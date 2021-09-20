openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@zeit/cosmosdb-server

by vercel
0.13.2 (see all)

A Cosmos DB server implementation for testing your applications locally.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

137

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cosmosdb-server

A Cosmos DB server implementation for testing your apps locally.

const { default: cosmosServer } = require("@zeit/cosmosdb-server");
const { CosmosClient } = require("@azure/cosmos");
const https = require("https");

cosmosServer().listen(3000, () => {
  console.log(`Cosmos DB server running at https://localhost:3000`);

  runClient().catch(console.error);
});

async function runClient() {
  const client = new CosmosClient({
    endpoint: `https://localhost:3000`,
    key: "dummy key",
    // disable SSL verification
    // since the server uses self-signed certificate
    agent: https.Agent({ rejectUnauthorized: false })
  });

  // initialize databases since the server is always empty when it boots
  const { database } = await client.databases.createIfNotExists({ id: 'test-db' });
  const { container } = await database.containers.createIfNotExists({ id: 'test-container' });

  // use the client
  // ...
}

To run the server on cli:

cosmosdb-server -p 3000

installation

npm install @zeit/cosmosdb-server

It exposes the cosmosdb-server cli command as well.

API

cosmosServer(opts?: https.ServerOptions): https.Server

Create a new instance of cosmos server. You can pass https server options as the argument.

See https.createServer for more information.

Supported operations

  • Database operations.
  • Container operations.
  • Item operations.
  • User-defined function operations.
  • Any SQL queries except the spatial functions ST_ISVALID and ST_ISVALIDDETAILED. Other spatial functions are supported; however, the ST_DISTANCE function uses centroid distances and results may differ from Cosmos DB values.

It may not support newly added features yet. Please report on the Github issue if you find one.

Developing

To build the project, use yarn build.

To run the server from development code, after building, use node lib/cli.js.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial