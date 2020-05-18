MaskedInput

A React component for <input> masking, built on top of inputmask-core.

Install

npm

npm install react-maskedinput --save

Browser bundle

The browser bundle exposes a global MaskedInput variable and expects to find a global React variable to work with.

Usage

Give MaskedInput a mask and an onChange callback:

import React from 'react' import MaskedInput from 'react-maskedinput' class CreditCardDetails extends React . Component { state = { card : '' , expiry : '' , ccv : '' } _onChange = ( e ) => { this .setState({[e.target.name]: e.target.value}) } render() { return <div className="CreditCardDetails"> <label> Card Number:{' '} <MaskedInput mask="1111 1111 1111 1111" name="card" size="20" onChange={this._onChange}/> </label> <label> Expiry Date:{' '} <MaskedInput mask="11/1111" name="expiry" placeholder="mm/yyyy" onChange={this._onChange}/> </label> <label> CCV:{' '} <MaskedInput mask="111" name="ccv" onChange={this._onChange}/> </label> </div> } }

Create some wrapper components if you have a masking configuration which will be reused:

function CustomInput ( props ) { return < MaskedInput mask = "1111-WW-11" placeholder = "1234-WW-12" size = "11" { ...props } formatCharacters = {{ ' W ' : { validate ( char ) { return /\ w / .test ( char ) }, transform ( char ) { return char.toUpperCase () } } }} /> }

Props

mask : string

The masking pattern to be applied to the <input> .

See the inputmask-core docs for supported formatting characters.

onChange : (event: SyntheticEvent) => any

A callback which will be called any time the mask's value changes.

This will be passed a SyntheticEvent with the input accessible via event.target as usual.

Note: this component currently calls onChange directly, it does not generate an onChange event which will bubble up like a regular <input> component, so you must pass an onChange if you want to get a value back out.

formatCharacters : Object

Customised format character definitions for use in the pattern.

See the inputmask-core docs for details of the structure of this object.

placeholderChar : string

Customised placeholder character used to fill in editable parts of the pattern.

See the inputmask-core docs for details.

value : string

A default value for the mask.

placeholder : string

A default placeholder will be generated from the mask's pattern, but you can pass a placeholder prop to provide your own.

size : number | string

By default, the rendered <input> 's size will be the length of the pattern, but you can pass a size prop to override this.

Other props

Any other props passed in will be passed as props to the rendered <input> , except for the following, which are managed by the component:

maxLength - will always be equal to the pattern's .length

- will always be equal to the pattern's onKeyDown , onKeyPress & onPaste - will each trigger a call to onChange when necessary

MIT Licensed