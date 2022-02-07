Garden CSS Components

🌱 Garden is the design system by Zendesk

Garden CSS provides consistent styling for Garden components. Component CSS is maintained following a multi-package approach where components are packaged and published individually, but combined under this single repository.

Installation

See the individual package README for the CSS component you would like to install.

Usage

Component CSS may be used in isolation or together with a variety of web application frameworks. However, many projects will benefit from the added behavioral functionality provided by Garden React Components.

Contribution

Thanks for your interest in Garden! Community involvement helps make our design system fresh and tasty for everyone.

Got issues with what you find here? Please feel free to create an issue.

If you'd like to take a crack at making some changes, please follow our contributing documentation for details needed to submit a PR.

Community behavior is benevolently ruled by a code of conduct. Please participate accordingly.

License

Copyright 2021 Zendesk

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0