Vercel Schemas

Schemas used across many Vercel packages to validating config files, requests to APIs, and more.

Keep schemas used across Vercel projects in sync

We use .js instead of .json because parsing JSON takes longer

Usage

To get started, pick one of the schemas in this repository and load it:

const schema = require ( '@zeit/schemas/deployment/config' );

Next, set up AJV (the validator) and run the schema through it:

const AJV = require ( 'ajv' ); const ajv = new AJV({ allErrors : true }); const isValid = ajv.validate(schema, <object-to-validate>); if (!isValid) { console .error( `The following entries are wrong: ${ JSON .stringify(ajv.errors)} ` ); }

That is all! 🎉

Contributing

We are currently not accepting external contributions for this repository.