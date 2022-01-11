openbase logo
@zeit/schemas

by vercel
2.19.0 (see all)

All schemas used for validation that are shared between our projects

Readme

Vercel Schemas

Schemas used across many Vercel packages to validating config files, requests to APIs, and more.

Why?

  • Keep schemas used across Vercel projects in sync
  • We use .js instead of .json because parsing JSON takes longer

Usage

To get started, pick one of the schemas in this repository and load it:

const schema = require('@zeit/schemas/deployment/config');

Next, set up AJV (the validator) and run the schema through it:

const AJV = require('ajv');

const ajv = new AJV({ allErrors: true });
const isValid = ajv.validate(schema, <object-to-validate>);

if (!isValid) {
    console.error(`The following entries are wrong: ${JSON.stringify(ajv.errors)}`);
}

That is all! 🎉

Contributing

We are currently not accepting external contributions for this repository.

