Local serverless function λ development runtime.
Given a Lambda function like this one:
// example/index.js
exports.handler = function(event, context, callback) {
callback(null, { hello: 'world' });
};
You can invoke this function locally using the code below:
import { createFunction } from '@vercel/fun';
async function main() {
// Starts up the necessary server to be able to invoke the function
const fn = await createFunction({
Code: {
// `ZipFile` works, or an already unzipped directory may be specified
Directory: __dirname + '/example'
},
Handler: 'index.handler',
Runtime: 'nodejs8.10',
Environment: {
Variables: {
HELLO: 'world'
}
},
MemorySize: 512
});
// Invoke the function with a custom payload. A new instance of the function
// will be initialized if there is not an available one ready to process.
const res = await fn({ hello: 'world' });
console.log(res);
// Prints: { hello: 'world' }
// Once we are done with the function, destroy it so that the processes are
// cleaned up, and the API server is shut down (useful for hot-reloading).
await fn.destroy();
}
main().catch(console.error);
ƒun provides an execution environment that closely resembles the real Lambda environment, with some key differences that are documented here:
sbx_user1051 user.
/var/task,
/var/runtime,
/opt, etc. Instead, your
function code should use the environment variables that represent these
locations (namely
LAMBDA_TASK_ROOT and
LAMBDA_RUNTIME_DIR).
SIGSTOP signal to the lambda process,
and unfrozen by sending the
SIGCONT signal, not using the cgroup freezer.
ƒun aims to support all runtimes that AWS Lambda provides. Currently implemented are:
nodejs for Node.js Lambda functions using the system
node binary
nodejs6.10 for Node.js Lambda functions using a downloaded Node v6.10.0 binary
nodejs8.10 for Node.js Lambda functions using a downloaded Node v8.10.0 binary
nodejs10.x for Node.js Lambda functions using a downloaded Node v10.15.3 binary
nodejs12.x for Node.js Lambda functions using a downloaded Node v12.22.7 binary
nodejs14.x for Node.js Lambda functions using a downloaded Node v14.18.1 binary
python for Python Lambda functions using the system
python binary
python2.7 for Python Lambda functions using a downloaded Python v2.7.12 binary
python3 for Python Lambda functions using the system
python3 binary (or fallback to
python)
python3.6 for Python Lambda functions using a downloaded Python v3.6.8 binary
python3.7 for Python Lambda functions using a downloaded Python v3.7.2 binary
go1.x for Lambda functions written in Go - binary must be compiled for your platform
provided for custom runtimes