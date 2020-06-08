openbase logo
@zerollup/helpers

by Stefan
1.7.4 (see all)

Zero setup rollup based bundler

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Zero setup rollup

Zero configuration web application or library bundler, built on top of rollup (But some packages can be used without rollup).

Main idea of zerollup - generate deploy-ready configurations and templates for all host targets and environments at once.

  • Out of the box support for ts and file assets in application and libraries
  • Gather assets from all application dependencies
  • Allow to configure base assets url in runtime
  • No plugins to install. Automatically modules using rollup and typescript
  • Lerna friendly. Bundle or dev all packages or pick one of them
  • Builds configured bundles per each configuration
  • Asynchronously prerenders templates from ts-modules per each configuration

Packages

Zerollup is the set of packages. All of them used in preset-ts.

Setup

npm install --dev @zerollup/rollup-preset-ts

package.json:

{
  "name": "zerollup-demo",
  "scripts": {
    "build": "rollup -c node:@zerollup/rollup-preset-ts",
    "dev": "rollup -w -c node:@zerollup/rollup-preset-ts"
  }
}

Build all packages:

npm run build

Build only lib1, lib2 packages in lerna packages directory:

BULD_PKG=lib1,lib2 npm run build

Build site with assets and templates. And run development server on 10001 port. 

BULD_PKG=site1 npm run dev

For examples see zerollup demo.

Why not parcel?

Look at the demo site1 dist/hosts. From one input source generated a lot of configurations and templates.

src/index.ts

import './bootstrap'
import config from './config'

export default function app(node) {
    console.log(node, config, faceAngel)
}

src/config/index.ts

/** ZEROLLUP_CONFIG_BASE_URL: / **/

// Will be replaced to defined above url
const configBaseUrl = 'ZEROLLUP_CONFIG_BASE_URL'

const config: Config = {
    some: 'index',
    configBaseUrl
}

export default config

src/config/host1.ts inherits default config and redefine ZEROLLUP_CONFIG_BASE_URL.

// ZEROLLUP_CONFIG_BASE_URL = https://my-host1-static.com/statics/PKG_NAME/PKG_VERSION/
import baseConfig, {Config} from '.'

export default Object.assign({}, baseConfig, <Config> {
    some: 'host1'
})

dist/hosts/host1/index.html

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
    <head>
        <meta charset="UTF-8">
        <title>Zerollup site1</title>
    </head>
    <body>
        <div id="app"></div>
        <script src="https://my-host1-static.com/statics/zerollup_demo_site1/1.0.1/config.host1.js"></script>
        <script src="https://my-host1-static.com/statics/zerollup_demo_site1/1.0.1/index.js"></script>
        <script>zerollupDemoSite1(document.getElementById('app'))</script>
    </body>
</html>

