Best is a bare test runner. It looks for test sources, finds exported functions, and runs them - without requiring any imports or exposing any globals.
All functions are awaited upon, but run in series.
Best can be installed with either yarn or npm.
$ yarn add --dev @zeit/best
$ npm install --save-dev @zeit/best
- Export your functions and they're evaluated
- Function names become test names
- Exported functions are awaited upon
USAGE
best --help
best [-I /dir/or/file [-I ...]] [-T] [test_name...]
test_names's correspond to the name of the exported functions within test sources,
and are prefixed with the path of the source file (sans extension) in which it was defined.
For example, the following test function inside test/foo.js:
exports.my_example_test = async () => {
assert(foo === bar);
};
would translate to the test_name:
test/foo/my_example_test
Specify one or more (optional) test_name's to only run certain tests (or prefix
with - to skip the named test).
OPTIONS
--help Shows this help message
-v, --verbose Shows more verbose test results
-I, --include /dir/or/file Uses one or more directories/files as test sources.
Defaults to ./test/**/*.js if no include directives
are specified
-r, --require module-name Imports a module or a script prior to running tests
To use with Typescript, install
ts-node and
esm and register them.
$ npm install --save-dev ts-node esm
$ best -r esm -r ts-node
NOTE:
esmmust come before
ts-node!
Best does not have a built-in timeout for tests in order to remain as unopinionated as possible. Due to this, hangs may occur from time to time.
Using
why-is-node-running, we can detect hangs and see what caused them:
$ npm install --save-dev why-is-node-running
$ best -r why-is-node-running/include
...
$ pkill -USR1 node
Sending
SIGUSR1 to the process will cause
why-is-node-running to dump statistics
about remaining (ref'd) handles to the TTY of the node process itself.
Best is copyright © 2018-2019 by ZEIT, Inc. and released under the MIT License.