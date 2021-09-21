Asset relocation loader used in ncc for performing Node.js builds while emitting and relocating any asset references.
npm i -g @zeit/webpack-asset-relocator-loader
Add this loader as a Webpack plugin for any JS files.
Any
.node files included will also support binary relocation.
{
target: "node",
output: {
libraryTarget: "commonjs2"
},
module: {
rules: [
{
// For node binary relocations, include ".node" files as well here
test: /\.(m?js|node)$/,
// it is recommended for Node builds to turn off AMD support
parser: { amd: false },
use: {
loader: '@zeit/webpack-asset-relocator-loader',
options: {
// optional, base folder for asset emission (eg assets/name.ext)
outputAssetBase: 'assets',
// optional, restrict asset emissions to only the given folder.
filterAssetBase: process.cwd(),
// optional, permit entire __dirname emission
// eg `const nonAnalyzable = __dirname` can emit everything in the folder
emitDirnameAll: false,
// optional, permit entire filterAssetBase emission
// eg `const nonAnalyzable = process.cwd()` can emit everything in the cwd()
emitFilterAssetBaseAll: false,
// optional, a list of asset names already emitted or
// defined that should not be emitted
existingAssetNames: [],
wrapperCompatibility: false, // optional, default
// build for process.env.NODE_ENV = 'production'
production: true, // optional, default is undefined
cwd: process.cwd(), // optional, default
debugLog: false, // optional, default
}
}
}
]
}
}
Assets will be emitted using
emitAsset, with their references updated in the code by the loader to the new output location.
Asset symlinks and permissions are maintained in the loader, but aren't passed to Webpack as
emit doesn't support these.
This information can be obtained from the loader through the API calls
getAssetPermissions() and
getSymlinks():
const relocateLoader = require('webpack-asset-relocator-loader');
webpack({...}).run((err, stats) => {
const assetPermissions = relocateLoader.getAssetPermissions();
const symlinks = relocateLoader.getSymlinks();
});
They will always contain the most recent build state.
When using Webpack 5 caching, asset permissions need to be maintained through their own cache, and the public path needs to be injected into the build.
To ensure these cases work out, make sure to run
initAssetCache in the build, with the
options.outputAssetBase argument:
const relocateLoader = require('webpack-asset-relocator-loader');
webpack({
// ...
plugins: [
{
apply(compiler) {
compiler.hooks.compilation.tap("webpack-asset-relocator-loader", compilation => {
relocateLoader.initAssetCache(compilation, outputAssetBase);
});
}
}
]
});
Assets are detected using static analysis of code, based on very specific triggers designed for common Node.js workflows to provide build support for a very high (but not perfect) level of compatibility with existing Node.js libraries.
process.cwd(),
__filename,
__dirname,
path.*(),
require.resolve are all statically analyzed when possible.
When an asset is emitted, the pure expression referencing the asset path is replaced with a new expression to the relocated asset and the asset emitted. In the case of wildcard emission, the dynamic parts of the expression are maintained.
Node binary loading conventions cover the following triggers for binary relocations:
require('bindings')(...)
nbind.init(..)
node-pre-gyp include patterns
Any shared libraries loaded by these binaries will also be emitted as well.
In addition to asset relocation, this loader also provides a couple of compatibility features for Webpack Node.js builds as part of its analysis.
These include:
require.main === module checks are retained for the entry point being built.
options.wrapperCompatibility: Automatically handles common AMD / Browserify wrappers to ensure they are properly built by Webpack. See the
utils/wrappers.js file for the exact transformations currently provided.
require.resolve support in the target environment, while also supporting emission in the build environment.
require statements are analyzed to exact paths wherever possible, and when not possible to analyze, turned into dynamic requires in the target environment.