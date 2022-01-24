Simple elegant toast notifications.
A lightweight, unopinionated and performant toast notification component for modern web frontends in very little lines of code. Compiled (into UMD), it's only 18kb minified (7kb gzipped) and can be used in Vanilla JS, or as a Svelte component.
Because a demo helps better than a thousand API docs: https://zerodevx.github.io/svelte-toast/
Install the package:
$ npm i -D @zerodevx/svelte-toast
The following are exported:
SvelteToast as the toast container;
toast as the toast emitter.
If you're using this in a Svelte app, import the toast container and place it in your app shell.
App.svelte:
<script>
import { SvelteToast } from '@zerodevx/svelte-toast'
// Optionally set default options here
const options = {
...
}
</script>
...
<SvelteToast {options} />
Use anywhere in your app - just import the toast emitter.
MyComponent.svelte:
<script>
import { toast } from '@zerodevx/svelte-toast'
</script>
<button on:click={() => toast.push('Hello world!')}>EMIT TOAST</button>
For any other application with a bundler, something like this should work:
import { SvelteToast, toast } from '@zerodevx/svelte-toast'
const app = new SvelteToast({
// Set where the toast container should be appended into
target: document.body,
props: {
options: {
// Optionally set default options here
...
}
}
})
toast.push('Hello world!')
Or if you prefer to go old-school javascript and a CDN:
<head>
...
<!-- Load `toast` and `SvelteToast` into global scope -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@zerodevx/svelte-toast@0"></script>
<!-- Register the app -->
<script>
const toastApp = new SvelteToast({
// Set where the toast container should be appended into
target: document.body,
props: {
options: {
// Optionally set default options here
...
}
}
})
// Now you can `toast` anywhere!
toast.push('Hello world!')
</script>
</head>
In general, use CSS variables - the following (self-explanatory) vars are exposed:
/**
* ._toastContainer
* ┌───────────────────────────────────────┐
* │ ._toastItem │
* │ ┌───────────────────────────────────┐ │
* │ │ ._toastMsg ._toastBtn│ │
* │ │ ┌───────────────────────┐ ┌─────┐ │ │
* │ │ │ │ │ ✕ │ │ │
* │ │ └───────────────────────┘ └─────┘ │ │
* │ │ ._toastBar │ │
* │ │ ═════════════════════════════════ │ │
* │ └───────────────────────────────────┘ │
* └───────────────────────────────────────┘
*/
._toastContainer {
top: var(--toastContainerTop, 1.5rem);
right: var(--toastContainerRight, 2rem);
bottom: var(--toastContainerBottom, auto);
left: var(--toastContainerLeft, auto);
}
._toastItem {
width: var(--toastWidth, 16rem);
height: var(--toastHeight, auto);
min-height: var(--toastMinHeight, 3.5rem);
margin: var(--toastMargin, 0 0 0.5rem 0);
padding: var(--toastPadding, 0);
background: var(--toastBackground, rgba(66, 66, 66, 0.9));
color: var(--toastColor, #fff);
box-shadow: var(--toastBoxShadow, 0 4px 6px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1), 0 2px 4px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.06));
border: var(--toastBorder, none);
border-radius: var(--toastBorderRadius, 0.125rem);
}
._toastMsg {
padding: var(--toastMsgPadding, 0.75rem 0.5rem);
}
._toastBar {
background: var(--toastBarBackground, rgba(33, 150, 243, 0.75));
top: var(--toastBarTop, auto);
right: var(--toastBarRight, auto);
bottom: var(--toastBarBottom, 0);
left: var(--toastBarLeft, 0);
height: var(--toastBarHeight, 6px);
width: var(--toastBarWidth, 100%);
}
So to apply your custom theme globally, do something like:
<style>
:root {
--toastBackground: #abcdef;
--toastColor: #123456;
--toastHeight: 300px;
...;
}
</style>
To apply CSS overrides to a particular Toast Item (on a per-toast basis), emit the toast with options:
toast.push('Yo!', {
theme: {
'--toastBackground': 'cyan',
'--toastColor': 'black',
...
}
})
where
theme is an object containing one or more CSS var key/value pairs.
