Simple elegant toast notifications.

A lightweight, unopinionated and performant toast notification component for modern web frontends in very little lines of code. Compiled (into UMD), it's only 18kb minified (7kb gzipped) and can be used in Vanilla JS, or as a Svelte component.

Because a demo helps better than a thousand API docs: https://zerodevx.github.io/svelte-toast/

Usage

Install the package:

$ npm i -D @zerodevx/svelte-toast

The following are exported:

SvelteToast as the toast container;

as the toast container; toast as the toast emitter.

Svelte

If you're using this in a Svelte app, import the toast container and place it in your app shell.

App.svelte :

< script > import { SvelteToast } from '@zerodevx/svelte-toast' const options = { ... } </ script > ... < SvelteToast { options } />

Use anywhere in your app - just import the toast emitter.

MyComponent.svelte :

< script > import { toast } from '@zerodevx/svelte-toast' </ script > < button on:click = {() => toast.push('Hello world!')}>EMIT TOAST </ button >

Vanilla JS

For any other application with a bundler, something like this should work:

import { SvelteToast, toast } from '@zerodevx/svelte-toast' const app = new SvelteToast({ target : document .body, props : { options : { ... } } }) toast.push( 'Hello world!' )

CDN

Or if you prefer to go old-school javascript and a CDN:

< head > ... < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@zerodevx/svelte-toast@0" > </ script > < script > const toastApp = new SvelteToast({ target : document .body, props : { options : { ... } } }) toast.push( 'Hello world!' ) </ script > </ head >

Theming

In general, use CSS variables - the following (self-explanatory) vars are exposed:

._toastContainer { top : var (--toastContainerTop, 1.5rem); right : var (--toastContainerRight, 2rem); bottom : var (--toastContainerBottom, auto); left : var (--toastContainerLeft, auto); } ._toastItem { width : var (--toastWidth, 16rem); height : var (--toastHeight, auto); min-height : var (--toastMinHeight, 3.5rem); margin : var (--toastMargin, 0 0 0.5rem 0); padding : var (--toastPadding, 0); background : var (--toastBackground, rgba(66, 66, 66, 0.9)); color : var (--toastColor, #fff); box-shadow : var (--toastBoxShadow, 0 4px 6px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1), 0 2px 4px - 1px rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.06)); border : var (--toastBorder, none); border-radius : var (--toastBorderRadius, 0.125rem); } ._toastMsg { padding : var (--toastMsgPadding, 0.75rem 0.5rem); } ._toastBar { background : var (--toastBarBackground, rgba(33, 150, 243, 0.75)); top : var (--toastBarTop, auto); right : var (--toastBarRight, auto); bottom : var (--toastBarBottom, 0); left : var (--toastBarLeft, 0); height : var (--toastBarHeight, 6px); width : var (--toastBarWidth, 100%); }

So to apply your custom theme globally, do something like:

< style > :root { --toastBackground: #abcdef; --toastColor: #123456; --toastHeight: 300px; ...; } </ style >

To apply CSS overrides to a particular Toast Item (on a per-toast basis), emit the toast with options:

toast.push( 'Yo!' , { theme : { '--toastBackground' : 'cyan' , '--toastColor' : 'black' , ... } })

where theme is an object containing one or more CSS var key/value pairs.

Create Your Own Toast Actions

For convenient composing, the recommended way is to create your own common toast actions by stubbing them out. For example:

my-theme.js

import { toast } from '@zerodevx/svelte-toast' export const success = m => toast.push(m, { theme : { '--toastBackground' : 'green' , '--toastColor' : 'white' , '--toastBarBackground' : 'olive' } }) export const warning = m => toast.push(m, { theme : { ... } }) export const failure = m => toast.push(m, { theme : { ... } })

Then simply import these stubs in your consuming component:

import { success, warning, failure } from './my-theme' success( 'It works!' )

Rich HTML

Toast messages can be in rich HTML too - for example:

toast.push( `<strong>You won the jackpot!</strong><br> Click <a href="#" target="_blank">here</a> for details! 😛` )

Custom Fonts

In a Svelte app, the easiest way to apply custom font styles is to wrap the toast container then apply styles on the wrapper:

< style > .wrap { display: contents; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 0.875rem; ...; } .wrap :global(strong) { font-weight: 600; } </ style > < div class = "wrap" > < SvelteToast /> </ div >

In Vanilla JS, simply apply your styles to the ._toastMsg class:

._toastMsg { font-family : Roboto, sans-serif; ...; }

Features

New from v0.4

Supporting Multiple Toast Containers

It's now easy to send toasts to different container targets within your app. For example:

< script > import { SvelteToast, toast } from '@zerodevx/svelte-toast' toast.push( 'Yo!' ) toast.push( 'Hey!' , { target : 'new' }) </ script > < style > .wrap { --toastContainerTop: 0.5rem; --toastContainerRight: 2rem; --toastContainerBottom: auto; --toastContainerLeft: 2rem; --toastWidth: 100%; font-size: 0.875rem; ...; } </ style > < SvelteToast /> < div class = "wrap" > < SvelteToast target = "new" options = {{ duration: 8000 , intro: { y: -64 } }} /> </ div >

Removing Multiple Toasts

pop() now accepts a filter function.

toast.pop( ( i ) => i.target !== 'new' ) toast.pop( 0 )

Accepting Object as First Param

push() and set() can also take an object as its first parameter.

let id = toast.push( 'Yo!' , { duration : 2000 }) id = toast.push({ msg : 'Yo!' , duration : 2000 }) toast.set(id, { msg : 'Waddup!' }) toast.set({ id, msg : 'Waddup!' })

New from v0.5

Pausable Toasts

Progress bar tweens can now be paused when the mouse cursor (on desktop) is hovered over the toast item. This behaviour is disabled by default. To enable, set option pausable: true .

toast.push( 'Hover me!' , { pausable : true })

Send Svelte Component as a Message

To support complex UIs or workflows, a Svelte component can be pushed instead of a standard message if you're using this in a Svelte project. To do so, push options with component defined:

import MyCustomSvelteComponent from './MyCustomSvelteComponent.svelte' toast.push({ component : { src : MyCustomSvelteComponent, props : { ... }, sendIdTo : 'toastId' }, ... })

New from v0.6

onpop() Callback Function

A callback function can be run when a toast is closed. To do so, pass the function to the onpop toast option:

toast.push( 'Hello world' , { onpop : ( id ) => { console .log( ` ${id} removed` ) }, ... })

Toast Options

const options = { duration : 4000 , initial : 1 , next : 0 , pausable : false , dismissable : true , reversed : false , intro : { x : 256 }, theme : {} }

Toast Methods

const id = toast.push(msg, { ...options }) toast.pop(id || fn || undefined ) toast.set(id, { ...options })

Development

Standard Github contribution workflow applies.

Tests

Testing is through Cypress. To run the tests headlessly:

npm run test

Changelog

Please refer to the releases page.

License

ISC