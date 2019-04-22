Linux OS X Windows Coverage

dockerignore

dockerignore is a manager, filter and parser which is implemented in pure JavaScript according to the .dockerignore spec and is used in production on now-cli

The .dockerignore spec has a few subtle differences from .gitignore . If you'd like a great .gitignore file parser, check out ignore. This package is a fork of ignore and follows the exact same API.

What's different from ignore ?

There are many direct differences between the .gitignore and .dockerignore specifications * in .gitignore matches everything, whereas in .dockerignore it only matches things in the current directory (like glob). This difference is important when whitelisting after a * rule abc in .gitignore matches all abc files and directories, however deeply nested, however .dockerignore specifically matches on ./abc but does not match nested files/directories like ./somedir/abc With .gitignore , when a parent directory is ignored, subdirectories cannot be re-added (using ! ) since git simply avoids walking through the subtree as an optimization, wheras with .dockerignore a subdirectory can be re-added even if a parent directory has been ignored For a complete list of differences, check out the .gitignore spec and the .dockerignore spec

and specifications Under the hood, we rewrote the entire matching logic to be much simpler instead of complex Regex rule to replace patterns with regex, we scan through patterns this is also modeled directly from docker's implementation



What's the same as ignore ?

The entire API (In fact we even reuse the same index.d.ts file for TypeScript definitions)

Tested on

Linux + Node: 9.0 (but we use babel and it should work on older version of Node. Accepting PRs if that isn't the case)

(but we use and it should work on older version of Node. Accepting PRs if that isn't the case) Windows + Node testing coming soon

Install

yarn add @zeit/dockerignore // or npm install --save @zeit/dockerignore

Usage

const ignore = require ( '@zeit/dockerignore' ) const ig = ignore().add([ '.abc/*' , '!.abc/d/' ])

Filter the given paths

const paths = [ '.abc/a.js' , '.abc/d/e.js' ] ig.filter(paths) ig.ignores( '.abc/a.js' )

As the filter function

paths.filter(ig.createFilter());

Win32 paths will be handled

ig.filter([ '.abc\\a.js' , '.abc\\d\\e.js' ])

Features

Exactly according to the dockerignore spec

All test cases are verified on Circle CI by doing an actual docker build with the test case files and .dockerignore rules to ensure our tests match what happens with the real docker CLI

with the test case files and rules to ensure our tests match what happens with the real docker CLI 0 external dependencies which keeps this package very small!

dockerignore vs ignore

Read our blog post about the differences between dockerignore and ignore and why we built this package.

Methods

pattern String|Ignore An ignore pattern string, or the Ignore instance

An ignore pattern string, or the instance patterns Array.<pattern> Array of ignore patterns.

Adds a rule or several rules to the current manager.

Returns this

Notice that a line starting with '#' (hash) is treated as a comment. Put a backslash ( '\' ) in front of the first hash for patterns that begin with a hash, if you want to ignore a file with a hash at the beginning of the filename.

ignore().add( '#abc' ).ignores( '#abc' ) ignore().add( '\#abc' ).ignores( '#abc' )

pattern could either be a line of ignore pattern or a string of multiple ignore patterns, which means we could just ignore().add() the content of a ignore file:

ignore() .add(fs.readFileSync(filenameOfGitignore).toString()) .filter(filenames)

pattern could also be an ignore instance, so that we could easily inherit the rules of another Ignore instance.

Returns Boolean whether pathname should be ignored.

ig.ignores( '.abc/a.js' )

Filters the given array of pathnames, and returns the filtered array.

paths Array.<path> The array of pathname s to be filtered.

Creates a filter function which could filter an array of paths with Array.prototype.filter .

Returns function(path) the filter function.

Contributing

Contributions are always welcome and we are fully commited to Open Source.

Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device. Install the dependencies: yarn or npm install Add a test case (if applicable) and ensure it currently fails Add code to pass the test Make a pull request (additional tests will run on CI to ensure that your test case agrees with an actual docker build )

Authors