@zeit/fetch-cached-dns

by vercel
1.2.1 (see all)

A decorator on top of `fetch` that caches the DNS query

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Documentation
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.7K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews



Readme

fetch-cached-dns

This repo has been archived and the source has been moved to vercel/fetch monorepo

A decorator on top of fetch that caches the DNS query of the hostname of the passed URL.

How to use

const fetch = require('@vercel/fetch-cached-dns')(require('node-fetch'))

Since this implementation is implementing redirects we are providing an onRedirect extra option to the fetch call that gets called with the response object and the options that will be used for the next request. This allows to access the request from outside and to modify the options.

NOTE: if the fetch implementation is not supplied, it will attempt to use peerDep node-fetch

