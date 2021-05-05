Deploy Angular applications to Now
Install the latest version of Angular cli
yarn global add @angular/cli
Create a new Angular project
ng new hello-world --defaults
cd hello-world
Add
ng-deploy to your project
ng add @zeit/ng-deploy
You will be prompt to log in to Now account
Deploy your project to
Now
ng run hello-world:deploy
After deploying your application you will see output similar to the following:
Your application is deployed at https://hello-world-1234.now.sh
You can adjust your deployment with options.
The available options are:
--configuration (
-c) - A named build target, as specified in the "configurations" section of angular.json
--scope (
-s) - Scope user or team under which the project will be deployed
--force (
-f) - Force a new deployment even if nothing has changed
--target (
-t) - Deploy to either 'staging' or 'production' aliases
--no-build - Skip build process during deployment
Example:
ng deploy --scope zeit
If you want to try the latest package locally without installing it from npm, use the following instructions. This may be useful when you want to try the latest non published version of this library or you want to make a contribution.
Use the following instructions to make ng-deploy-now available locally via
yarn link.
Clone the project
git clone https://github.com/zeit/ng-deploy-now
cd ng-deploy-now
Install the dependencies
yarn install
Build the project:
yarn run build
Create a local yarn link:
yarn link
Once you have completed the previous steps to yarn link the local copy of ng-deploy-now, follow these steps to use it in a local angular project.
Enter the project's directory
cd your-angular-project
To add the local version of @zeit/ng-deploy, link @zeit/ng-deploy.
yarn link @zeit/ng-deploy
You may be prompted you to sign in to Now.
Then, instead of running
ng add @zeit/ng-deploy, add the local version.
ng add @zeit/ng-deploy
Now you can deploy your angular app to Now.
ng run your-angular-project:deploy
You can remove the link later by running
yarn unlink