ncc

Simple CLI for compiling a Node.js module into a single file, together with all its dependencies, gcc-style.

Motivation

Publish minimal packages to npm

Only ship relevant app code to serverless environments

Don't waste time configuring bundlers

Generally faster bootup time and less I/O overhead

Compiled language-like experience (e.g.: go )

Design goals

Zero configuration

TypeScript built-in

Only supports Node.js programs as input / output

Support all Node.js patterns and npm modules

Usage

Installation

npm i -g @zeit/ncc

Usage

$ ncc <cmd> <opts>

Eg:

$ ncc build input.js -o dist

Outputs the Node.js compact build of input.js into dist/index.js .

Note: If the input file is using a .cjs extension, then so will the corresponding output file. This is useful for packages that want to use .js files as modules in native Node.js using a "type": "module" in the package.json file.

build < input -file> [opts] run < input -file> [opts] cache clean|dir|size help version

-o, -m, -C, -s, -e, -q, -w,

Execution Testing

For testing and debugging, a file can be built into a temporary directory and executed with full source maps support with the command:

$ ncc run input.js

With TypeScript

The only requirement is to point ncc to .ts or .tsx files. A tsconfig.json file is necessary. Most likely you want to indicate es2015 support:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "target" : "es2015" , "moduleResolution" : "node" } }

Package Support

Some packages may need some extra options for ncc support in order to better work with the static analysis.

See package-support.md for some common packages and their usage with ncc.

Programmatically From Node.js

require ( '@zeit/ncc' )( '/path/to/input' , { cache : "./custom/cache/path" | false , externals : [ "externalpackage" ], filterAssetBase : process.cwd(), minify : false , sourceMap : false , sourceMapBasePrefix : '../' , sourceMapRegister : true , watch : false , v8cache : false , quiet : false , debugLog : false }).then( ( { code, map, assets } ) => { console .log(code); })

When watch: true is set, the build object is not a promise, but has the following signature:

{ handler ( ( { err, code, map, assets } ) => { ... }) rebuild ( () => {}) void close (); }

Caveats