Zeplin CLI React Plugin

Zeplin CLI plugin to generate descriptions and code snippets for React components.

Zeplin CLI React Plugin uses react-docgen and react-docgen-typescript to analyze and collect information from React components. For more details about the supported formats, see react-docgen guidelines and react-docgen-typescript examples.

Installation

Install the plugin using npm.

npm install -g @zeplin/cli-connect-react-plugin

Usage

Run CLI connect command using the plugin.

zeplin connect -p @zeplin/cli-connect-react-plugin

Using react-docgen-typescript for Typescript components

You can choose to use either react-docgen or react-docgen-typescript for TypeScript in your plugin configurations.

{ ... "plugins" : [{ "name": "@zeplin/cli-connect-react-plugin", "config": { "tsDocgen": "react-docgen-typescript", // Default: "react-docgen" "tsConfigPath": "/path/to/tsconfig.json" // Default: "./tsconfig.json" } }], ... }

Using react-docgen resolvers

You can set which built-in react-docgen resolver to use.

{ ... "plugins" : [{ "name": "@zeplin/cli-connect-react-plugin", "config": { // Default: "findAllExportedComponentDefinitions" "reactDocgenResolver": "findExportedComponentDefinition", } }], ... }

About Connected Components

Connected Components in Zeplin lets you access components in your codebase directly on designs in Zeplin, with links to Storybook, GitHub and any other source of documentation based on your workflow. 🧩

Check Zeplin Connected Components Documentation for getting started.

Zeplin CLI uses plugins like this one to analyze component source code and publishes a high-level overview to be displayed in Zeplin.