Zero configuration web application or library bundler, built on top of rollup (But some packages can be used without rollup).
Main idea of zerollup - generate deploy-ready configurations and templates for all host targets and environments at once.
Zerollup is the set of packages. All of them used in preset-ts.
npm install --dev @zerollup/rollup-preset-ts
package.json:
{
"name": "zerollup-demo",
"scripts": {
"build": "rollup -c node:@zerollup/rollup-preset-ts",
"dev": "rollup -w -c node:@zerollup/rollup-preset-ts"
}
}
Build all packages:
npm run build
Build only lib1, lib2 packages in lerna packages directory:
BULD_PKG=lib1,lib2 npm run build
Build site with assets and templates. And run development server on 10001 port.
BULD_PKG=site1 npm run dev
For examples see zerollup demo.
Look at the demo site1 dist/hosts. From one input source generated a lot of configurations and templates.
src/index.ts
import './bootstrap'
import config from './config'
export default function app(node) {
console.log(node, config, faceAngel)
}
src/config/index.ts
/** ZEROLLUP_CONFIG_BASE_URL: / **/
// Will be replaced to defined above url
const configBaseUrl = 'ZEROLLUP_CONFIG_BASE_URL'
const config: Config = {
some: 'index',
configBaseUrl
}
export default config
src/config/host1.ts inherits default config and redefine ZEROLLUP_CONFIG_BASE_URL.
// ZEROLLUP_CONFIG_BASE_URL = https://my-host1-static.com/statics/PKG_NAME/PKG_VERSION/
import baseConfig, {Config} from '.'
export default Object.assign({}, baseConfig, <Config> {
some: 'host1'
})
dist/hosts/host1/index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Zerollup site1</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="app"></div>
<script src="https://my-host1-static.com/statics/zerollup_demo_site1/1.0.1/config.host1.js"></script>
<script src="https://my-host1-static.com/statics/zerollup_demo_site1/1.0.1/index.js"></script>
<script>zerollupDemoSite1(document.getElementById('app'))</script>
</body>
</html>