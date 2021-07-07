







What is autoNumeric?

autoNumeric is a standalone Javascript library that provides live as-you-type formatting for international numbers and currencies.

The latest stable branch is always on master . Currently this is version 4.2.*.

If you want to try the new features, you can check out the latest development version in the next branch.

That next branch can see changes in the API (check the semver), but is always fully tested for regressions.



For older stable versions, please take a look here.

Alternatively, you can use our guide for upgrading from version 1.9 / 2 to version 4 .



Finally, you can check what could be the next features coming to autoNumeric on the projects page (feel free to participate!).

Highlights

autoNumeric main features are :

Easy to use and configure

new AutoNumeric( '.myInput' , { currencySymbol : '$' });

Very high configurability (more than 40 options available)

const autoNumericOptionsEuro = { digitGroupSeparator : '.' , decimalCharacter : ',' , decimalCharacterAlternative : '.' , currencySymbol : '\u202f€' , currencySymbolPlacement : AutoNumeric.options.currencySymbolPlacement.suffix, roundingMethod : AutoNumeric.options.roundingMethod.halfUpSymmetric, }; new AutoNumeric(domElement, autoNumericOptionsEuro);

User experience oriented ; using autoNumeric just feels right and natural, specially with the function chaining feature

anElement.french() .set( 42 ) .update({ options }) .formSubmitJsonNumericString(callback) .clear();

Supports most international numeric formats and currencies

(If the one you use is not supported yet, open an issue and we'll add it as soon as possible!)

The mobile Android Chrome browser is partially supported

And also:

Any number of different formats can be used at the same time on the same page.

Each input can be configured by either setting the options as HTML5 data attributes, or directly passed as an argument in the Javascript code

The settings can easily be changed at any time using the update method or via a callback

autoNumeric supports input elements as well as most text elements with the contenteditable attribute, allowing you to place formatted numbers and currencies on just about any part of your pages

AutoNumeric elements can be linked together allowing you to perform one action on multiple elements at once

8 pre-defined currency options as well as 33 common options allows you to directly use autoNumeric by skipping the option configuration step

26 built-in methods gives you the flexibility needed to use autoNumeric to its full potential

22 global methods that allows to control sets of AutoNumeric-managed elements at once

21 additional methods specialized for managing form management and submission

A formula mode that allows to quickly enter and evaluate math expressions inside the element

17 static functions provided by the AutoNumeric class

class And more than 40 options allowing you to precisely customize your currency format and behavior

With that said, autoNumeric supports most international numeric formats and currencies including those used in Europe, Asia, and North and South America.

Table of contents

Getting started

Installation

You can install autoNumeric with your preferred dependency manager:

yarn add autonumeric npm install autonumeric --save

How to use?

In the browser

Simply include autoNumeric in your html <header> tag.

No other files or libraries are required ; autoNumeric has no dependency.

< script src = "autoNumeric.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/autonumeric@4.5.4" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/autonumeric" > </ script >

In another script

If you want to use AutoNumeric in your code, you can import the src/AutoNumeric.js file as an ES6 module using:

import AutoNumeric from 'autonumeric' ;

Then you can initialize autoNumeric with or without options :

anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement); anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, { options }); anElement = new AutoNumeric( '.myCssClass > input' ).french();

(See the available language list here)

You're done!

Note : an AutoNumeric object can be initialized in various ways, check those out here

In Web Workers

Some static AutoNumeric functions that do not access nor modify the DOM can be used in Web Workers (ie. AutoNumeric.format() , AutoNumeric.unformat() , etc.).

In order to be able to use AutoNumeric in those web workers, you need to import the source file src/main.js , not the generated one found in dist/AutoNumeric.js . For instance, by importing the library like that:

import AutoNumeric from '../node_modules/autonumeric/src/main' ;

Doing this will allow your project Webpack configuration to compile it correctly (and use tree shaking as needed).

On which elements can it be used?

autoNumeric can be used in two ways ;

with event listeners when used on <input> elements or on contenteditable -enabled elements making them reactive (in a read/write mode), or

elements or on -enabled elements making them reactive (in a read/write mode), or without event listeners when used on DOM elements not having the contenteditable attribute set to true , essentially acting as a format-once-and-forget-read only mode.

On <input> elements

When used on an <input> element, you'll be able to interact with its value and get a formatted input value as-you-type, using the full power of autoNumeric.

Please note than due to browser constraints, only the following supported <input> types are supported :

text ,

, tel ,

, hidden , or

, or no type specified at all

< input type = 'text' value = "1234.56" > < input type = 'tel' value = "1234.56" > < input type = 'hidden' value = "1234.56" > < input value = "1234.56" >

Note : the number type is not supported simply because autoNumeric formats numbers as strings (ie. '123.456.789,00 €' ) that this input type does not allow.

On contenteditable -enabled elements

Any element in the following allowedTagList that support the contenteditable attribute can be initialized by autoNumeric. This means that anywhere on a page, on any DOM element, you can harness the power of autoNumeric which will allow you to mask the user inputs.

Given the following html code...:

< p id = "editableDom" contenteditable = "true" > 12345678.9012 </ p >

you can initialize this <p> element with autoNumeric:

new AutoNumeric( '#editableDom' ).french();

...and it will act exactly like an <input> element controlled by autoNumeric.

On other DOM elements

You can use autoNumeric to format a DOM element value once on load.

This means it will then not react to any user interaction.

The following elements are accepted :

const allowedTagList = [ 'b' , 'caption' , 'cite' , 'code' , 'const' , 'dd' , 'del' , 'div' , 'dfn' , 'dt' , 'em' , 'h1' , 'h2' , 'h3' , 'h4' , 'h5' , 'h6' , 'ins' , 'kdb' , 'label' , 'li' , 'option' , 'output' , 'p' , 'q' , 's' , 'sample' , 'span' , 'strong' , 'td' , 'th' , 'u' ]

Tips:

Since the number type is not supported, if you want to display a numeric keyboard when selecting an AutoNumeric-managed element in a mobile browser, you can use the input tel type.



