Classes for managing accounts and account-related actions.
export interface TxReceipt {
success: boolean;
cumulative_gas: number;
}
interface TxParams {
version: number;
toAddr: string;
amount: BN;
gasPrice: BN;
gasLimit: Long;
code?: string;
data?: string;
receipt?: TxReceipt;
nonce?: number;
pubKey?: string;
signature?: string;
}
When you give
nonce, you should give
pubKey together.
Account
Class for managing an account (i.e., a private/public keypair).
Account(privateKey: string, nonce?: number): Account
Parameters
privateKey:
string - hex-encoded private key
nonce:
number (optional) - the current nonce
Returns
Account - an
Account instance.
privateKey: string
publicKey: string
address: string
nonce: number
static fromFile(file: string, passphrase: string): Promise<Account>
Generates an account from any JSON-encoded string that complies with the Web3 Secret Storage definition.
Parameters
file:
string - JSON-encoded string containing the keystore file.
passphrase:
string - passphrase used to encrypt the file.
Returns
Promise<Account> - an
Account instance, initialised with the details
provided by the keystore file.
toFile(passphrase: string, kdf: 'pbkdf2' |'scrypt' = 'scrypt'): Promise<Account>
Encrypts and JSON-encodes the account. Complies with the Web3 Secret Storage definition.
Parameters
passphrase:
string - passphrase used to encrypt the file.
kdf:
'pbkdf2' | 'scrypt' - the key derivation function to use for
encryption.
Returns
Promise<string> - the JSON-encoded string of the keystore file.
signTransaction(bytes: Buffer): string
Signs arbitrary bytes (most often transactions) using a Schnorr signing scheme.
Parameters
bytes:
Buffer - a
Buffer of the
protobuf encoded transaction bytes.
Returns
string - hex-encoded signature over the bytes, using the instance private
key.
Wallet
Class for managing multiple accounts.
Wallet(provider: Provider, accounts?: Account[] = []): Wallet
Parameters
provider:
Provider - a Provider instance (see
@zilliqa-js/core). Required for signing.
accounts:
Account[] (optional) - an array of
Account instances to
pre-populate the wallet with.
Returns
Wallet
accounts: { [address: string]: Account }
An object consisting of
address: Account KV pairs. By default, an empty
object.
defaultAccount: Account
The default account used for signing transactions. By default,
undefined. It
is set to the
0-indexed account when a
Wallet instance is constructed.
create(): void
Creates a new keypair with a randomly-generated private key. The new account is accessible by address. This method mutates the
Wallet instance.
Parameters
None
Returns
string - address of the new account.
addByPrivateKey(privateKey: string): string
Adds an
Account to the
Wallet.
Parameters
privateKey:
string - hex-encoded private key.
Returns
string - the corresponing address, computer from the private key.
addByKeystore(keystore: string, passphrase: string): Promise<string>
Adds an account by keystore. This method is asynchronous and returns a
Promise<string>, in order not to block on the underlying decryption operation.
Parameters
keystore:
string - JSON-encoded keystore file.
passphrase:
string - the passphrase used to encode the keystore file.
Returns
Promise<string> - the corresponding address.
addByMnemonic(phrase: string, index: number = 0): string
Adds an
Account by use of a mnemonic as specified in BIP-32 and BIP-39
Parameters
phrase:
string - the 12-word mnemonic to use.
index:
number (Optional) - the index of the child key.
Returns
string - the corresponding address.
export(address: string, passphrase, string, kdf: 'pbkdf2' | 'scrypt'): Promise<string>
Account to a keystore file, encrypted with a passphrase.
Parameters
address:
string - the address of the selected account.
passphrase:
string - the passphrase to encrypt the
Account with.
kdf:
'pbkdf2' | 'scrypt' - key derivation function.
Returns
Promise<string> - the JSON-encoded keystore file.
remove(address: string): boolean
Account to a keystore file, encrypted with a passphrase.
Parameters
address:
string - the address of the account to remove.
Returns
boolean - whether the
Account was successfully removed.
setDefault(address: string): void
Sets the default account to sign with.
