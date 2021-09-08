Zeplin CLI plugin to generate Storybook links for Zeplin components, inspired by chromatic-cli.
Install the plugin using npm.
npm install -g @zeplin/cli-connect-storybook-plugin
Since Zeplin CLI Storybook Plugin requires a running Storybook instance to collect information about stories, configure the plugin in your components configuration file (
.zeplin/components.json) to point to an instance.
Provide the URL of a remote Storybook instance.
{
...
"plugins" : [{
"name": "@zeplin/cli-connect-storybook-plugin",
"config": {
"url": "<protocol>://<hostname>:<port>", // Defaults to http://localhost:6006
}
}],
...
}
Zeplin CLI Storybook Plugin can also start a local Storybook instance to collect information about stories. You can either provide an npm script or a custom command to start a Storybook instance.
Provide the name of the npm script to start a Storybook instance.
{
...
"plugins" : [{
"name": "@zeplin/cli-connect-storybook-plugin",
"config": {
"url": "http://localhost:<port>", // Defaults to http://localhost:6006
"startScript": "<name of the npm script>"
}
}],
...
}
Provide a custom command to run to start a Storybook instance.
{
...
"plugins" : [{
"name": "@zeplin/cli-connect-storybook-plugin",
"config": {
"url": "http://localhost:<port>", // Defaults to http://localhost:6006
"command": "<the command to start storybook server>"
}
}],
...
}
☝️ For all alternatives, the generated hyperlinks in Zeplin will be based on the
url property you define.
{
...
"plugins" : [{
"name": "@zeplin/cli-connect-storybook-plugin",
"config": {
"url": "http://localhost:<port>", // Defaults to http://localhost:6006
"startScript": "<the command to start storybook server>",
"targetUrl": "<protocol>://<hostname>:<port>"
}
}],
...
}
☝️ You can use optional
targetUrl parameter to generate the hyperlinks to a remote Storybook
Once the Storybook instance is configured, run CLI
connect command.
zeplin connect
Zeplin CLI Storybook Plugin automatically attempts to match components with stories following these rules:
component property of stories are set (either using CSF or
storiesOf API), resolve component stories by matching
component property of the stories with component file names, e.g.
Avatar.jsx and
Avatar.
Design System/Avatar and
Avatar) with component file names (e.g.
Avatar.jsx and
Avatar).
It's also possible to match components with stories manually. Set the
storybook property components (within the configuration file,
.zeplin/components.json) for each component you want to manually match and provide the story kind and name(s).
{
...
"components": [
{
"path": "Avatar.jsx",
"zeplinNames": [
"avatar loaded",
"avatar loading"
],
"storybook": {
"kind": "Design System/Avatar",
"stories": [
"large",
"medium",
"small"
]
}
}
]
...
}
For backwards compatibility, manually defined component stories will generate hyperlinks using old style Storybook URL structure. In order to generate new style hyperlinks (for Storybook v5+) use the following configuration. Next major release will generate new style hyperlinks by default.
{
...
"plugins" : [{
"name": "@zeplin/cli-connect-storybook-plugin",
"config": {
"url": "http://localhost:6006",
"startScript": "storybook",
"format": "new"
}
}],
...
}
Use
fetchStories flag to disable connecting and fetching stories from the given URL, so that you can utilize manual configuration to create Storybook hyperlinks. It is recommended to set it false if the plugin cannot match components using the rules mentioned above.
{
...
"plugins" : [{
"name": "@zeplin/cli-connect-storybook-plugin",
"config": {
"url": "https://storybook.example.com",
"fetchStories": false,
"format": "new"
}
}],
...
}
Set
failFastOnErrors parameter to true to abort on any internal errors happened in Storybook. By default, the plugin will try to fetch whatever story it can retrieve from Storybook even if it reports any errors.
{
...
"plugins" : [{
"name": "@zeplin/cli-connect-storybook-plugin",
"config": {
"url": "http://localhost:6006",
"startScript": "storybook",
"failFastOnErrors": true
}
}],
...
}
You can use
useDocsPage parameter to generate DocsPage hyperlinks if you use @storybook/addon-docs in your Storybook instance.
{
...
"plugins" : [{
"name": "@zeplin/cli-connect-storybook-plugin",
"config": {
"url": "http://localhost:6006",
"startScript": "storybook",
"useDocsPage": true
}
}],
...
}
In case you would need to ignore SSL certificate errors:
{
...
"plugins" : [{
"name": "@zeplin/cli-connect-storybook-plugin",
"config": {
"url": "https://storybook.example.com",
"ignoreSSLErrors": true
}
}],
...
}
Connected Components in Zeplin lets you access components in your codebase directly on designs in Zeplin, with links to Storybook, GitHub and any other source of documentation based on your workflow. 🧩
Zeplin CLI uses plugins like this one to analyze component source code and publishes a high-level overview to be displayed in Zeplin.