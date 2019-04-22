openbase logo
@zilahir/stylelint-config-rational-order

by Denis
0.1.5 (see all)

Stylelint config that sorts related property declarations by grouping together in the rational order 🚦

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

389

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

Size (min+gzip)

0.4KB

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

stylelint-config-rational-order

NPM version NPM downloads Build status License

Stylelint config that sorts related property declarations by grouping together following the order:

  1. Positioning
  2. Box Model
  3. Typography
  4. Visual
  5. Animation
  6. Misc
.declaration-order {
  /* Positioning */
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 0;
  z-index: 10;

  /* Box Model */
  display: block;
  float: right;
  width: 100px;
  height: 100px;
  margin: 10px;
  padding: 10px;

  /* Typography */
  color: #888;
  font: normal 16px Helvetica, sans-serif;
  line-height: 1.3;
  text-align: center;

  /* Visual */
  background-color: #eee;
  border: 1px solid #888;
  border-radius: 4px;
  opacity: 1;

  /* Animation */
  transition: all 1s;

  /* Misc */
  user-select: none;
}

Usage

  1. Add stylelint, stylelint-order and this package to your project:
npm install --save-dev stylelint stylelint-order stylelint-config-rational-order
# or, if you prefer yarn over npm:
yarn add --dev stylelint stylelint-order stylelint-config-rational-order
  1. Add this package to the end of your extends array inside Stylelint configuration (.stylelintrc for example):
{
  "extends": [
    // "stylelint-config-standard",
    "stylelint-config-rational-order"
  ]
}

This shareable config contains the following:

{
  "plugins": [
    "stylelint-order",
    "stylelint-config-rational-order/plugin"
  ],
  "rules": {
    "order/properties-order": [],
    "plugin/rational-order": [true, {
      "border-in-box-model": false,
      "empty-line-between-groups": false,
    }]
  }
}

Since it adds stylelint-order and stylelint-config-rational-order to plugins and also adds required rules, you don't have to do this yourself when extending this config.

Optional options / rules

border-in-box-model

Defines to which group the border property belongs to.

If true border property belongs to the box model section. The default value is false (border property belongs to the visual section).

empty-line-between-groups

If true adds an empty line between groups. The default value is false.

FAQ

Why should I use the rational order and group and sort CSS properties by type instead of alphabetical order?

The pros and cons of both ways in detail:

Credits

