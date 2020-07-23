Best

Best is a bare test runner. It looks for test sources, finds exported functions, and runs them - without requiring any imports or exposing any globals.

All functions are awaited upon, but run in series.

Installation

Best can be installed with either yarn or npm.

yarn add --dev @zeit/best npm install --save-dev @zeit/best

Usage

best A dead simple test runner. - Export your functions and they're evaluated - Function names become test names - Exported functions are awaited upon USAGE best --help best [- I /dir/ or /file [- I ...]] [- T ] [test_name...] test_names's correspond to the name of the exported functions within test sources, and are prefixed with the path of the source file (sans extension) in which it was defined. For example, the following test function inside test/foo.js: exports.my_example_test = async () => { assert (foo === bar); }; would translate to the test_name: test/foo/my_example_test Specify one or more (optional) test_name's to only run certain tests ( or prefix with - to skip the named test). OPTIONS --help Shows this help message -v, --verbose Shows more verbose test results - I , -- include /dir/ or /file Uses one or more directories/files as test sources. Defaults to ./test/**/*.js if no include directives are specified -r, --require module -name Imports a module or a script prior to running tests

Typescript

To use with Typescript, install ts-node and esm and register them.

npm install --save-dev ts-node esm best -r esm -r ts-node

NOTE: esm must come before ts-node !

Debugging Hangs

Best does not have a built-in timeout for tests in order to remain as unopinionated as possible. Due to this, hangs may occur from time to time.

Using why-is-node-running , we can detect hangs and see what caused them:

npm install --save-dev why-is-node-running best -r why-is-node-running/include ... pkill -USR1 node

Sending SIGUSR1 to the process will cause why-is-node-running to dump statistics about remaining (ref'd) handles to the TTY of the node process itself.

License

Best is copyright © 2018-2019 by ZEIT, Inc. and released under the MIT License.