In the future, you'll be able to add the inputmode="numeric" Html attribute in order to achieve the same effect.

Initialization

An AutoNumeric object can be initialized in various ways.

Initialize one AutoNumeric object

It always takes either a DOM element reference as its first argument, or a css string selector.

Note: only one element can be selected this way, since under the hood document.querySelector is called, and this only return one element.

If you need to be able to select and initialize multiple elements in one call, then consider using the static AutoNumeric.multiple() function

anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement); anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, { options }); anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 'euroPos' ); anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, [{ options1 }, 'euroPos' , { options2 }]); anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement).french(); anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement).french({ options }); anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 12345.789 ); anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 12345.789 , { options }); anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, '12345.789' , { options }); anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 12345.789 , 'euroPos' ); anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 12345.789 , [{ options1 }, 'euroPos' , { options2 }]); anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, null , { options }); anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 12345.789 ).french({ options }); anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 12345.789 , { options }).french({ options }); anElement = new AutoNumeric( '.myCssClass > input' ); anElement = new AutoNumeric( '.myCssClass > input' , { options }); anElement = new AutoNumeric( '.myCssClass > input' , 'euroPos' ); anElement = new AutoNumeric( '.myCssClass > input' , [{ options1 }, 'euroPos' , { options2 }]); anElement = new AutoNumeric( '.myCssClass > input' , 12345.789 ); anElement = new AutoNumeric( '.myCssClass > input' , 12345.789 , { options }); anElement = new AutoNumeric( '.myCssClass > input' , 12345.789 , 'euroPos' ); anElement = new AutoNumeric( '.myCssClass > input' , 12345.789 , [{ options1 }, 'euroPos' , { options2 }]); anElement = new AutoNumeric( '.myCssClass > input' , null , { options }); anElement = new AutoNumeric( '.myCssClass > input' , 12345.789 ).french({ options });

Note: AutoNumeric also accepts a limited tag list that it will format on page load, but without adding any event listeners if their contenteditable attribute is not set to true

Initialize multiple AutoNumeric objects at once

If you know you want to initialize multiple elements in one call, you must then use the static AutoNumeric.multiple() function:

[anElement1, anElement2, anElement3] = AutoNumeric.multiple([domElement1, domElement2, domElement3], { options }); [anElement1, anElement2, anElement3] = AutoNumeric.multiple([domElement1, domElement2, domElement3], 'euroPos' ); [anElement1, anElement2, anElement3] = AutoNumeric.multiple([domElement1, domElement2, domElement3], [{ options }, 'euroPos' ]); [anElement1, anElement2, anElement3] = AutoNumeric.multiple([domElement1, domElement2, domElement3], 12345.789 , { options }); [anElement1, anElement2, anElement3] = AutoNumeric.multiple([domElement1, domElement2, domElement3], 12345.789 , [{ options }, 'euroPos' ]); [anElement1, anElement2, anElement3] = AutoNumeric.multiple.french([domElement1, domElement2, domElement3], [ 12345.789 , 234.78 , null ], { options }); [anElement1, anElement2, anElement3] = AutoNumeric.multiple.french([domElement1, domElement2, domElement3], [ 12345.789 , 234.78 , null ], [{ options }, 'euroPos' ]); [anElement1, anElement2] = AutoNumeric.multiple({ rootElement : formElement }, { options }); [anElement1, anElement2] = AutoNumeric.multiple({ rootElement : formElement, exclude : [hiddenElement, tokenElement] }, { options }); [anElement1, anElement2] = AutoNumeric.multiple({ rootElement : formElement, exclude : [hiddenElement, tokenElement] }, [ 12345.789 , null ], { options }); [anElement1, anElement2] = AutoNumeric.multiple( '.myCssClass > input' , { options }); [anElement1, anElement2] = AutoNumeric.multiple( '.myCssClass > input' , [ null , 12345.789 ], { options });

Note: Using an array of option objects / pre-defined names will always merge those settings. The resulting setting objet will then be applied to all the selected elements ; they will share the exact same settings.

Options

Multiple options allow you to customize precisely how a form input will format your key strokes as you type.

You can check what are the predefined choices for each option as well as a more detailed explanation of how they work on the official documentation page.

You can also generate your custom options object and try those live with the AutoNumeric configurator.

