> - Transaction with its status confirmed onchain.

Example

import { HTTPProvider } from '@zilliqa-js/core' ; import { Transaction } from '@zilliqa-js/account' ; const my_hash = 'some_known_tx_hash' ; conts tx = new Transaction(params, new HTTPProvider( 'http://my-api.com' )); tx.confirm(some_hash) .map( ( tx ) => .catch( ( err ) =>

blockConfirm(txHash: string, maxblockCount: number = 4, interval: number = 1000): Promise<Transaction>

Checks whether the Transaction is confirmed on the blockchain, by verifying the its receipt status ( boolean ). This method uses latest blockNumber to get the transaction receipt, which is more frendily to remote lookup node. By default, the number of blockCount is 4, with a starting interval of 1000ms. The member Transaction.blockConfirmation will count the block numbers during the process.

Parameters

txHash : string - the transaction hash to use for polling.

: - the transaction hash to use for polling. maxblockCount : number = 4 (Optional) - the maximum number of block count before setting status as Rejected .

: (Optional) - the maximum number of block count before setting status as . interval : number = 1000 (Optional) - the initial interval. This grows exponentially between attempts.

Returns

Promise<Transaction> - Transaction with its status confirmed onchain.

Example

import { HTTPProvider } from '@zilliqa-js/core' ; import { Transaction } from '@zilliqa-js/account' ; const my_hash = 'some_known_tx_hash' ; conts tx = new Transaction(params, new HTTPProvider( 'http://my-api.com' )); tx.blockConfirm(some_hash) .map( ( tx ) => .catch( ( err ) =>

map(txHash): Transaction

Maps over the transaction, taking a callback that accepts TxParams . The user may freely mutate the Transaction, and will receive the newly-mutated transaction. The object returned is merged into the target Transaction .

Parameters

fn : (prev: TxParams) => TxParams) - the transaction hash to use for polling. exponentially between attempts.

Returns

Transaction .

Example

import { HTTPProvider } from '@zilliqa-js/core' ; import { Transaction } from '@zilliqa-js/account' ; const my_hash = 'some_known_tx_hash' ; let tx = new Transaction(params, new HTTPProvider( 'http://my-api.com' )); async () => { try { tx = await tx.confirm(some_hash); if (tx.isConfirmed()) { .map( ( tx ) => { return tx }); } } catch (err) { } }();

Functions

encodeTransactionProto(tx: TxParams): Buffer

Encodes a transaction with protobuf and returns its bytes as a Buffer. Used for providing a payload to signTransaction .

Parameters

tx : TxParams - plain object containing core transaction fields that must be used when generating a signature.

Returns