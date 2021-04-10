No nonsense Git hook management.
Install this module, preferably as a dev-dependency:
yarn add --dev @vercel/git-hooks
That's it. You can now use the module in two ways:
{
"scripts": {
"git-pre-commit": "eslint"
}
}
The above will run a single command line, just like running
npm run git-pre-commit or
yarn git-pre-commit,
every time you
git commit.
Alternatively, if you'd like to run several scripts in succession upon a hook, you may define a
git top-level
property and specify an array of scripts to run:
{
"git": {
"pre-commit": "lint"
}
}
or
{
"git": {
"pre-commit": ["lint", "test"]
}
}
Note that any
"scripts" hooks supplant any corresponding
"git" hooks. That is to say, if you define both a
{"scripts": {"git-pre-commit": "..."}} hook and a
{"git": {"pre-commit": []}} hook, the hook in
"scripts"
will be the only hook that is executed.
*Caveat: The package manager needs to be npm compliant in terms of environment variables. Worst case, define the environment variables
npm_node_execpath(node binary) and
npm_execpath(package manager entry point) as environment variables prior to installing.
Copyright © 2021 by Vercel, Inc.
Released under the MIT License.