A partial implementation of the OpenTracing JavaScript API for honeycomb.io backend.

Getting Started

The minimum code you need to get started is the following:

import { Tracer } from '@vercel/tracing-js' ; const tracer = new Tracer({ serviceName }, { writeKey, dataset }); const span = tracer.startSpan(spanName); functionToTrace(); span.finish();

Connecting Traces Across Multiple Services

You can set a parent trace, even if you don't have a reference to the Span object.

Instead, you can create a new SpanContext .

You'll need the traceId and parentSpanId (typically found in req.headers ).

const spanContext = new SpanContext(traceId, parentSpanId); const childSpan = tracer.startSpan( 'child' , { childOf: spanContext }); childSpan.finish();

But a better solution is to use the setupHttpTracing helper function like the following:

async function handler ( req: IncomingMessage, res: ServerResponse ) { const spanContext = setupHttpTracing({ tracer, req, res }); const fetch = setupFetchTracing({ spanContext }); await sleep( 100 , spanContext); const output = await fetch(upstreamUrl); res.write(output); }

Advanced Usage

This is the canonical usage in most API services with a couple of example child functions we can trace called sleep and route .

We take advantage of the SpanContext of the parent span when creating a child span.

We also use a DeterministicSampler so that all services will use the same sample rate because one trace might have multiple services and we don't want to lose part of a trace due to sampling.

import micro from 'micro' ; import { Tracer, SpanContext, DeterministicSampler } from '@vercel/tracing-js' ; const tracer = new Tracer( { serviceName: 'my-first-service' , environment: process.env.ENVIRONMENT, dc: process.env.DC, podName: process.env.POD_NAME, nodeName: process.env.NODE_NAME, sampler: new DeterministicSampler(process.env.TRACE_SAMPLE_RATE), }, { writeKey: process.env.HONEYCOMB_KEY!, dataset: process.env.HONEYCOMB_DATASET!, }, ); async function sleep ( ms: number , childOf: SpanContext ) { const span = tracer.startSpan(sleep.name, { childOf }); return new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout( () => { span.finish(); resolve(); }, ms), ); } async function route ( path: string , childOf: SpanContext ) { const span = tracer.startSpan(route.name, { childOf }); await sleep( 200 , span.context()); if (!path || path === '/' ) { span.finish(); return 'Home page' ; } else if (path === '/next' ) { span.finish(); return 'Next page' ; } else { span.finish(); throw new Error ( 'Page not found' ); } } async function handler ( req: IncomingMessage, res: ServerResponse ) { const span = tracer.startSpan(handler.name); const spanContext = span.context(); await sleep( 100 , spanContext); const output = await route(req.url, spanContext); res.end(output); span.finish(); } micro(handler).listen( 3000 );

See a complete example of multi-service tracing in the examples directory.