For convenient composing, the recommended way is to create your own common toast actions by stubbing them out. For example:
my-theme.js
import { toast } from '@zerodevx/svelte-toast'
export const success = m => toast.push(m, {
theme: {
'--toastBackground': 'green',
'--toastColor': 'white',
'--toastBarBackground': 'olive'
}
})
export const warning = m => toast.push(m, { theme: { ... } })
export const failure = m => toast.push(m, { theme: { ... } })
Then simply import these stubs in your consuming component:
import { success, warning, failure } from './my-theme'
// Do something, then
success('It works!')
Toast messages can be in rich HTML too - for example:
// Definitely not spam
toast.push(`<strong>You won the jackpot!</strong><br>
Click <a href="#" target="_blank">here</a> for details! 😛`)
In a Svelte app, the easiest way to apply custom font styles is to wrap the toast container then apply styles on the wrapper:
<style>
.wrap {
display: contents;
font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;
font-size: 0.875rem;
...;
}
.wrap :global(strong) {
font-weight: 600;
}
</style>
<div class="wrap">
<SvelteToast />
</div>
In Vanilla JS, simply apply your styles to the
._toastMsg class:
._toastMsg {
font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;
...;
}
v0.4
It's now easy to send toasts to different container targets within your app. For example:
<script>
import { SvelteToast, toast } from '@zerodevx/svelte-toast'
// Sends a toast to default toast container
toast.push('Yo!')
// Sends a toast to "new" toast container
toast.push('Hey!', { target: 'new' })
</script>
<style>
.wrap {
--toastContainerTop: 0.5rem;
--toastContainerRight: 2rem;
--toastContainerBottom: auto;
--toastContainerLeft: 2rem;
--toastWidth: 100%;
font-size: 0.875rem;
...;
}
</style>
<!-- Default toast container -->
<SvelteToast />
<!-- Another toast container -->
<div class="wrap">
<!-- Declare container with a unique `target` name -->
<SvelteToast target="new" options={{ duration: 8000, intro: { y: -64 } }} />
</div>
pop() now accepts a filter function.
// Remove all toasts from "new" container
toast.pop((i) => i.target !== 'new')
// Or remove ALL active toasts from ALL containers
toast.pop(0)
push() and
set() can also take an object as its first parameter.
let id = toast.push('Yo!', { duration: 2000 })
// ...is semantically equivalent to
id = toast.push({ msg: 'Yo!', duration: 2000 })
toast.set(id, { msg: 'Waddup!' })
// ...is semantically equivalent to
toast.set({ id, msg: 'Waddup!' })
v0.5
Progress bar tweens can now be paused when the mouse cursor (on desktop) is hovered over the toast item. This behaviour
is disabled by default. To enable, set option
pausable: true.
toast.push('Hover me!', { pausable: true })
To support complex UIs or workflows, a Svelte component can be pushed instead of a standard message if you're using this
in a Svelte project. To do so, push options with
component defined:
import MyCustomSvelteComponent from './MyCustomSvelteComponent.svelte'
toast.push({
component: {
src: MyCustomSvelteComponent, // set `src` to the component itself (required)
props: { ... }, // pass in `props` as key/value pairs (optional)
sendIdTo: 'toastId' // forward toast id to `toastId` prop (optional)
},
... // any other toast options
})
v0.6
onpop() Callback Function
A callback function can be run when a toast is closed. To do so, pass the function to the
onpop toast option:
toast.push('Hello world', {
onpop: (id) => { // optionally get the toast id if needed
console.log(`${id} removed`)
},
... // any other toast options
})
// Default options
const options = {
duration: 4000, // duration of progress bar tween to the `next` value
initial: 1, // initial progress bar value
next: 0, // next progress value
pausable: false, // pause progress bar tween on mouse hover
dismissable: true, // allow dismiss with close button
reversed: false, // insert new toast to bottom of stack
intro: { x: 256 }, // toast intro fly animation settings
theme: {} // css var overrides
}
const id = toast.push(msg, { ...options })
toast.pop(id || fn || undefined)
toast.set(id, { ...options })
Standard Github contribution workflow applies.
Testing is through Cypress. To run the tests headlessly:
$ npm run test
Please refer to the releases page.
ISC