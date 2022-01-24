Select box solutions are rarely perfect for what you want.
They come with a myriad of options to configure every possible situation, and they make too many assumptions about how your select-box should behave.
This addon does less, and gives you the primitives to easily compose your own.
ember install @zestia/ember-select-box
https://zestia.github.io/ember-select-box
To create your own select box, make a new component that renders a select box:
{{! foo-select.hbs }}
<SelectBox
class="foo"
@value={{@value}}
@onSelect={{@onSelect}} as |sb|
>
<sb.SelectedOption {{on "click" sb.toggle}}>
{{sb.value.name}}
</sb.SelectedOption>
<sb.Options>
{{yield sb}}
</sb.Options>
</SelectBox>
...and then use it like this:
{{! application.hbs }}
<FooSelect
@value={{this.foo1}}
@onSelect={{this.handleSelectFoo}} as |sb|
>
{{#each this.foos as |foo|}}
<sb.Option @value={{foo}}>{{foo.name}}</sb.Option>
{{/each}}
</FooSelect>
...which will render...
<div class="select-box foo">
<div class="select-box__selected-option">Foo 1</div>
<div class="select-box__options">
<div class="select-box__option">Foo 1</div>
<div class="select-box__option">Foo 2</div>
<div class="select-box__option">Foo 3</div>
</div>
</div>
...as you can see, apart from being able to select a value - this addon does very little out of the box! It's up to you to add the layer of behaviour that you require using the API.