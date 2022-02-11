openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@zeit/ncc

by vercel
0.22.3 (see all)

Compile a Node.js project into a single file. Supports TypeScript, binary addons, dynamic requires.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43K

GitHub Stars

6.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback
Deprecated!
@zeit/ncc is no longer maintained. Please use @vercel/ncc instead.

Readme

ncc

CI Status codecov

Simple CLI for compiling a Node.js module into a single file, together with all its dependencies, gcc-style.

Motivation

  • Publish minimal packages to npm
  • Only ship relevant app code to serverless environments
  • Don't waste time configuring bundlers
  • Generally faster bootup time and less I/O overhead
  • Compiled language-like experience (e.g.: go)

Design goals

  • Zero configuration
  • TypeScript built-in
  • Only supports Node.js programs as input / output
  • Support all Node.js patterns and npm modules

Usage

Installation

npm i -g @zeit/ncc

Usage

$ ncc <cmd> <opts>

Eg:

$ ncc build input.js -o dist

Outputs the Node.js compact build of input.js into dist/index.js.

Note: If the input file is using a .cjs extension, then so will the corresponding output file. This is useful for packages that want to use .js files as modules in native Node.js using a "type": "module" in the package.json file.

Commands:

  build <input-file> [opts]
  run <input-file> [opts]
  cache clean|dir|size
  help
  version

Options:

  -o, --out [file]         Output directory for build (defaults to dist)
  -m, --minify             Minify output
  -C, --no-cache           Skip build cache population
  -s, --source-map         Generate source map
  --no-source-map-register Skip source-map-register source map support
  -e, --external [mod]     Skip bundling 'mod'. Can be used many times
  -q, --quiet              Disable build summaries / non-error outputs
  -w, --watch              Start a watched build
  --v8-cache               Emit a build using the v8 compile cache
  --stats-out [file]       Emit webpack stats as json to the specified output file

Execution Testing

For testing and debugging, a file can be built into a temporary directory and executed with full source maps support with the command:

$ ncc run input.js

With TypeScript

The only requirement is to point ncc to .ts or .tsx files. A tsconfig.json file is necessary. Most likely you want to indicate es2015 support:

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "target": "es2015",
    "moduleResolution": "node"
  }
}

Package Support

Some packages may need some extra options for ncc support in order to better work with the static analysis.

See package-support.md for some common packages and their usage with ncc.

Programmatically From Node.js

require('@zeit/ncc')('/path/to/input', {
  // provide a custom cache path or disable caching
  cache: "./custom/cache/path" | false,
  // externals to leave as requires of the build
  externals: ["externalpackage"],
  // directory outside of which never to emit assets
  filterAssetBase: process.cwd(), // default
  minify: false, // default
  sourceMap: false, // default
  sourceMapBasePrefix: '../', // default treats sources as output-relative
  // when outputting a sourcemap, automatically include
  // source-map-support in the output file (increases output by 32kB).
  sourceMapRegister: true, // default
  watch: false, // default
  v8cache: false, // default
  quiet: false, // default
  debugLog: false // default
}).then(({ code, map, assets }) => {
  console.log(code);
  // Assets is an object of asset file names to { source, permissions, symlinks }
  // expected relative to the output code (if any)
})

When watch: true is set, the build object is not a promise, but has the following signature:

{
  // handler re-run on each build completion
  // watch errors are reported on "err"
  handler (({ err, code, map, assets }) => { ... })
  // handler re-run on each rebuild start
  rebuild (() => {})
  // close the watcher
  void close ();
}

Caveats

  • Files / assets are relocated based on a static evaluator. Dynamic non-statically analyzable asset loads may not work out correctly

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jay WhitewoodPoland7 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Engineer & Day-Trader. Just hustlin’ around and wasting time on things like @araclx or maybe @nasdaq.
1 month ago
PhilippZug, Switzerland9 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial