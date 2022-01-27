openbase logo
Readme

react-native-paper

Material design for React Native.
reactnativepaper.com

Greenkeeper badge

Build Status Version MIT License All Contributors PRs Welcome Chat Sponsored by Callstack

Features

Currently supported React Native version: >= 0.50.3

Try it out

Run the example app with Expo to see it in action.

The source code for the examples are under the /example folder.

Getting Started

Refer to the getting started guide for instructions.

Documentation

Check the components and their usage in our documentation.

Contributing

Read the contribution guidelines before contributing.

Figma and Sketch component kits

Use official component kits provided by Material Design.

Made with ❤️ at Callstack

react-native-paper is an open source project and will always remain free to use. If you think it's cool, please star it 🌟. Callstack is a group of React and React Native geeks, contact us at hello@callstack.com if you need any help with these or just want to say hi!

Like the project? ⚛️ Join the team who does amazing stuff for clients and drives React Native Open Source! 🔥

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Satyajit Sahoo
Satyajit Sahoo
🤔 💻 📖		 Ferran Negre
Ferran Negre
🤔 💻		 Dawid
Dawid
🤔 💻 📖		 Kacper Wiszczuk
Kacper Wiszczuk
🤔 💻		 Luke Walczak
Luke Walczak
💻 📖		 Ahmed Elhanafy
Ahmed Elhanafy
🤔 💻		 K. P. Sroka
K. P. Sroka
💻 📖
Iyad Thayyil
Iyad Thayyil
💻 📖		 Julian Hundeloh
Julian Hundeloh
💻 📖		 Grzegorz Gawrysiak
Grzegorz Gawrysiak
💻 📖		 Luís
Luís
💻		 Rajendran Nadar
Rajendran Nadar
💻		 Brent Vatne
Brent Vatne
💻		 Jakub Beneš
Jakub Beneš
💻
Paweł Szymański
Paweł Szymański
💻 📖		 Kuba
Kuba
💻 🤔		 jbinda
jbinda
💻 🤔

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

