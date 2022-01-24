openbase logo
Readme

svelte-toast

svelte-toast

Simple elegant toast notifications.

A lightweight, unopinionated and performant toast notification component for modern web frontends in very little lines of code. Compiled (into UMD), it's only 18kb minified (7kb gzipped) and can be used in Vanilla JS, or as a Svelte component.

Because a demo helps better than a thousand API docs: https://zerodevx.github.io/svelte-toast/

Usage

Install the package:

$ npm i -D @zerodevx/svelte-toast

The following are exported:

  • SvelteToast as the toast container;
  • toast as the toast emitter.

Svelte

If you're using this in a Svelte app, import the toast container and place it in your app shell.

App.svelte:

<script>
  import { SvelteToast } from '@zerodevx/svelte-toast'

  // Optionally set default options here
  const options = {
    ...
  }
</script>

...
<SvelteToast {options} />

Use anywhere in your app - just import the toast emitter.

MyComponent.svelte:

<script>
import { toast } from '@zerodevx/svelte-toast'
</script>

<button on:click={() => toast.push('Hello world!')}>EMIT TOAST</button>

Vanilla JS

For any other application with a bundler, something like this should work:

import { SvelteToast, toast } from '@zerodevx/svelte-toast'

const app = new SvelteToast({
  // Set where the toast container should be appended into
  target: document.body,
  props: {
    options: {
      // Optionally set default options here
      ...
    }
  }
})

toast.push('Hello world!')

CDN

Or if you prefer to go old-school javascript and a CDN:

<head>
  ...
  <!-- Load `toast` and `SvelteToast` into global scope  -->
  <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@zerodevx/svelte-toast@0"></script>
  <!-- Register the app -->
  <script>
    const toastApp = new SvelteToast({
      // Set where the toast container should be appended into
      target: document.body,
      props: {
        options: {
          // Optionally set default options here
          ...
        }
      }
    })

    // Now you can `toast` anywhere!
    toast.push('Hello world!')
  </script>
</head>

Theming

In general, use CSS variables - the following (self-explanatory) vars are exposed:

/**
 *         ._toastContainer
 *    ┌───────────────────────────────────────┐
 *    │    ._toastItem                        │
 *    │ ┌───────────────────────────────────┐ │
 *    │ │  ._toastMsg             ._toastBtn│ │
 *    │ │ ┌───────────────────────┐ ┌─────┐ │ │
 *    │ │ │                       │ │  ✕  │ │ │
 *    │ │ └───────────────────────┘ └─────┘ │ │
 *    │ │  ._toastBar                       │ │
 *    │ │ ═════════════════════════════════ │ │
 *    │ └───────────────────────────────────┘ │
 *    └───────────────────────────────────────┘
 */

._toastContainer {
  top: var(--toastContainerTop, 1.5rem);
  right: var(--toastContainerRight, 2rem);
  bottom: var(--toastContainerBottom, auto);
  left: var(--toastContainerLeft, auto);
}

._toastItem {
  width: var(--toastWidth, 16rem);
  height: var(--toastHeight, auto);
  min-height: var(--toastMinHeight, 3.5rem);
  margin: var(--toastMargin, 0 0 0.5rem 0);
  padding: var(--toastPadding, 0);
  background: var(--toastBackground, rgba(66, 66, 66, 0.9));
  color: var(--toastColor, #fff);
  box-shadow: var(--toastBoxShadow, 0 4px 6px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1), 0 2px 4px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.06));
  border: var(--toastBorder, none);
  border-radius: var(--toastBorderRadius, 0.125rem);
}

._toastMsg {
  padding: var(--toastMsgPadding, 0.75rem 0.5rem);
}

._toastBar {
  background: var(--toastBarBackground, rgba(33, 150, 243, 0.75));
  top: var(--toastBarTop, auto);
  right: var(--toastBarRight, auto);
  bottom: var(--toastBarBottom, 0);
  left: var(--toastBarLeft, 0);
  height: var(--toastBarHeight, 6px);
  width: var(--toastBarWidth, 100%);
}

So to apply your custom theme globally, do something like:

<style>
  :root {
    --toastBackground: #abcdef;
    --toastColor: #123456;
    --toastHeight: 300px;
    ...;
  }
</style>

To apply CSS overrides to a particular Toast Item (on a per-toast basis), emit the toast with options:

toast.push('Yo!', {
  theme: {
    '--toastBackground': 'cyan',
    '--toastColor': 'black',
    ...
  }
})

where theme is an object containing one or more CSS var key/value pairs.

