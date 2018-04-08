This package makes it very easy to implement update notifications into ZEIT packages:

Usage

Firstly, install the package:

npm install @zeit/check-updates

Next, initialize it:

const pkg = require ( './package' ) const updateNotifier = require ( '@zeit/check-updates' ) updateNotifier(pkg, 'Project Name' )

You can even pass a millisecond interval for the cache (a day by default):

updateNotifier(pkg, 'Project Name' , 80000 )

Contributing

Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device Link the package to the global module directory: npm link Within the module you want to test your local development instance of the package, just link it: npm link @zeit/check-updates . Instead of the default one from npm, node will now use your clone.

Author

Leo Lamprecht (@notquiteleo) - ZEIT