@zeplin/cli

by zeplin
1.1.13 (see all)

Command-line interface for Zeplin

Documentation
Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

34

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Zeplin CLI

Command-line interface for Zeplin

Installation

Install Zeplin CLI using npm.

npm install -g @zeplin/cli

Usage

Connected Components

Connected Components in Zeplin lets you access components in your codebase directly on designs in Zeplin, with links to Storybook, GitHub and any other source of documentation based on your workflow. 🧩

CLI connect command uses plugins to analyze component source code and publishes a high-level overview to be displayed in Zeplin. You can either publish changes to your components manually, or better yet, you can always keep them in sync by running the CLI as a step in your CI workflow.

Make sure that you created a configuration file (.zeplin/components.json) following Connected Components documentation and run the connect command:

zeplin connect [options]
OptionsDescriptionDefault
-f, --filePath to components configuration file.zeplin/components.json
-d, --devActivate development modefalse
--no-watchDisable watching file changes on development modefalse
-p, --pluginnpm package name of a Zeplin CLI connect plugin
-h, --helpOutput usage information
--verboseEnable verbose logs

Plugins

Zeplin CLI commands are extensible using plugins. See PLUGIN.md to build your own plugin.

Connected Components

connect command uses plugins to analyze component source code. Plugins generate component descriptions, code snippets and links for each component.

Available plugins

npm package nameDescription
@zeplin/cli-connect-react-pluginGenerates snippets from React components
@zeplin/cli-connect-angular-pluginGenerate snippets from Angular components
@zeplin/cli-connect-swift-pluginGenerates snippets from iOS, macOS views in Swift
@zeplin/cli-connect-storybook-pluginGenerates Storybook links of components

Usage

Install a connect plugin using npm.

npm install -g @zeplin/cli-connect-react-plugin

Execute connect command using the plugin.

zeplin connect -p @zeplin/cli-connect-react-plugin

You can also provide a list of plugins via the plugins parameter of the components configuration file, where it's possible to pass custom parameters to plugins.

Usage with access token

Zeplin CLI can authenticate using an access token instead of your Zeplin credentials which makes it easier to integrate it into your CI workflow.

  1. Get a CLI access token from your Profile in Zeplin.
  2. Set ZEPLIN_ACCESS_TOKEN environment variable in your CI.

Contributing and Issue Tracking

See CONTRIBUTING.md for details.

