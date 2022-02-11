Simple CLI for compiling a Node.js module into a single file, together with all its dependencies, gcc-style.
npm i -g @zeit/ncc
$ ncc <cmd> <opts>
Eg:
$ ncc build input.js -o dist
Outputs the Node.js compact build of
input.js into
dist/index.js.
Note: If the input file is using a
.cjsextension, then so will the corresponding output file. This is useful for packages that want to use
.jsfiles as modules in native Node.js using a
"type": "module"in the package.json file.
build <input-file> [opts]
run <input-file> [opts]
cache clean|dir|size
help
version
-o, --out [file] Output directory for build (defaults to dist)
-m, --minify Minify output
-C, --no-cache Skip build cache population
-s, --source-map Generate source map
--no-source-map-register Skip source-map-register source map support
-e, --external [mod] Skip bundling 'mod'. Can be used many times
-q, --quiet Disable build summaries / non-error outputs
-w, --watch Start a watched build
--v8-cache Emit a build using the v8 compile cache
--stats-out [file] Emit webpack stats as json to the specified output file
For testing and debugging, a file can be built into a temporary directory and executed with full source maps support with the command:
$ ncc run input.js
The only requirement is to point
ncc to
.ts or
.tsx files. A
tsconfig.json
file is necessary. Most likely you want to indicate
es2015 support:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "es2015",
"moduleResolution": "node"
}
}
Some packages may need some extra options for ncc support in order to better work with the static analysis.
See package-support.md for some common packages and their usage with ncc.
require('@zeit/ncc')('/path/to/input', {
// provide a custom cache path or disable caching
cache: "./custom/cache/path" | false,
// externals to leave as requires of the build
externals: ["externalpackage"],
// directory outside of which never to emit assets
filterAssetBase: process.cwd(), // default
minify: false, // default
sourceMap: false, // default
sourceMapBasePrefix: '../', // default treats sources as output-relative
// when outputting a sourcemap, automatically include
// source-map-support in the output file (increases output by 32kB).
sourceMapRegister: true, // default
watch: false, // default
v8cache: false, // default
quiet: false, // default
debugLog: false // default
}).then(({ code, map, assets }) => {
console.log(code);
// Assets is an object of asset file names to { source, permissions, symlinks }
// expected relative to the output code (if any)
})
When
watch: true is set, the build object is not a promise, but has the following signature:
{
// handler re-run on each build completion
// watch errors are reported on "err"
handler (({ err, code, map, assets }) => { ... })
// handler re-run on each rebuild start
rebuild (() => {})
// close the watcher
void close ();
}