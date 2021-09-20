A Cosmos DB server implementation for testing your apps locally.

const { default : cosmosServer } = require ( "@zeit/cosmosdb-server" ); const { CosmosClient } = require ( "@azure/cosmos" ); const https = require ( "https" ); cosmosServer().listen( 3000 , () => { console .log( `Cosmos DB server running at https://localhost:3000` ); runClient().catch( console .error); }); async function runClient ( ) { const client = new CosmosClient({ endpoint : `https://localhost:3000` , key : "dummy key" , agent : https.Agent({ rejectUnauthorized : false }) }); const { database } = await client.databases.createIfNotExists({ id : 'test-db' }); const { container } = await database.containers.createIfNotExists({ id : 'test-container' }); }

To run the server on cli:

cosmosdb-server -p 3000

installation

npm install @zeit/cosmosdb-server

It exposes the cosmosdb-server cli command as well.

API

Create a new instance of cosmos server. You can pass https server options as the argument.

See https.createServer for more information.

Supported operations

Database operations.

Container operations.

Item operations.

User-defined function operations.

Any SQL queries except the spatial functions ST_ISVALID and ST_ISVALIDDETAILED . Other spatial functions are supported; however, the ST_DISTANCE function uses centroid distances and results may differ from Cosmos DB values.

It may not support newly added features yet. Please report on the Github issue if you find one.

Developing

To build the project, use yarn build .