Option Description Default Value allowDecimalPadding Allow padding the decimal places with zeros. If set to 'floats' , padding is only done when there are some decimals. true alwaysAllowDecimalCharacter Defines if the decimal character or decimal character alternative should be accepted when there is already a decimal character shown in the element. false caretPositionOnFocus Determine where should be positioned the caret on focus null createLocalList Determine if a local list of AutoNumeric objects must be kept when initializing the elements and others true currencySymbol Defines the currency symbol to display '' currencySymbolPlacement Placement of the currency sign, relative to the number shown (as a prefix or a suffix) 'p' decimalCharacter Decimal separator character '.' decimalCharacterAlternative Allow to declare an alternative decimal separator which is automatically replaced by the real decimal character when entered (This is useful in countries where the keyboard numeric pad has a period as the decimal character) null decimalPlaces Defines the default number of decimal places to show on the formatted value, and to keep as the precision for the rawValue . This can be overridden by the other decimalPlaces* options. 2 decimalPlacesRawValue Defines how many decimal places should be kept for the raw value. This is the precision for float values. null decimalPlacesShownOnBlur The number of decimal places to show when unfocused null decimalPlacesShownOnFocus The number of decimal places to show when focused null defaultValueOverride Helper option for the ASP.NET-specific postback issue null digitalGroupSpacing Digital grouping for the thousand separator '3' digitGroupSeparator Thousand separator character ',' divisorWhenUnfocused Defines the number that will divide the current value shown when unfocused null emptyInputBehavior Defines what to display when the input value is empty (possible options are null , focus , press , always , min , max , zero , number, or a string representing a number) 'focus' eventBubbles Defines if the custom and native events triggered by AutoNumeric should bubble up or not true eventIsCancelable Defines if the custom and native events triggered by AutoNumeric should be cancelable true failOnUnknownOption This option is the 'strict mode' (aka 'debug' mode), which allows autoNumeric to strictly analyse the options passed, and fails if an unknown options is used in the options object. false formatOnPageLoad Determine if the default value will be formatted on initialization true formulaMode Defines if the formula mode can be activated by the user false historySize Determine how many undo states an AutoNumeric object should keep in memory 20 isCancellable Determine if the user can 'cancel' the last modifications done to the element value when using the Escape key true leadingZero Controls the leading zero behavior (possible options are allow , deny and keep ) 'deny' maximumValue The maximum value that can be entered (10 trillions by default) '10000000000000' minimumValue The minimum value that can be entered (-10 trillions by default) '-10000000000000' modifyValueOnWheel Determine if the element value can be incremented / decremented with the mouse wheel. The wheel behavior is modified with the wheelStep option. true negativeBracketsTypeOnBlur Adds brackets [] , parenthesis () , curly braces {} , chevrons <> , angle brackets 〈〉 , Japanese quotation marks ｢｣ , half brackets ⸤⸥ , white square brackets ⟦⟧ , quotation marks ‹› or guillemets «» on negative values when unfocused. The value must be formatted like '<leftBracket>,<rightBracket>' . null negativePositiveSignPlacement Placement of negative/positive sign relative to the currency symbol (possible options are l (left), r (right), p (prefix) and s (suffix)) null negativeSignCharacter Defines the negative sign character to use '-' noEventListeners Defines if the element should have event listeners activated on it.

Note: Setting this to true will prevent any format to be applied once the user starts modifying the element value. This is unlikely what you want. false onInvalidPaste Manage how autoNumeric react when the user tries to paste an invalid number (possible options are error , ignore , clamp , truncate or replace ) 'error' outputFormat Defines the localized output format of the getLocalized , form* , formArray* and formJson* methods null overrideMinMaxLimits Override minimum and maximum limits (possible options are ceiling , floor , ignore and invalid ) null positiveSignCharacter Defines the positive sign character to use (Note: It's only shown if showPositiveSign is set to true ) '+' rawValueDivisor Define the number that will divide the formatted value into the raw value (ie. when displaying '1.23%' , the raw value kept is 0.0123 if rawValueDivisor is set to 100 ) null readOnly Defines if the element ( <input> or another allowed html tag) should be set as read-only on initialization false roundingMethod Method used for rounding. The possible options are:

S (Round-Half-Up Symmetric (default)),

A (Round-Half-Up Asymmetric),

s (Round-Half-Down Symmetric (lower case s)),

a (Round-Half-Down Asymmetric (lower case a)),

B (Round-Half-Even 'Bankers Rounding'),

U (Round Up 'Round-Away-From-Zero'),

D (Round Down 'Round-Toward-Zero' - same as truncate),

C (Round to Ceiling 'Toward Positive Infinity'),

F (Round to Floor 'Toward Negative Infinity'),

N05 (Rounds to the nearest .05 (same as 'CHF' used in v1.9.* and still valid)),

U05 (Rounds up to next .05),

D05 (Rounds down to next .05) 'S' saveValueToSessionStorage Allow the decimalPlacesShownOnFocus value to be saved into session storage false selectNumberOnly Determine if the 'Select All' keyboard command will select the complete input text content (including the currency symbol and suffix text), or only the input numeric value false selectOnFocus Defines if the element value should be selected on focus. That selection is dependant on the selectNumberOnly option value. true serializeSpaces Defines how the serialize functions should treat spaces when serializing (convert them to '%20' or '+' ) '+' showOnlyNumbersOnFocus Remove the thousand separator, currency symbol and suffix on focus false showPositiveSign Allow the positive sign symbol + to be displayed for positive numbers false showWarnings Defines if warnings should be shown. This is safe to disable in production. true styleRules Defines the rules that calculate the CSS class(es) to apply on the element, based on the raw unformatted value.

This can also be used to call callbacks whenever the rawValue is updated. null suffixText Additional text suffix that is added after the number '' symbolWhenUnfocused Symbol placed as a suffix when unfocused. This is used in combination with the divisorWhenUnfocused option. null unformatOnHover Defines if the element value should be unformatted when the user hover his mouse over it while holding the Alt key true unformatOnSubmit Removes formatting on submit event false valuesToStrings Provide a way for automatically and transparently replacing the formatted value with a pre-defined string, when the raw value is equal to a specific value.

For instance when using { 0: '-' } , the hyphen '-' is displayed when the rawValue is equal to 0 . Multiple 'replacements' can be defined. null watchExternalChanges Defines if the AutoNumeric element should watch (and format) external changes made without using .set() . This is set to false by default to prevent infinite loops when used with third party frameworks that relies on the 'autoNumeric:rawValueModified' events being sent. false wheelOn Used in conjonction with the modifyValueOnWheel option, defines when the wheel event will increment or decrement the element value, either when the element is focused, or hovered 'focus' wheelStep Used in conjonction with the modifyValueOnWheel option, this allow to either define a fixed step (ie. 1000 ), or a progressive one that is calculated based on the size of the current value 'progressive'

Predefined options

Sometimes you do not want to have to configure every single aspect of your format, specially if it's a common one.

