This repo has been archived and the source has been moved to vercel/fetch monorepo

A decorator on top of fetch that caches the DNS query of the hostname of the passed URL.

How to use

const fetch = require ( '@vercel/fetch-cached-dns' )( require ( 'node-fetch' ))

Since this implementation is implementing redirects we are providing an onRedirect extra option to the fetch call that gets called with the response object and the options that will be used for the next request. This allows to access the request from outside and to modify the options.