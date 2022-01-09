node-extend is a port of the classic extend() method from jQuery. It behaves as you expect. It is simple, tried and true.
Notes:
Object.assign
now offers the same functionality natively (but without the "deep copy" option).
See ECMAScript 2015 (ES6) in Node.js.
Object.assign in both Node.js and many
browsers (since NPM modules are for the browser too) may not be fully
spec-compliant.
Check
object.assign module for
a compliant candidate.
This package is available on npm as:
extend
npm install extend
Syntax: extend ( [
deep],
target,
object1, [
objectN] )
Extend one object with one or more others, returning the modified object.
Example:
var extend = require('extend');
extend(targetObject, object1, object2);
Keep in mind that the target object will be modified, and will be returned from extend().
If a boolean true is specified as the first argument, extend performs a deep copy, recursively copying any objects it finds. Otherwise, the copy will share structure with the original object(s).
Undefined properties are not copied. However, properties inherited from the object's prototype will be copied over.
Warning: passing
false as the first argument is not supported.
deep Boolean (optional)
If set, the merge becomes recursive (i.e. deep copy).
target Object
The object to extend.
object1 Object
The object that will be merged into the first.
objectN Object (Optional)
More objects to merge into the first.
node-extend is licensed under the MIT License.
All credit to the jQuery authors for perfecting this amazing utility.
Ported to Node.js by Stefan Thomas with contributions by Jonathan Buchanan and Jordan Harband.