Hence, we provide multiple default options for the most common currencies and number formats.

Predefined language options

autoNumeric provides predefined language options to format currencies.

You can set the pre-defined language option like so:

new AutoNumeric( '.mySelector > input' ).french(); new AutoNumeric( '.mySelector > input' , AutoNumeric.getPredefinedOptions().French);

Currently, the predefined language options are:

Option name 🇫🇷 French 🇪🇸 Spanish 🇺🇸 NorthAmerican 🇬🇧 British 🇨🇭 Swiss 🇯🇵 Japanese 🇨🇳 Chinese 🇧🇷 Brazilian :tr: Turkish

If you feel a common currency option is missing, please create a pull request and we'll add it!

Predefined common options

Moreover, autoNumeric provides the following common options:

Option name Description Examples dotDecimalCharCommaSeparator Set the decimal character as a dot . and the group separator as a comma , 1,234.56 commaDecimalCharDotSeparator Set the decimal character as a comma , and the group separator as a dot . 1.234,56 integer Set the minimum and maximum value so that only an integer can be entered, without any decimal places available 42 , -42 integerPos Set the minimum and maximum value so that only a positive integer can be entered 42 integerNeg Set the minimum and maximum value so that only a negative integer can be entered -42 float Set the minimum and maximum value so that a float can be entered, without the default 2 decimal places 1.234 , -1.234 floatPos Set the minimum and maximum value so that only a positive float can be entered 1.234 floatNeg Set the minimum and maximum value so that only a negative float can be entered -1.234 numeric Format the value as a numeric string (with no digit group separator, and a dot for the decimal point) 1234.56 numericPos Idem above, but only allow positive values 1234.56 numericNeg Idem above, but only allow negative values -1234.56 euro Same configuration than French 1.234,56 € euroF Same configuration than euro , with the formula mode activated 1.234,56 € euroPos Idem above, but only allow positive values 1.234,56 € euroNeg Idem above, but only allow negative values -1.234,56 € euroSpace Same configuration than French except a space is used for the group separator instead of the dot 1 234,56 € euroSpacePos Idem above, but only allow positive values 1 234,56 € euroSpaceNeg Idem above, but only allow negative values -1 234,56 € dollar Same configuration than NorthAmerican $1,234.56 dollarF Same configuration than dollar , with the formula mode activated $1,234.56 dollarPos Idem above, but only allow positive values $1,234.56 dollarNeg Idem above, but only allow negative values -$1,234.56 percentageEU2dec Same configuration than French , but display a percent % sign instead of the currency sign, with 2 decimal places 12,34 % percentageEU2decPos Idem above, but only allow positive values 12,34 % percentageEU2decNeg Idem above, but only allow negative values -12,34 % percentageEU3dec Same configuration than French , but display a percent % sign instead of the currency sign, with 3 decimal places 12,345 % percentageEU3decPos Idem above, but only allow positive values 12,345 % percentageEU3decNeg Idem above, but only allow negative values -12,345 % percentageUS2dec Same configuration than NorthAmerican , but display a percent % sign instead of the currency sign, with 2 decimal places 12.34% percentageUS2decPos Idem above, but only allow positive values 12.34% percentageUS2decNeg Idem above, but only allow negative values -12.34% percentageUS3dec Same configuration than NorthAmerican , but display a percent % sign instead of the currency sign, with 3 decimal places 12.345% percentageUS3decPos Idem above, but only allow positive values 12.345% percentageUS3decNeg Idem above, but only allow negative values -12.345%

You can set those pre-defined options like so:

new AutoNumeric( '.mySelector > input' , AutoNumeric.getPredefinedOptions().integerPos);

Predefined style rules

With the styleRules option, you can define the rules that add or remove the CSS class(es) from the element, based on the raw unformatted value.

This option can also be used to define custom callbacks in the userDefined attribute, that will be called whenever the rawValue is updated.

Predefined styles are available so you do not have to create them:

Positive and negative

Sets the 'autoNumeric-positive' css class whenever the raw value is positive.

Sets the 'autoNumeric-negative' css class whenever the raw value is negative.

new AutoNumeric(domElement, { styleRules : AutoNumeric.options.styleRules.positiveNegative });

Range from 0 to 100, in 4 steps

Sets the 'autoNumeric-red' css class whenever the raw value is between 0 and 25 excluded.

Sets the 'autoNumeric-orange' css class whenever the raw value is between 25 and 50 excluded.

Sets the 'autoNumeric-yellow' css class whenever the raw value is between 50 and 75 excluded.

Sets the 'autoNumeric-green' css class whenever the raw value is between 75 and 100 excluded.

new AutoNumeric(domElement, { styleRules : AutoNumeric.options.styleRules.range0To100With4Steps });

Odd and even

Sets the 'autoNumeric-even' css class whenever the raw value is even.

Sets the 'autoNumeric-odd' css class whenever the raw value is odd.

new AutoNumeric(domElement, { styleRules : AutoNumeric.options.styleRules.evenOdd });

Small range around zero, from -1 to 1

Sets the 'autoNumeric-small-negative' css class whenever the raw value is between -1 and 0 excluded.

Sets the 'autoNumeric-zero' css class whenever the raw value is equal to 0 .

Sets the 'autoNumeric-small-positive' css class whenever the raw value is between 0 excluded and 1 .

new AutoNumeric(domElement, { styleRules : AutoNumeric.options.styleRules.rangeSmallAndZero });

Custom callbacks

Custom callbacks can be defined and will be called every time the raw value is updated.

You can add as many callbacks you want in the userDefined attribute of the styleRules object in the options.

Each userDefined array entry should at least provide a function as the callback attribute.

This callback function is passed the rawValue as the single parameter (except if classes is null or undefined , see below).