Parameters
address:
string - the address of the account to set as default.
Returns
void
sign(transaction: Transaction, offlineSign?: boolean): Promise<Transaction>
Sign a
Transaction with the default
Account. This method is asynchronous
as it will attempt to obtain the
nonce from the
Provider.
There is an offline mode that can be activated manually by setting the optional
offlineSign parameter.
Parameters
transaction:
Transaction - a
Transaction instance.
offlineSign:
boolean (optional) - toggles offline signing on/off. Defaults to
false if the field is not set. If explicitly set to
true, offline mode is used and does not require internet connection to sign a transaction.
Note: In offline mode, the nonce must be explicitly set in the Transaction object.
Returns
Promise<Transaction> - a signed transaction.
signWith(transaction: Transaction, address: string, offlineSign?: boolean): Promise<Transaction>
Sign a
Transaction with the chosen
Account. This method is asynchronous
as it will attempt to obtain the
nonce from the
Provider.
There is an offline mode that can be activated manually by setting the optional
offlineSign parameter.
Parameters
transaction:
Transaction - a
Transaction instance.
address:
string - the address of the
Account to be used for signing.
offlineSign:
boolean (optional) - toggles offline signing on/off. Defaults to
false if the field is not set. If explicitly set to
true, offline mode is used and does not require internet connection to sign a transaction.
Note: In offline mode, the nonce must be explicitly set in the Transaction object.
Returns
Promise<Transaction> - a signed transaction.
signBatch(txList: Transaction[]): Promise<Transaction[]>
Sign a list of
Transaction with the default
Account. This method is asynchronous
as it will attempt to obtain the
nonce from the
Provider.
Parameters
txList:
Transaction[] - a list of
Transaction instances.
Returns
Promise<Transaction[]> - a list of signed transactions.
Example
// zilliqa, wallet obj declaration omitted for clarity
let txList = [];
for (let i = 0; i < 2; i++) {
// create a new transaction object
const tx = zilliqa.transactions.new(
{
version: VERSION,
toAddr: '0xA54E49719267E8312510D7b78598ceF16ff127CE',
amount: new BN(units.toQa('1', units.Units.Zil)),
gasPrice: units.toQa('2000', units.Units.Li),
gasLimit: Long.fromNumber(1),
},
false,
);
txList.push(tx);
}
// sign the batch transactions sequentially
const batchResult = await zilliqa.wallet.signBatch(txList);
for (const signedTx of batchResult) {
// nonce must be different
console.log('The signed transaction nonce is: %o', signedTx.nonce);
console.log('The signed transaction signature is: %o\n', signedTx.signature);
}
Transaction
A class that represents a single
Transaction on the Zilliqa network. It is a functor. Its purpose is to encode the possible states a Transaction can be in: Confirmed, Rejected, Pending, or Initialised (i.e., not broadcasted).
bytes: Buffer
A getter
protobuf that returns a
Buffer of
protobuf-encoded bytes. This
is a convenience member that allows a
Transaction to be signed easily.
senderAddress: string
A getter than computes the address of the
Transaction sender. If there is no
sender public key set, returns
0x00000000000000000000000000000000000000000000.
txParams: TxParams
A getter that returns the current
TxParams.
static confirm(params: TxParams, provider: Provider): Transaction
Instantiates a
Transaction in
Confirmed state.
Parameters
params:
TxParams - core fields to initialise the
Transaction with.
provider:
Provider - a
Provider instance.
Returns
Transaction - the newly-Instantiated
Transaction.
Example
import { HTTPProvider } from '@zilliqa-js/core';
import { Transaction } from '@zilliqa-js/account';
const txParams = {
version: 0,
toAddr: '20_byte_hex_string',
amount: new BN(8),
gasPrice: new BN(100),
gasLimit: Long.fromNumber(888),
};
const tx = Transaction.confirm(txParams, new HTTPProvider('http://my-api.com'));
expect(tx.isConfirmed()).toBeTruthy();
static reject(params: TxParams, provider: Provider): Transaction
Instantiates a
Transaction in
Rejected state.
