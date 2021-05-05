A partial implementation of the OpenTracing JavaScript API for honeycomb.io backend.
The minimum code you need to get started is the following:
import { Tracer } from '@vercel/tracing-js';
const tracer = new Tracer({ serviceName }, { writeKey, dataset });
const span = tracer.startSpan(spanName);
functionToTrace();
span.finish();
You can set a parent trace, even if you don't have a reference to the
Span object.
Instead, you can create a new
SpanContext.
You'll need the
traceId and
parentSpanId (typically found in
req.headers).
const spanContext = new SpanContext(traceId, parentSpanId);
const childSpan = tracer.startSpan('child', { childOf: spanContext });
// ...do work here, call function, etc
childSpan.finish();
But a better solution is to use the
setupHttpTracing helper function like the following:
async function handler(req: IncomingMessage, res: ServerResponse) {
const spanContext = setupHttpTracing({ tracer, req, res });
const fetch = setupFetchTracing({ spanContext });
await sleep(100, spanContext);
const output = await fetch(upstreamUrl);
res.write(output);
}
This is the canonical usage in most API services with a couple of example child functions we can trace called
sleep and
route.
We take advantage of the
SpanContext of the parent span when creating a child span.
We also use a
DeterministicSampler so that all services will use the same sample rate because one trace might have multiple services and we don't want to lose part of a trace due to sampling.
import micro from 'micro';
import { Tracer, SpanContext, DeterministicSampler } from '@vercel/tracing-js';
const tracer = new Tracer(
{
serviceName: 'my-first-service',
environment: process.env.ENVIRONMENT,
dc: process.env.DC,
podName: process.env.POD_NAME,
nodeName: process.env.NODE_NAME,
sampler: new DeterministicSampler(process.env.TRACE_SAMPLE_RATE),
},
{
writeKey: process.env.HONEYCOMB_KEY!,
dataset: process.env.HONEYCOMB_DATASET!,
},
);
// example child function we wish to trace
async function sleep(ms: number, childOf: SpanContext) {
const span = tracer.startSpan(sleep.name, { childOf });
return new Promise(resolve =>
setTimeout(() => {
span.finish();
resolve();
}, ms),
);
}
// example child function we wish to trace
async function route(path: string, childOf: SpanContext) {
const span = tracer.startSpan(route.name, { childOf });
await sleep(200, span.context());
if (!path || path === '/') {
span.finish();
return 'Home page';
} else if (path === '/next') {
span.finish();
return 'Next page';
} else {
span.finish();
throw new Error('Page not found');
}
}
// example parent function we wish to trace
async function handler(req: IncomingMessage, res: ServerResponse) {
const span = tracer.startSpan(handler.name);
const spanContext = span.context();
await sleep(100, spanContext);
const output = await route(req.url, spanContext);
res.end(output);
span.finish();
}
micro(handler).listen(3000);
See a complete example of multi-service tracing in the examples directory.