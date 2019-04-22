|Linux
dockerignore is a manager, filter and parser which is implemented in pure JavaScript according to the .dockerignore spec and is used in production on now-cli
The
.dockerignore spec has a few subtle differences from
.gitignore. If you'd like a great
.gitignore file parser, check out ignore. This package is a fork of
ignore and follows the exact same API.
ignore?
.gitignore and
.dockerignore specifications
* in
.gitignore matches everything, whereas in
.dockerignore it only matches things in the current directory (like glob). This difference is important when whitelisting after a
* rule
abc in
.gitignore matches all
abc files and directories, however deeply nested, however
.dockerignore specifically matches on
./abc but does not match nested files/directories like
./somedir/abc
.gitignore, when a parent directory is ignored, subdirectories cannot be re-added (using
!) since
git simply avoids walking through the subtree as an optimization, wheras with
.dockerignore a subdirectory can be re-added even if a parent directory has been ignored
ignore?
index.d.ts file for TypeScript definitions)
9.0 (but we use
babel and it should work on older version of Node. Accepting PRs if that isn't the case)
yarn add @zeit/dockerignore // or npm install --save @zeit/dockerignore
const ignore = require('@zeit/dockerignore')
const ig = ignore().add(['.abc/*', '!.abc/d/'])
const paths = [
'.abc/a.js', // filtered out
'.abc/d/e.js' // included
]
ig.filter(paths) // ['.abc/d/e.js']
ig.ignores('.abc/a.js') // true
paths.filter(ig.createFilter()); // ['.abc/d/e.js']
ig.filter(['.abc\\a.js', '.abc\\d\\e.js'])
// if the code above runs on windows, the result will be
// ['.abc\\d\\e.js']
docker build with the test case files and
.dockerignore rules to ensure our tests match what happens with the real docker CLI
Read our blog post about the differences between
dockerignore and
ignore and why we built this package.
String|Ignore An ignore pattern string, or the
Ignore instance
Array.<pattern> Array of ignore patterns.
Adds a rule or several rules to the current manager.
Returns
this
Notice that a line starting with
'#'(hash) is treated as a comment. Put a backslash (
'\') in front of the first hash for patterns that begin with a hash, if you want to ignore a file with a hash at the beginning of the filename.
ignore().add('#abc').ignores('#abc') // false
ignore().add('\#abc').ignores('#abc') // true
pattern could either be a line of ignore pattern or a string of multiple ignore patterns, which means we could just
ignore().add() the content of a ignore file:
ignore()
.add(fs.readFileSync(filenameOfGitignore).toString())
.filter(filenames)
pattern could also be an
ignore instance, so that we could easily inherit the rules of another
Ignore instance.
Returns
Boolean whether
pathname should be ignored.
ig.ignores('.abc/a.js') // true
Filters the given array of pathnames, and returns the filtered array.
Array.<path> The array of
pathnames to be filtered.
Creates a filter function which could filter an array of paths with
Array.prototype.filter.
Returns
function(path) the filter function.
Contributions are always welcome and we are fully commited to Open Source.
yarn or
npm install
docker build)
Pranay Prakash (@pranaygp) – ▲ZEIT
Most of the initial work on this project was done by Kael Zhang (@kaelzhang) and the collaborators on node-ignore