Parameters
params:
TxParams - core fields to initialise the
Transaction with.
provider:
Provider - a
Provider instance.
Returns
Transaction - the newly-Instantiated
Transaction.
Example
import { HTTPProvider } from '@zilliqa-js/core';
import { Transaction } from '@zilliqa-js/account';
const txParams = {
version: 0,
toAddr: '20_byte_hex_string',
amount: new BN(8),
gasPrice: new BN(100),
gasLimit: Long.fromNumber(888),
};
const tx = Transaction.reject(txParams, new HTTPProvider('http://my-api.com'));
expect(tx.isRejected()).toBeTruthy();
confirm(txHash: string, maxAttempts: number = 33, interval: number = 1000): Promise<Transaction>
Checks whether the
Transaction is confirmed on the blockchain, by verifying
the its
receipt status (
boolean). This method uses an exponential backoff
to poll the lookup node. By default, the number of attempts made is 33, with
a starting interval of 1000ms.
Parameters
txHash:
string - the transaction hash to use for polling.
maxAttempts:
number = 33 (Optional) - the maximum number of attempts
before setting status as
Rejected.
interval:
number = 1000 (Optional) - the initial interval. This grows
exponentially between attempts.
Returns
Promise<Transaction> -
Transaction with its status confirmed onchain.
Example
import { HTTPProvider } from '@zilliqa-js/core';
import { Transaction } from '@zilliqa-js/account';
// hash can be obtained from CreateTransaction
const my_hash = 'some_known_tx_hash';
conts tx = new Transaction(params, new HTTPProvider('http://my-api.com'));
tx.confirm(some_hash)
.map((tx) => // do something)
.catch((err) => // handle the error);
blockConfirm(txHash: string, maxblockCount: number = 4, interval: number = 1000): Promise<Transaction>
Checks whether the
Transaction is confirmed on the blockchain, by verifying
the its
receipt status (
boolean). This method uses latest blockNumber to get the transaction receipt, which is more frendily to remote lookup node. By default, the number of blockCount is 4, with
a starting interval of 1000ms. The member
Transaction.blockConfirmation will count the block numbers during the process.
Parameters
txHash:
string - the transaction hash to use for polling.
maxblockCount:
number = 4 (Optional) - the maximum number of block count
before setting status as
Rejected.
interval:
number = 1000 (Optional) - the initial interval. This grows
exponentially between attempts.
Returns
Promise<Transaction> -
Transaction with its status confirmed onchain.
Example
import { HTTPProvider } from '@zilliqa-js/core';
import { Transaction } from '@zilliqa-js/account';
// hash can be obtained from CreateTransaction
const my_hash = 'some_known_tx_hash';
conts tx = new Transaction(params, new HTTPProvider('http://my-api.com'));
tx.blockConfirm(some_hash)
.map((tx) => // do something)
.catch((err) => // handle the error);
map(txHash): Transaction
Maps over the transaction, taking a callback that accepts
TxParams. The user
may freely mutate the Transaction, and will receive the newly-mutated
transaction. The object returned is merged into the target
Transaction.
Parameters
fn:
(prev: TxParams) => TxParams) - the transaction hash to use for polling.
exponentially between attempts.
Returns
Transaction.
Example
import { HTTPProvider } from '@zilliqa-js/core';
import { Transaction } from '@zilliqa-js/account';
// hash can be obtained from CreateTransaction
const my_hash = 'some_known_tx_hash';
let tx = new Transaction(params, new HTTPProvider('http://my-api.com'));
async () => {
try {
tx = await tx.confirm(some_hash);
if (tx.isConfirmed()) {
.map((tx) => {
// do something, but must always return `TxParams`.
// generally, you should avoid performing side effects in `map`.
return tx
});
}
} catch (err) {
// handle this error somehow
}
}();
encodeTransactionProto(tx: TxParams): Buffer
Encodes a transaction with
protobuf and returns its bytes as a Buffer. Used
for providing a payload to
signTransaction.
Parameters
tx:
TxParams - plain object containing core transaction fields that must
be used when generating a signature.
Returns
Buffer - the bytes of the
protobuf-serialised transaction fields.