Zeplin CLI plugin to generate descriptions and code snippets for React components.
Zeplin CLI React Plugin uses react-docgen and react-docgen-typescript to analyze and collect information from React components. For more details about the supported formats, see
react-docgen guidelines and
react-docgen-typescript examples.
Install the plugin using npm.
npm install -g @zeplin/cli-connect-react-plugin
Run CLI
connect command using the plugin.
zeplin connect -p @zeplin/cli-connect-react-plugin
You can choose to use either
react-docgen or
react-docgen-typescript for TypeScript in your plugin configurations.
{
...
"plugins" : [{
"name": "@zeplin/cli-connect-react-plugin",
"config": {
"tsDocgen": "react-docgen-typescript", // Default: "react-docgen"
"tsConfigPath": "/path/to/tsconfig.json" // Default: "./tsconfig.json"
}
}],
...
}
You can set which built-in
react-docgen resolver to use.
{
...
"plugins" : [{
"name": "@zeplin/cli-connect-react-plugin",
"config": {
// Default: "findAllExportedComponentDefinitions"
"reactDocgenResolver": "findExportedComponentDefinition",
}
}],
...
}
Connected Components in Zeplin lets you access components in your codebase directly on designs in Zeplin, with links to Storybook, GitHub and any other source of documentation based on your workflow. 🧩
Check Zeplin Connected Components Documentation for getting started.
Zeplin CLI uses plugins like this one to analyze component source code and publishes a high-level overview to be displayed in Zeplin.