Depending of what type of data the callback function returns, and what the content of the classes attribute is, it will either uses CSS class names defined in the classes attribute, or just call the callback with the current AutoNumeric object passed as a parameter if classes is null or undefined .

# Callback return type classes content Result 1 a boolean a single String If true , add the single class defined in classes . If false removes it. 2 a boolean an Array with 2 values (array indexes) If true , add the first element of the array, otherwise the second 3 an integer an Array with multiple values (array indexes) Will add the selected CSS class classes[index] , and remove the others 4 an Array of integer an Array with multiple values (array indexes) Will add all the given selected CSS classes, and remove the others 5 ∅ null or undefined There, the callback have access to the current AutoNumeric object passed as its argument, which means you are free to do whatever you want from here!

See the following examples:

const options = { styleRules : { userDefined : [ { callback : rawValue => { return true ; }, classes : 'thisIsTrue' }, { callback : rawValue => rawValue % 2 === 0 , classes : [ 'autoNumeric-even' , 'autoNumeric-odd' ] }, { callback : rawValue => { return 2 ; }, classes : [ 'class1' , 'class2' , 'class3' ] }, { callback : rawValue => { return [ 0 , 2 ]; }, classes : [ 'class1' , 'class2' , 'class3' ] }, { callback : anElement => { return anElement.getFormatted(); } }, ], }, }

Special options

noEventListeners

Using the noEventListeners option allow autoNumeric to only format without adding any event listeners to an input, or any other DOM elements (that the function would accept as a parameter). This would be useful for read-only values for instance.

anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 12345.789 , { options }).remove(); anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 12345.789 , { noEventListeners : true });

In the latter case, it initialize the AutoNumeric element, except it does not add any event listeners. Which means it format the value only once and then let the user modify it freely.

Note: The value can then be formatted via a call to set .

readOnly

AutoNumeric can initialize an <input> element with the readonly property by setting the readOnly option to true in the settings:

anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 12345.789 , { readOnly : true });

For more detail on how to use each options, please take a look at the detailed comments in the source code for the defaultSettings object.

Options can be added and/or modified after the initialization has been done.

Either by passing an option object that contains multiple options,

anElement.update({ moreOptions }); anElement.update(AutoNumeric.getPredefinedOptions().NorthAmerican);

by passing multiple option objects, the latter overwriting the settings from the former ones...

anElement.update({ moreOptions1 }, { moreOptions2 }, 'euro' ); anElement.update([{ moreOptions1 }, { moreOptions2 }, 'euro' ]);

...or by changing the options one by one (or by calling a pre-defined option object).

anElement.options.minimumValue( '12343567.89' ); anElement.options.allowDecimalPadding( false );

At any point, you can reset the options by calling the options.reset() method. This effectively drop any previous options you could have set, then load back the default settings.

anElement.options.reset();

Lastly, the option object can be accessed directly, thus allowing to query each options globally too

anElement.getSettings();

Methods

autoNumeric provides numerous methods to access and modify the element value, formatted or unformatted, at any point in time.

It does so by providing access to those methods via the AutoNumeric object class (declared as an ES6 Module).

First. you need to get a reference to the AutoNumeric module that you need to import:

import AutoNumeric from 'autonumeric' ;

Then you'll be able to access either the methods on the instantiated AutoNumeric object, or the static functions directly by using the AutoNumeric class.

Instantiated methods

Set, get, format, unformat and other usual AutoNumeric functions

The following functions are available on all autoNumeric-managed elements:

Method Description Call example set Set the value (that will be formatted immediately) anElement.set(42.76); set Set the value and update the setting in one go anElement.set(42.76, { options }); set Set the value, but do not save the new state in the history table (used for undo/redo actions) anElement.set(42.76, { options }, false); setUnformatted Set the value (that will not be formatted immediately) anElement.setUnformatted(42.76); setUnformatted Set the value and update the setting in one go (the value will not be formatted immediately) anElement.setUnformatted(42.76, { options }); getNumericString Return the unformatted number as a string anElement.getNumericString(); get Alias for the .getNumericString() method (this is deprecated and will be removed soon™) anElement.get(); getFormatted Return the formatted string anElement.getFormatted(); getNumber Return the unformatted number as a number (Warning: If you are manipulating a number bigger than Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER , you will encounter problems if you try to retrieve it as a number and not a string) anElement.getNumber(); getLocalized Return the localized unformatted number as a string anElement.getLocalized(); getLocalized Return the localized unformatted number as a string, using the outputFormat option override passed as a parameter anElement.getLocalized(forcedOutputFormat); getLocalized Idem above, but with a callback function and a forced outputFormat anElement.getLocalized(forcedOutputFormat, callback); getLocalized Idem above, but with a callback function anElement.getLocalized(callback); get* Pass the result of the get* function to the given callback, see here anElement.get*(funcCallback); reformat Force the element to reformat its value again (in case the formatting has been lost) anElement.reformat(); unformat Remove the formatting and keep only the raw unformatted value in the element (as a numeric string) anElement.unformat(); unformatLocalized Remove the formatting and keep only the localized unformatted value in the element anElement.unformatLocalized(); unformatLocalized Idem above, but using the outputFormat option override passed as a parameter anElement.unformatLocalized(forcedOutputFormat); isPristine Return true if the current value is the same as when the element first got initialized (not set() ) anElement.isPristine(); select Select the formatted element content, based on the selectNumberOnly option anElement.select(); selectNumber Select only the numbers in the formatted element content, leaving out the currency symbol, whatever the value of the selectNumberOnly option anElement.selectNumber(); selectInteger Select only the integer part in the formatted element content, whatever the value of selectNumberOnly anElement.selectInteger(); selectDecimal Select only the decimal part in the formatted element content, whatever the value of selectNumberOnly anElement.selectDecimal(); clear Reset the element value to the empty string '' (or the currency sign, depending on the emptyInputBehavior option value) anElement.clear(); clear Always reset the element value to the empty string '' as above, no matter the emptyInputBehavior option value anElement.clear(true);

Note: Most of them can be chained together, if needed.

