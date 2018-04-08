openbase logo
@zeit/check-updates

by vercel
1.1.1

How we *used to* display update notifications for our packages

Deprecated!
Please use `update-check` instead.

Readme

check-updates

This package makes it very easy to implement update notifications into ZEIT packages:

Usage

Firstly, install the package:

npm install @zeit/check-updates

Next, initialize it:

const pkg = require('./package')
const updateNotifier = require('@zeit/check-updates')

updateNotifier(pkg, 'Project Name')

You can even pass a millisecond interval for the cache (a day by default):

updateNotifier(pkg, 'Project Name', 80000)

Contributing

  1. Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device
  2. Link the package to the global module directory: npm link
  3. Within the module you want to test your local development instance of the package, just link it: npm link @zeit/check-updates. Instead of the default one from npm, node will now use your clone.

Author

Leo Lamprecht (@notquiteleo) - ZEIT

