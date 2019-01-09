The next generation backend-as-a-service
This project is a monorep containing all source of @zetapush/* ecosytem
npm 6+
npm init @zetapush myproject
cd myproject
npm 5.x
npx @zetapush/create myproject
cd myproject
Push your code on ZetaPush platform
npm run deploy
Run your code on your local platform
npm run start
.
└──
├── front
│ ├── index.html
│ └── index.js
├── worker
│ └── index.ts (api implementation)
└── package.json
Server side
Your server api in a plain old class defining your interface.
Example:
export default class Api {
hello() {
return `Hello World from JavaScript ${Date.now()}`;
}
}
This code expose an API called hello which returns a string "Hello World from JavaScript" concatened with server timestamp.
You can use injected platform services with to following.
Dependency injection use injection-js
import { Injectable } from '@zetapush/core';
import { Stack } from '@zetapush/platform-legacy';
@Injectable()
export default class Api {
constructor(private stack: Stack) {}
push(item) {
return this.stack.push({ stack: 'list', data: item });
}
}
To consume an API in your front-end application you have to create a mapped method.
Client side
const api = client.createProxyTaskService();
const message = await api.hello();