Create Your Own Toast Actions

For convenient composing, the recommended way is to create your own common toast actions by stubbing them out. For example:

my-theme.js

import { toast } from '@zerodevx/svelte-toast'

export const success = m => toast.push(m, {
  theme: {
    '--toastBackground': 'green',
    '--toastColor': 'white',
    '--toastBarBackground': 'olive'
  }
})

export const warning = m => toast.push(m, { theme: { ... } })

export const failure = m => toast.push(m, { theme: { ... } })

Then simply import these stubs in your consuming component:

import { success, warning, failure } from './my-theme'

// Do something, then
success('It works!')

Rich HTML

Toast messages can be in rich HTML too - for example:

// Definitely not spam
toast.push(`<strong>You won the jackpot!</strong><br>
  Click <a href="#" target="_blank">here</a> for details! 😛`)

Custom Fonts

In a Svelte app, the easiest way to apply custom font styles is to wrap the toast container then apply styles on the wrapper:

<style>
  .wrap {
    display: contents;
    font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;
    font-size: 0.875rem;
    ...;
  }
  .wrap :global(strong) {
    font-weight: 600;
  }
</style>

<div class="wrap">
  <SvelteToast />
</div>

In Vanilla JS, simply apply your styles to the ._toastMsg class:

._toastMsg {
  font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;
  ...;
}

Features

New from v0.4

Supporting Multiple Toast Containers

It's now easy to send toasts to different container targets within your app. For example:

<script>
  import { SvelteToast, toast } from '@zerodevx/svelte-toast'

  // Sends a toast to default toast container
  toast.push('Yo!')

  // Sends a toast to "new" toast container
  toast.push('Hey!', { target: 'new' })
</script>

<style>
  .wrap {
    --toastContainerTop: 0.5rem;
    --toastContainerRight: 2rem;
    --toastContainerBottom: auto;
    --toastContainerLeft: 2rem;
    --toastWidth: 100%;
    font-size: 0.875rem;
    ...;
  }
</style>

<!-- Default toast container -->
<SvelteToast />

<!-- Another toast container -->
<div class="wrap">
  <!-- Declare container with a unique `target` name -->
  <SvelteToast target="new" options={{ duration: 8000, intro: { y: -64 } }} />
</div>

Removing Multiple Toasts

pop() now accepts a filter function.

// Remove all toasts from "new" container
toast.pop((i) => i.target !== 'new')

// Or remove ALL active toasts from ALL containers
toast.pop(0)

Accepting Object as First Param

push() and set() can also take an object as its first parameter.

let id = toast.push('Yo!', { duration: 2000 })
// ...is semantically equivalent to
id = toast.push({ msg: 'Yo!', duration: 2000 })

toast.set(id, { msg: 'Waddup!' })
// ...is semantically equivalent to
toast.set({ id, msg: 'Waddup!' })

New from v0.5

Pausable Toasts

Progress bar tweens can now be paused when the mouse cursor (on desktop) is hovered over the toast item. This behaviour is disabled by default. To enable, set option pausable: true.

toast.push('Hover me!', { pausable: true })

Send Svelte Component as a Message

To support complex UIs or workflows, a Svelte component can be pushed instead of a standard message if you're using this in a Svelte project. To do so, push options with component defined:

import MyCustomSvelteComponent from './MyCustomSvelteComponent.svelte'

toast.push({
  component: {
    src: MyCustomSvelteComponent, // set `src` to the component itself (required)
    props: { ... },               // pass in `props` as key/value pairs (optional)
    sendIdTo: 'toastId'           // forward toast id to `toastId` prop (optional)
  },
  ...                             // any other toast options
})

New from v0.6

onpop() Callback Function

A callback function can be run when a toast is closed. To do so, pass the function to the onpop toast option:

toast.push('Hello world', {
  onpop: (id) => {                // optionally get the toast id if needed
    console.log(`${id} removed`)
  },
  ...                             // any other toast options
})

Toast Options

// Default options
const options = {
  duration: 4000,       // duration of progress bar tween to the `next` value
  initial: 1,           // initial progress bar value
  next: 0,              // next progress value
  pausable: false,      // pause progress bar tween on mouse hover
  dismissable: true,    // allow dismiss with close button
  reversed: false,      // insert new toast to bottom of stack
  intro: { x: 256 },    // toast intro fly animation settings
  theme: {}             // css var overrides
}

Toast Methods

const id = toast.push(msg, { ...options })
toast.pop(id || fn || undefined)
toast.set(id, { ...options })

Development

Standard Github contribution workflow applies.

Tests

Testing is through Cypress. To run the tests headlessly:

$ npm run test

Changelog

Please refer to the releases page.

License

ISC

