This package is used in @vercel/node and @vercel/next to determine exactly which files (including
node_modules) are necessary for the application runtime.
This is similar to @zeit/ncc except there is no bundling performed and therefore no reliance on webpack. This achieves the same tree-shaking benefits without moving any assets or binaries.
npm i @zeit/node-file-trace
Provide the list of source files as input:
const { nodeFileTrace } = require('@zeit/node-file-trace');
const files = ['./src/main.js', './src/second.js'];
const { fileList } = await nodeFileTrace(files);
The list of files will include all
node_modules modules and assets that may be needed by the application code.
The base path for the file list - all files will be provided as relative to this base.
By default the
process.cwd() is used:
const { fileList } = await nodeFileTrace(files, {
base: process.cwd()
}
Any files/folders above the
base are ignored in the listing and analysis.
When applying analysis certain functions rely on the
process.cwd() value, such as
path.resolve('./relative') or even a direct
process.cwd()
invocation.
Setting the
processCwd option allows this analysis to be guided to the right path to ensure that assets are correctly detected.
const { fileList } = await nodeFileTrace(files, {
processCwd: path.resolve(__dirname)
}
By default
processCwd is the same as
base.
By default tracing of the Node.js "exports" field is supported, with the
"node",
"require",
"import" and
"default" conditions traced as defined.
Alternatively the explicit list of exports can be provided:
const { fileList } = await nodeFileTrace(files, {
exports: ['node', 'production']
});
Only the
"node" export should be explicitly included (if needed) when specifying the exact export condition list. The
"require",
"import" and
"default" conditions will always be traced as defined, no matter what custom conditions are set.
When tracing exports the
"main" / index field will still be traced for Node.js versions without
"exports" support.
This can be disabled with the
exportsOnly option:
const { fileList } = await nodeFileTrace(files, {
exportsOnly: true
});
Any package with
"exports" will then only have its exports traced, and the main will not be included at all. This can reduce the output size when targeting [Node.js 12.17.0)(https://github.com/nodejs/node/blob/master/doc/changelogs/CHANGELOG_V12.md#12.17.0) or newer.
Status: Experimental. May change at any time.
Custom resolution path definitions to use.
const { fileList } = await nodeFileTrace(files, {
paths: {
'utils/': '/path/to/utils/'
}
});
Trailing slashes map directories, exact paths map exact only.
The following FS functions can be hooked by passing them as options:
readFile(path): Promise<string>
stat(path): Promise<FS.Stats>
readlink(path): Promise<string>
The internal resolution supports resolving
.ts files in traces by default.
By its nature of integrating into existing build systems, the TypeScript
compiler is not included in this project - rather the TypeScript transform
layer requires separate integration into the
readFile hook.
Analysis options allow customizing how much analysis should be performed to exactly work out the dependency list.
By default as much analysis as possible is done to ensure no possibly needed files are left out of the trace.
To disable all analysis, set
analysis: false. Alternatively, individual analysis options can be customized via:
const { fileList } = await nodeFileTrace(files, {
// default
analysis: {
// whether to glob any analysis like __dirname + '/dir/' or require('x/' + y)
// that might output any file in a directory
emitGlobs: true,
// whether __filename and __dirname style
// expressions should be analyzed as file references
computeFileReferences: true,
// evaluate known bindings to assist with glob and file reference analysis
evaluatePureExpressions: true,
}
});
Custom ignores can be provided to skip file inclusion (and consequently analysis of the file for references in turn as well).
const { fileList } = await nodeFileTrace(files, {
ignore: ['./node_modules/pkg/file.js']
});
Ignore will also accept a function or globs.
Note that the path provided to ignore is relative to
base.
To persist the file cache between builds, pass an empty
cache object:
const cache = Object.create(null);
const { fileList } = await nodeFileTrace(['index.ts'], { cache });
// later:
{
const { fileList } = await nodeFileTrace(['index.ts'], { cache });
}
Note that cache invalidations are not supported so the assumption is that the file system is not changed between runs.
To get the underlying reasons for individual files being included, a
reasons object is also provided by the output:
const { fileList, reasons } = await nodeFileTrace(files);
The
reasons output will then be an object of the following form:
{
[file: string]: {
type: 'dependency' | 'asset' | 'sharedlib',
ignored: true | false,
parents: string[]
}
}
reasons also includes files that were ignored as
ignored: true, with their
ignoreReason.
Every file is included because it is referenced by another file. The
parents list will contain the list of all files that caused this file to be included.