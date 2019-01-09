The next generation backend-as-a-service

ZetaPush JavaScript SDK

This project is a monorep containing all source of @zetapush/* ecosytem

Installation

npm 6+

npm init @zetapush myproject cd myproject

npm 5.x

npx @zetapush/create myproject cd myproject

Deployment

Push your code on ZetaPush platform

npm run deploy

Development

Run your code on your local platform

npm run start

Default project structure

. └── ├── front │ ├── index.html │ └── index.js ├── worker │ └── index.ts (api implementation) └── package.json

How it works?

Server side

Your server api in a plain old class defining your interface.

Example:

export default class Api { hello() { return `Hello World from JavaScript ${ Date .now()} ` ; } }

This code expose an API called hello which returns a string "Hello World from JavaScript" concatened with server timestamp.

You can use injected platform services with to following.

Dependency injection use injection-js

import { Injectable } from '@zetapush/core' ; import { Stack } from '@zetapush/platform-legacy' ; @Injectable() export default class Api { constructor (private stack: Stack) {} push(item) { return this .stack.push({ stack : 'list' , data : item }); } }

To consume an API in your front-end application you have to create a mapped method.

Client side

Register your API mapping class

const api = client.createProxyTaskService();

Invoke your remote API method