Readme

React Image Lightbox

RIL Snapshot

A flexible lightbox component for displaying images in a React project.

DEMO

Features

  • Keyboard shortcuts (with rate limiting)
  • Image Zoom
  • Flexible rendering using src values assigned on the fly
  • Image preloading for smoother viewing
  • Mobile friendly, with pinch to zoom and swipe (Thanks, @webcarrot!)

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Lightbox from 'react-image-lightbox';
import 'react-image-lightbox/style.css'; // This only needs to be imported once in your app

const images = [
  '//placekitten.com/1500/500',
  '//placekitten.com/4000/3000',
  '//placekitten.com/800/1200',
  '//placekitten.com/1500/1500',
];

export default class LightboxExample extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);

    this.state = {
      photoIndex: 0,
      isOpen: false,
    };
  }

  render() {
    const { photoIndex, isOpen } = this.state;

    return (
      <div>
        <button type="button" onClick={() => this.setState({ isOpen: true })}>
          Open Lightbox
        </button>

        {isOpen && (
          <Lightbox
            mainSrc={images[photoIndex]}
            nextSrc={images[(photoIndex + 1) % images.length]}
            prevSrc={images[(photoIndex + images.length - 1) % images.length]}
            onCloseRequest={() => this.setState({ isOpen: false })}
            onMovePrevRequest={() =>
              this.setState({
                photoIndex: (photoIndex + images.length - 1) % images.length,
              })
            }
            onMoveNextRequest={() =>
              this.setState({
                photoIndex: (photoIndex + 1) % images.length,
              })
            }
          />
        )}
      </div>
    );
  }
}

Play with the code on the example on CodeSandbox

Options

PropertyTypeDescription
mainSrc
(required)		stringMain display image url
prevSrcstringPrevious display image url (displayed to the left). If left undefined, onMovePrevRequest will not be called, and the button not displayed
nextSrcstringNext display image url (displayed to the right). If left undefined, onMoveNextRequest will not be called, and the button not displayed
mainSrcThumbnailstringThumbnail image url corresponding to props.mainSrc. Displayed as a placeholder while the full-sized image loads.
prevSrcThumbnailstringThumbnail image url corresponding to props.prevSrc. Displayed as a placeholder while the full-sized image loads.
nextSrcThumbnailstringThumbnail image url corresponding to props.nextSrc. Displayed as a placeholder while the full-sized image loads.
onCloseRequest
(required)		funcClose window event. Should change the parent state such that the lightbox is not rendered
onMovePrevRequestfuncMove to previous image event. Should change the parent state such that props.prevSrc becomes props.mainSrc, props.mainSrc becomes props.nextSrc, etc.
onMoveNextRequestfuncMove to next image event. Should change the parent state such that props.nextSrc becomes props.mainSrc, props.mainSrc becomes props.prevSrc, etc.
onImageLoadfuncCalled when an image loads.
(imageSrc: string, srcType: string, image: object): void
onImageLoadErrorfuncCalled when an image fails to load.
(imageSrc: string, srcType: string, errorEvent: object): void
imageLoadErrorMessagenodeWhat is rendered in place of an image if it fails to load. Centered in the lightbox viewport. Defaults to the string "This image failed to load".
onAfterOpenfuncCalled after the modal has rendered.
discourageDownloadsboolWhen true, enables download discouragement (preventing [right-click -> Save Image As...]). Defaults to false.
animationDisabledboolWhen true, image sliding animations are disabled. Defaults to false.
animationOnKeyInputboolWhen true, sliding animations are enabled on actions performed with keyboard shortcuts. Defaults to false.
animationDurationnumberAnimation duration (ms). Defaults to 300.
keyRepeatLimitnumberRequired interval of time (ms) between key actions (prevents excessively fast navigation of images). Defaults to 180.
keyRepeatKeyupBonusnumberAmount of time (ms) restored after each keyup (makes rapid key presses slightly faster than holding down the key to navigate images). Defaults to 40.
imageTitlenodeImage title (Descriptive element above image)
imageCaptionnodeImage caption (Descriptive element below image)
imageCrossOriginstringcrossorigin attribute to append to img elements (MDN documentation)
toolbarButtonsnode[]Array of custom toolbar buttons
reactModalStyleObjectSet z-index style, etc., for the parent react-modal (react-modal style format)
reactModalPropsObjectOverride props set on react-modal (https://github.com/reactjs/react-modal)
imagePaddingnumberPadding (px) between the edge of the window and the lightbox. Defaults to 10.
clickOutsideToCloseboolWhen true, clicks outside of the image close the lightbox. Defaults to true.
enableZoomboolSet to false to disable zoom functionality and hide zoom buttons. Defaults to true.
wrapperClassNamestringClass name which will be applied to root element after React Modal
nextLabelstringaria-label and title set on the 'Next' button. Defaults to 'Next image'.
prevLabelstringaria-label and title set on the 'Previous' button. Defaults to 'Previous image'.
zoomInLabelstringaria-label and title set on the 'Zoom In' button. Defaults to 'Zoom in'.
zoomOutLabelstringaria-label and title set on the 'Zoom Out' button. Defaults to 'Zoom out'.
closeLabelstringaria-label and title set on the 'Close Lightbox' button. Defaults to 'Close lightbox'.
loadernodeCustom Loading indicator for loading

Browser Compatibility

BrowserWorks?
ChromeYes
FirefoxYes
SafariYes
IE 11Yes

Contributing

After cloning the repository and running npm install inside, you can use the following commands to develop and build the project.

# Starts a webpack dev server that hosts a demo page with the lightbox.
# It uses react-hot-loader so changes are reflected on save.
npm start

# Lints the code with eslint and my custom rules.
yarn run lint

# Lints and builds the code, placing the result in the dist directory.
# This build is necessary to reflect changes if you're
#  `npm link`-ed to this repository from another local project.
yarn run build

Pull requests are welcome!

License

MIT

