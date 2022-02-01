Command-line interface for Zeplin
Install Zeplin CLI using npm.
npm install -g @zeplin/cli
Connected Components in Zeplin lets you access components in your codebase directly on designs in Zeplin, with links to Storybook, GitHub and any other source of documentation based on your workflow. 🧩
CLI
connect command uses plugins to analyze component source code and publishes a high-level overview to be displayed in Zeplin. You can either publish changes to your components manually, or better yet, you can always keep them in sync by running the CLI as a step in your CI workflow.
Make sure that you created a configuration file (
.zeplin/components.json) following Connected Components documentation and run the
connect command:
zeplin connect [options]
|Options
|Description
|Default
|-f, --file
|Path to components configuration file
|.zeplin/components.json
|-d, --dev
|Activate development mode
|false
|--no-watch
|Disable watching file changes on development mode
|false
|-p, --plugin
|npm package name of a Zeplin CLI
connect plugin
|-h, --help
|Output usage information
|--verbose
|Enable verbose logs
Zeplin CLI commands are extensible using plugins. See PLUGIN.md to build your own plugin.
connect command uses plugins to analyze component source code. Plugins generate component descriptions, code snippets and links for each component.
|npm package name
|Description
|@zeplin/cli-connect-react-plugin
|Generates snippets from React components
|@zeplin/cli-connect-angular-plugin
|Generate snippets from Angular components
|@zeplin/cli-connect-swift-plugin
|Generates snippets from iOS, macOS views in Swift
|@zeplin/cli-connect-storybook-plugin
|Generates Storybook links of components
Install a
connect plugin using npm.
npm install -g @zeplin/cli-connect-react-plugin
Execute
connect command using the plugin.
zeplin connect -p @zeplin/cli-connect-react-plugin
You can also provide a list of plugins via the
plugins parameter of the components configuration file, where it's possible to pass custom parameters to plugins.
Zeplin CLI can authenticate using an access token instead of your Zeplin credentials which makes it easier to integrate it into your CI workflow.
ZEPLIN_ACCESS_TOKEN environment variable in your CI.
See CONTRIBUTING.md for details.