Using callback functions with get* methods

All get* methods can accept a callback function as its argument (those methods being get , getNumericString , getFormatted , getNumber and getLocalized ). That callback is passed two parameters, the result of the get* method as its first argument, and the AutoNumeric object as its second.

This allows you to directly use the result of the get* functions without having to declare a temporary variable like so:

function sendToServer ( value ) { ajax(value); } console .log( `The value ${anElement.getNumber(sendToServer)} has been sent to the server.` );

In other words,

anElement.getNumericString(funcCallback); const result = anElement.getNumericString(); funcCallback(result, anElement);

Note: The callback function behavior is slightly different when called on multiple elements via `global.get` methods.*

Un-initialize the AutoNumeric element

Method Description Call example remove Remove the autoNumeric listeners from the element (previous name : 'destroy' ). Keep the element content intact. anElement.remove(); wipe Remove the autoNumeric listeners from the element, and reset its value to '' anElement.wipe(); nuke Remove the autoNumeric listeners from the element, then delete the DOM element altogether anElement.nuke();

Node manipulation

Method Description Call example node Return the DOM element reference of the autoNumeric-managed element anElement.node(); parent Return the DOM element reference of the parent node of the autoNumeric-managed element anElement.parent(); detach Detach the current AutoNumeric element from the shared local 'init' list (which means any changes made on that local shared list will not be transmitted to that element anymore) anElement.detach(); detach Idem above, but detach the given AutoNumeric element, not the current one anElement.detach(otherAnElement); attach Attach the given AutoNumeric element to the shared local 'init' list. When doing that, by default the DOM content is left untouched. The user can force a reformat with the new shared list options by passing a second argument valued true . anElement.attach(otherAnElement, reFormat = true);

Format and unformat other numbers or DOM elements with an existing AutoNumeric element

You can use any AutoNumeric element to format or unformat other numbers or DOM elements.

This allows to format or unformat numbers, strings or directly other DOM elements without having to specify the options each time, since the current AutoNumeric object already has those settings set.

Method Description Call example formatOther This use the same function signature that when using the static AutoNumeric method directly (cf. below: AutoNumeric.format ), but without having to pass the options anElement.formatOther(12345, { options }); formatOther Idem above, but apply the formatting to the given DOM element by modifying its content directly anElement.formatOther(domElement, { options }); unformatOther This use the same function signature that when using the static AutoNumeric method directly (cf. below: AutoNumeric.unformat ), but without having to pass the options anElement.unformatOther('1.234,56 €', { options }); unformatOther Idem above, but apply the unformatting to the given DOM element by modifying its content directly anElement.unformatOther(domElement, { options });

Initialize other DOM Elements

Once you have an AutoNumeric element already setup correctly with the right options, you can use it as many times you want to initialize as many other DOM elements as needed (this works only on elements that can be managed by autoNumeric).

Whenever init is used to initialize other DOM elements, a shared local 'init' list of those elements is stored in the AutoNumeric objects.

This allows for neat things like modifying all those linked AutoNumeric elements globally, with only one call.

Method Description Call example init Use an existing AutoNumeric element to initialize another single DOM element with the same options const anElement2 = anElement.init(domElement2); init If true is set as the second argument, then the newly generated AutoNumeric element will not share the same local element list as anElement const anElement2 = anElement.init(domElement2, true); init Use an existing AutoNumeric element to initialize multiple other DOM elements from an Array, with the same options const anElementsArray = anElement.init([domElement2, domElement3, domElement4]); init Use an existing AutoNumeric element to initialize multiple other DOM elements from a CSS selector, with the same options const anElementsArray = anElement.init('.currency');

Perform actions globally on a shared 'init' list of AutoNumeric elements

This local 'init' list can be used to perform global operations on all those AutoNumeric elements, with one function call.

To do so, you must call the wanted function by prefixing .global before the method name (ie. anElement.global.set(42) ).

Below are listed all the supported methods than can be called globally:

anElement.global.set( 2000 ); anElement.global.setUnformatted( 69 ); [result1, result2, result3] = anElement.global.get(); [result1, result2, result3] = anElement.global.getNumericString(); [result1, result2, result3] = anElement.global.getFormatted(); [result1, result2, result3] = anElement.global.getNumber(); [result1, result2, result3] = anElement.global.getLocalized(); anElement.global.reformat(); anElement.global.unformat(); anElement.global.unformatLocalized(); anElement.global.unformatLocalized(forcedOutputFormat); anElement.global.update({ options }); anElement.global.update({ options1 }, { options2 }, { options3 }); anElement.global.isPristine(); anElement.global.isPristine( false ); anElement.global.clear(); anElement.global.remove(); anElement.global.wipe(); anElement.global.nuke();

The shared local list also provide list-specific methods to manipulate it:

anElement.global.has(domElementOrAutoNumericObject); anElement.global.addObject(domElementOrAutoNumericObject); anElement.global.removeObject(domElementOrAutoNumericObject); anElement.global.removeObject(domElementOrAutoNumericObject, true ); anElement.global.empty(); anElement.global.empty( true ); [anElement0, anElement1, anElement2, anElement3] = anElement.global.elements(); anElement.global.getList(); anElement.global.size();

Using callback functions with global.get* methods

Like for their get* methods counterparts, global.get* methods accepts a callback function. However, the callback is executed only once and is passed an array of the get* function results as its first argument, while the AutoNumeric object being passed as its second one.

anElement.global.getNumericString(funcCallback); const [result1, result2, result3] = anElement.global.getNumericString(); funcCallback([result1, result2, result3], anElement);

Form functions

autoNumeric elements provide special functions to manipulate the form they are a part of. Those special functions really work on the parent <form> element, instead of the <input> element itself.

