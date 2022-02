Garden React Components

🌱 Garden is the design system by Zendesk

Garden React provides consistent styling and behavior for Garden components. React components are maintained following a multi-package approach where components are packaged and published individually, but combined under this single repository.

Installation

See the individual package README for the React component you would like to install.

Usage

Garden React packages are ready to use in a Create React App environment or together with standard Rollup or webpack build configurations.

Here is a simple example to get you started:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { ThemeProvider } from '@zendeskgarden/react-theming' ; import { Button } from '@zendeskgarden/react-buttons' ; const App = () => ( < ThemeProvider > < Button > Example Garden button </ Button > </ ThemeProvider > ); ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'));

Check out more Garden React components in this sandbox IDE:

Documentation

See Garden's documentation website or click the links below to learn more.

Versioning policy

Major release migration instructions

Component API

Development guidelines

Contribution

Thanks for your interest in Garden! Community involvement helps make our design system fresh and tasty for everyone.

Got issues with what you find here? Please feel free to create an issue.

If you'd like to take a crack at making some changes, please follow our contributing documentation for details needed to submit a PR.

Community behavior is benevolently ruled by a code of conduct. Please participate accordingly.

License

Copyright 2021 Zendesk

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0