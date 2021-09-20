A Cosmos DB server implementation for testing your apps locally.
const { default: cosmosServer } = require("@zeit/cosmosdb-server");
const { CosmosClient } = require("@azure/cosmos");
const https = require("https");
cosmosServer().listen(3000, () => {
console.log(`Cosmos DB server running at https://localhost:3000`);
runClient().catch(console.error);
});
async function runClient() {
const client = new CosmosClient({
endpoint: `https://localhost:3000`,
key: "dummy key",
// disable SSL verification
// since the server uses self-signed certificate
agent: https.Agent({ rejectUnauthorized: false })
});
// initialize databases since the server is always empty when it boots
const { database } = await client.databases.createIfNotExists({ id: 'test-db' });
const { container } = await database.containers.createIfNotExists({ id: 'test-container' });
// use the client
// ...
}
To run the server on cli:
cosmosdb-server -p 3000
npm install @zeit/cosmosdb-server
It exposes the
cosmosdb-server cli command as well.
Create a new instance of cosmos server. You can pass https server options as the argument.
See
https.createServer for more information.
ST_ISVALID and
ST_ISVALIDDETAILED. Other spatial functions are supported; however, the
ST_DISTANCE function uses centroid distances and results may differ from Cosmos DB values.
It may not support newly added features yet. Please report on the Github issue if you find one.
To build the project, use
yarn build.
To run the server from development code, after building, use
node lib/cli.js.