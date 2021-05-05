Deploy Angular applications to Now

Quick start

Install the latest version of Angular cli yarn global add @angular/cli Create a new Angular project ng new hello-world --defaults cd hello-world Add ng-deploy to your project ng add @zeit/ng-deploy You will be prompt to log in to Now account Deploy your project to Now ng run hello-world:deploy

After deploying your application you will see output similar to the following:

Your application is deployed at https://hello-world-1234.now.sh

Usage

You can adjust your deployment with options.

The available options are:

--configuration ( -c ) - A named build target, as specified in the "configurations" section of angular.json

( ) - A named build target, as specified in the "configurations" section of angular.json --scope ( -s ) - Scope user or team under which the project will be deployed

( ) - Scope user or team under which the project will be deployed --force ( -f ) - Force a new deployment even if nothing has changed

( ) - Force a new deployment even if nothing has changed --target ( -t ) - Deploy to either 'staging' or 'production' aliases

( ) - Deploy to either 'staging' or 'production' aliases --no-build - Skip build process during deployment

Example:

ng deploy --scope zeit

Development

If you want to try the latest package locally without installing it from npm, use the following instructions. This may be useful when you want to try the latest non published version of this library or you want to make a contribution.

yarn link

Use the following instructions to make ng-deploy-now available locally via yarn link .

Clone the project git clone https://github.com/zeit/ng-deploy-now cd ng-deploy-now Install the dependencies yarn install Build the project: yarn run build Create a local yarn link: yarn link

Adding to an Angular project - ng add

Once you have completed the previous steps to yarn link the local copy of ng-deploy-now, follow these steps to use it in a local angular project.

Enter the project's directory cd your-angular-project To add the local version of @zeit/ng-deploy, link @zeit/ng-deploy. yarn link @zeit/ng-deploy You may be prompted you to sign in to Now. Then, instead of running ng add @zeit/ng-deploy , add the local version. ng add @zeit/ng-deploy Now you can deploy your angular app to Now. ng run your-angular-project:deploy