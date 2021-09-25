$ npm install ejs
<% %>
<%= %> (escape function configurable)
<%- %>
-%> ending tag
<%_ _%>
[? ?] instead of
<% %>)
<% if (user) { %>
<h2><%= user.name %></h2>
<% } %>
Try EJS online at: https://ionicabizau.github.io/ejs-playground/.
let template = ejs.compile(str, options);
template(data);
// => Rendered HTML string
ejs.render(str, data, options);
// => Rendered HTML string
ejs.renderFile(filename, data, options, function(err, str){
// str => Rendered HTML string
});
It is also possible to use
ejs.render(dataAndOptions); where you pass
everything in a single object. In that case, you'll end up with local variables
for all the passed options. However, be aware that your code could break if we
add an option with the same name as one of your data object's properties.
Therefore, we do not recommend using this shortcut.
cache Compiled functions are cached, requires
filename
filename The name of the file being rendered. Not required if you
are using
renderFile(). Used by
cache to key caches, and for includes.
root Set project root for includes with an absolute path (e.g, /file.ejs).
Can be array to try to resolve include from multiple directories.
views An array of paths to use when resolving includes with relative paths.
context Function execution context
compileDebug When
false no debug instrumentation is compiled
client When
true, compiles a function that can be rendered
in the browser without needing to load the EJS Runtime
(ejs.min.js).
delimiter Character to use for inner delimiter, by default '%'
openDelimiter Character to use for opening delimiter, by default '<'
closeDelimiter Character to use for closing delimiter, by default '>'
debug Outputs generated function body
strict When set to
true, generated function is in strict mode
_with Whether or not to use
with() {} constructs. If
false
then the locals will be stored in the
locals object. Set to
false in strict mode.
destructuredLocals An array of local variables that are always destructured from
the locals object, available even in strict mode.
localsName Name to use for the object storing local variables when not using
with Defaults to
locals
rmWhitespace Remove all safe-to-remove whitespace, including leading
and trailing whitespace. It also enables a safer version of
-%> line
slurping for all scriptlet tags (it does not strip new lines of tags in
the middle of a line).
escape The escaping function used with
<%= construct. It is
used in rendering and is
.toString()ed in the generation of client functions.
(By default escapes XML).
outputFunctionName Set to a string (e.g., 'echo' or 'print') for a function to print
output inside scriptlet tags.
async When
true, EJS will use an async function for rendering. (Depends
on async/await support in the JS runtime.
includer Custom function to handle EJS includes, receives
(originalPath, parsedPath)
parameters, where
originalPath is the path in include as-is and
parsedPath is the
previously resolved path. Should return an object
{ filename, template },
you may return only one of the properties, where
filename is the final parsed path and
template
is the included content.
This project uses JSDoc. For the full public API
documentation, clone the repository and run
jake doc. This will run JSDoc
with the proper options and output the documentation to
out/. If you want
the both the public & private API docs, run
jake devdoc instead.
<% 'Scriptlet' tag, for control-flow, no output
<%_ 'Whitespace Slurping' Scriptlet tag, strips all whitespace before it
<%= Outputs the value into the template (escaped)
<%- Outputs the unescaped value into the template
<%# Comment tag, no execution, no output
<%% Outputs a literal '<%'
%%> Outputs a literal '%>'
%> Plain ending tag
-%> Trim-mode ('newline slurp') tag, trims following newline
_%> 'Whitespace Slurping' ending tag, removes all whitespace after it
For the full syntax documentation, please see docs/syntax.md.
Includes either have to be an absolute path, or, if not, are assumed as
relative to the template with the
include call. For example if you are
including
./views/user/show.ejs from
./views/users.ejs you would
use
<%- include('user/show') %>.
You must specify the
filename option for the template with the
include
call unless you are using
renderFile().
You'll likely want to use the raw output tag (
<%-) with your include to avoid
double-escaping the HTML output.
<ul>
<% users.forEach(function(user){ %>
<%- include('user/show', {user: user}) %>
<% }); %>
</ul>
Includes are inserted at runtime, so you can use variables for the path in the
include call (for example
<%- include(somePath) %>). Variables in your
top-level data object are available to all your includes, but local variables
need to be passed down.
NOTE: Include preprocessor directives (
<% include user/show %>) are
not supported in v3.0+.