Method Description Call example form Return a reference to the parent <form> element, null if it does not exist anElement.form(); form(forcedSearch) Idem above, but will force a new search for the parent <form> element, discarding any previously found one anElement.form(true); formNumericString Return a string in standard URL-encoded notation with the form input values being unformatted anElement.formNumericString(); formFormatted Return a string in standard URL-encoded notation with the form input values being formatted anElement.formFormatted(); formLocalized Return a string in standard URL-encoded notation with the form input values, with localized values anElement.formLocalized(); formLocalized(forcedOutputFormat) Idem above, but with the possibility of overriding the outputFormat option anElement.formLocalized(forcedOutputFormat); formArrayNumericString Return an array containing an object for each form <input> element, with the values as numeric strings anElement.formArrayNumericString(); formArrayFormatted Return an array containing an object for each form <input> element, with the values as formatted strings anElement.formArrayFormatted(); formArrayLocalized Return an array containing an object for each form <input> element, with the values as localized numeric strings anElement.formArrayLocalized(); formArrayLocalized(forcedOutputFormat) Idem above, but with the possibility of overriding the outputFormat option anElement.formArrayLocalized(forcedOutputFormat); formJsonNumericString Return a JSON string containing an object representing the form input values. This is based on the result of the formArrayNumericString() function. anElement.formJsonNumericString(); formJsonFormatted Return a JSON string containing an object representing the form input values. This is based on the result of the formArrayFormatted() function. anElement.formJsonFormatted(); formJsonLocalized Return a JSON string containing an object representing the form input values. This is based on the result of the formArrayLocalized() function. anElement.formJsonLocalized(); formJsonLocalized(forcedOutputFormat) Idem above, but with the possibility of overriding the outputFormat option anElement.formJsonLocalized(forcedOutputFormat); formUnformat Unformat all the autoNumeric-managed elements that are a child to the parent element of this anElement input, to numeric strings anElement.formUnformat(); formUnformatLocalized Unformat all the autoNumeric-managed elements that are a child to the parent element of this anElement input, to localized strings anElement.formUnformatLocalized(); formReformat Reformat all the autoNumeric-managed elements that are a child to the parent element of this anElement input anElement.formReformat();

The following functions can either take a callback, or not. If they don't, the default form.submit() function will be called.

Method Description Call example formSubmitNumericString(callback) Run the callback(value) with value being equal to the result of formNumericString() anElement.formSubmitNumericString(callback); formSubmitFormatted(callback) Run the callback(value) with value being equal to the result of formFormatted() anElement.formSubmitFormatted(callback); formSubmitLocalized(callback) Run the callback(value) with value being equal to the result of formLocalized() anElement.formSubmitLocalized(callback); formSubmitLocalized(forcedOutputFormat, callback) Idem above, but with the possibility of overriding the outputFormat option anElement.formSubmitLocalized(forcedOutputFormat, callback);

For the following methods, the callback is mandatory:

Method Description Call example formSubmitArrayNumericString(callback) Run the callback(value) with value being equal to the result of formArrayNumericString() anElement.formSubmitArrayNumericString(callback); formSubmitArrayFormatted(callback) Run the callback(value) with value being equal to the result of formArrayFormatted() anElement.formSubmitArrayFormatted(callback); formSubmitArrayLocalized(callback, forcedOutputFormat) Idem above, but with the possibility of overriding the outputFormat option anElement.formSubmitArrayLocalized(callback, forcedOutputFormat); formSubmitJsonNumericString(callback) Run the callback(value) with value being equal to the result of formJsonNumericString() anElement.formSubmitJsonNumericString(callback); formSubmitJsonFormatted(callback) Run the callback(value) with value being equal to the result of formJsonFormatted() anElement.formSubmitJsonFormatted(callback); formSubmitJsonLocalized(callback, forcedOutputFormat) Idem above, but with the possibility of overriding the outputFormat option anElement.formSubmitJsonLocalized(callback, forcedOutputFormat);

Function chaining

Most of those instantiated functions can be chained which allow to be less verbose and more concise.

anElement.french() .set( 42 ) .update({ options }) .formSubmitJsonNumericString(callback) .clear(); anElement.global.set( 72 ) .global.clear() .set( 25 ) .global.getNumericString();

Static methods

Without having to initialize any AutoNumeric object, you can directly use the static AutoNumeric class functions.

Note: Some of those functions can be used in Web Workers.

Method Description Call example areSettingsValid Return true in the settings are valid AutoNumeric.areSettingsValid({ options }) format Format the given number with the given options. This returns the formatted value as a string. AutoNumeric.format(12345.21, { options }); format Idem above, but using a numeric string as the first parameter AutoNumeric.format('12345.21', { options }); format Idem above, but you can pass as many option objects you want to this function, the latter overwriting the previous ones. This allows to correctly format currencies that have a predefined option as its base, but has been slightly modified. AutoNumeric.format('12345.21', { options1 }, { options2 }); format Idem above, using multiple option objects in one array. This way allows for using a pre-defined option name. AutoNumeric.format('12345.21', [{ options1 }, 'euroPos', { options2 }]); format Format the domElement value (or textContent ) with the given options and returns the formatted value as a string. This does not update that element value. AutoNumeric.format(domElement, { options }); formatAndSet Format the domElement value with the given options and returns the formatted value as a string. This function does update that element value with the newly formatted value in the process. AutoNumeric.formatAndSet(domElement, { options }); getAutoNumericElement Return the AutoNumeric object that manages the given DOM element AutoNumeric.getAutoNumericElement(domElement)

AutoNumeric.getAutoNumericElement('#theInput') getDefaultConfig Return the default autoNumeric settings AutoNumeric.getDefaultConfig() getFormatted Return the formatted string from the given DOM element or query selector.