Custom delimiters can be applied on a per-template basis, or globally:
let ejs = require('ejs'),
users = ['geddy', 'neil', 'alex'];
// Just one template
ejs.render('<p>[?= users.join(" | "); ?]</p>', {users: users}, {delimiter: '?', openDelimiter: '[', closeDelimiter: ']'});
// => '<p>geddy | neil | alex</p>'
// Or globally
ejs.delimiter = '?';
ejs.openDelimiter = '[';
ejs.closeDelimiter = ']';
ejs.render('<p>[?= users.join(" | "); ?]</p>', {users: users});
// => '<p>geddy | neil | alex</p>'
EJS ships with a basic in-process cache for caching the intermediate JavaScript
functions used to render templates. It's easy to plug in LRU caching using
Node's
lru-cache library:
let ejs = require('ejs'),
LRU = require('lru-cache');
ejs.cache = LRU(100); // LRU cache with 100-item limit
If you want to clear the EJS cache, call
ejs.clearCache. If you're using the
LRU cache and need a different limit, simple reset
ejs.cache to a new instance
of the LRU.
The default file loader is
fs.readFileSync, if you want to customize it, you can set ejs.fileLoader.
let ejs = require('ejs');
let myFileLoad = function (filePath) {
return 'myFileLoad: ' + fs.readFileSync(filePath);
};
ejs.fileLoader = myFileLoad;
With this feature, you can preprocess the template before reading it.
EJS does not specifically support blocks, but layouts can be implemented by including headers and footers, like so:
<%- include('header') -%>
<h1>
Title
</h1>
<p>
My page
</p>
<%- include('footer') -%>
Go to the Latest Release, download
./ejs.js or
./ejs.min.js. Alternately, you can compile it yourself by cloning
the repository and running
jake build (or
$(npm bin)/jake build if jake is
not installed globally).
Include one of these files on your page, and
ejs should be available globally.
<div id="output"></div>
<script src="ejs.min.js"></script>
<script>
let people = ['geddy', 'neil', 'alex'],
html = ejs.render('<%= people.join(", "); %>', {people: people});
// With jQuery:
$('#output').html(html);
// Vanilla JS:
document.getElementById('output').innerHTML = html;
</script>
Most of EJS will work as expected; however, there are a few things to note:
Obviously, since you do not have access to the filesystem,
ejs.renderFile() won't work.
For the same reason,
includes do not work unless you use an
include callback. Here is an example:
let str = "Hello <%= include('file', {person: 'John'}); %>",
fn = ejs.compile(str, {client: true});
fn(data, null, function(path, d){ // include callback
// path -> 'file'
// d -> {person: 'John'}
// Put your code here
// Return the contents of file as a string
}); // returns rendered string
See the examples folder for more details.
EJS ships with a full-featured CLI. Options are similar to those used in JavaScript code:
-o / --output-file FILE Write the rendered output to FILE rather than stdout.
-f / --data-file FILE Must be JSON-formatted. Use parsed input from FILE as data for rendering.
-i / --data-input STRING Must be JSON-formatted and URI-encoded. Use parsed input from STRING as data for rendering.
-m / --delimiter CHARACTER Use CHARACTER with angle brackets for open/close (defaults to %).
-p / --open-delimiter CHARACTER Use CHARACTER instead of left angle bracket to open.
-c / --close-delimiter CHARACTER Use CHARACTER instead of right angle bracket to close.
-s / --strict When set to
true, generated function is in strict mode
-n / --no-with Use 'locals' object for vars rather than using
with (implies --strict).
-l / --locals-name Name to use for the object storing local variables when not using
with.
-w / --rm-whitespace Remove all safe-to-remove whitespace, including leading and trailing whitespace.
-d / --debug Outputs generated function body
-h / --help Display this help message.
-V/v / --version Display the EJS version.
Here are some examples of usage:
$ ejs -p [ -c ] ./template_file.ejs -o ./output.html
$ ejs ./test/fixtures/user.ejs name=Lerxst
$ ejs -n -l _ ./some_template.ejs -f ./data_file.json
There is a variety of ways to pass the CLI data for rendering.
Stdin:
$ ./test/fixtures/user_data.json | ejs ./test/fixtures/user.ejs
$ ejs ./test/fixtures/user.ejs < test/fixtures/user_data.json
A data file:
$ ejs ./test/fixtures/user.ejs -f ./user_data.json
A command-line option (must be URI-encoded):
./bin/cli.js -i %7B%22name%22%3A%20%22foo%22%7D ./test/fixtures/user.ejs
Or, passing values directly at the end of the invocation:
./bin/cli.js -m $ ./test/fixtures/user.ejs name=foo
The CLI by default send output to stdout, but you can use the
-o or
--output-file
flag to specify a target file to send the output to.
VSCode:Javascript EJS by DigitalBrainstem
There are a number of implementations of EJS:
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0)
EJS Embedded JavaScript templates copyright 2112 mde@fleegix.org.