This can accept a callback that is passed the result of getFormatted and a reference to the AutoNumeric object. AutoNumeric.getFormatted(domElement, callback);

AutoNumeric.getFormatted('#theInput') getLocalized Return the localized unformatted number as a string from the given DOM element or query selector.

This can accept a callback that is passed the result of getLocalized and a reference to the AutoNumeric object. AutoNumeric.getLocalized(domElement, forcedOutputFormat, callback);

AutoNumeric.getLocalized('#theInput') getNumber Return the unformatted number as a number from the given DOM element or query selector (The same warnings got the non-static getNumber method applies here too).

This can accept a callback that is passed the result of getNumber and a reference to the AutoNumeric object. AutoNumeric.getNumber(domElement, callback);

AutoNumeric.getNumber('#theInput') getNumericString Return the unformatted number as a string from the given DOM element or query selector.

This can accept a callback that is passed the result of getNumericString and a reference to the AutoNumeric object. AutoNumeric.getNumericString(domElement, callback)

AutoNumeric.getNumericString('#theInput') getPredefinedOptions Return all the predefined options in one object AutoNumeric.getPredefinedOptions() getPredefinedOptions Return a specific pre-defined language option object AutoNumeric.getPredefinedOptions().French isManagedByAutoNumeric Return true if the given DOM element (or selector string) has an AutoNumeric object that manages it. AutoNumeric.isManagedByAutoNumeric(domElement);

AutoNumeric.isManagedByAutoNumeric('#theInput'); localize Unformat and localize the given formatted string with the given options. This returns a string. AutoNumeric.localize('1.234,56 €', { options }); localize Idem as above, but return the localized DOM element value. This does not update that element value. AutoNumeric.localize(domElement, { options }); localizeAndSet Unformat and localize the domElement value with the given options and returns the localized value as a string. This function does update that element value with the newly localized value in the process. AutoNumeric.localizeAndSet(domElement, { options }); mergeOptions Accepts an array of option objects and / or pre-defined option names, and return a single option object where the latter element overwrite the settings from the previous ones AutoNumeric.mergeOptions(['euro', { currencySymbol: '#' }]); reformatAndSet Recursively format all the autoNumeric-managed elements that are a child to the referenceToTheDomElement element given as a parameter (this is usually the parent <form> element), with the settings of each AutoNumeric elements. AutoNumeric.reformatAndSet(referenceToTheDomElement); set Set the given value on the AutoNumeric object that manages the given DOM element, if any. Returns null if no AutoNumeric object is found, otherwise returns the AutoNumeric object. AutoNumeric.set(domElement, 42)

AutoNumeric.set('#theInput', 42) test Test if the given DOM element (or selector string) is already managed by AutoNumeric (if it is initialized) AutoNumeric.test(domElement);

AutoNumeric.test('#theInput'); unformat Unformat the given formatted string with the given options. This returns a numeric string. AutoNumeric.unformat('1.234,56 €', { options }); unformat Idem above, but you can pass as many option objects you want to this function, the latter overwriting the previous ones. This allows to correctly unformat currencies that have a predefined option as its base, but has been slightly modified. AutoNumeric.unformat('241800,02 €', AutoNumeric.getPredefinedOptions().French, { digitGroupSeparator: AutoNumeric.options.digitGroupSeparator.noSeparator }); unformat Idem above, using multiple option objects in one array. This way allows for using a pre-defined option name. AutoNumeric.unformat('1.234,56 €', [{ options1 }, 'euroPos', { options2 }]); unformat Unformat the domElement value with the given options and returns the unformatted numeric string. This does not update that element value. AutoNumeric.unformat(domElement, { options }); unformatAndSet Unformat the domElement value with the given options and returns the unformatted value as a numeric string. This function does update that element value with the newly unformatted value in the process. AutoNumeric.unformatAndSet(domElement, { options }); unformatAndSet Recursively unformat all the autoNumeric-managed elements that are a child to the referenceToTheDomElement element given as a parameter (this is usually the parent <form> element) AutoNumeric.unformatAndSet(referenceToTheDomElement); validate Check if the given option object is valid, and that each option is valid as well. This throws an error if it's not. AutoNumeric.validate({ options }) version Return the current AutoNumeric version number (for debugging purpose) AutoNumeric.version();

Formula mode

AutoNumeric provides a quick way to enter and evaluate simple math expressions directly into the element.



Sometimes, you need to quickly calculate the product or the sum of two or more numbers, before entering the result in the AutoNumeric element.

For instance, you might ask yourself "How many months are there in 14 years and 5 months ?", then you'd need to either make a mental calculation, or resort to using a calculator. To speed things up and provide a lean user experience, AutoNumeric provides a formula mode which allows you to enter and evaluate simple math expressions very quickly.

Using our previous example, you would just need to activate the formula mode by entering the equal sign ( = ) key, then type =14*12 + 5 , and finally validate that expression by using the Enter key, or by blurring the field.

Note: if the math expression is invalid, the previous rawValue is set back

By default, this behavior is disabled. If you want to enable the math expression parsing, you need to set the formulaMode option to true :

new AutoNumeric(domElement, { formulaMode : true });

If you want to cancel the math expression edition and exit the formula mode, hit the Escape key.

Allowed characters in formula mode

Simple math expressions are allowed, which means you can use any numeric characters, the decimal point . , as well as the following operators + , - , * , / , ( and ) .

Note: parentheses and operators precedence are respected as expected

This allows for evaluating the following math expressions examples:

8 * -12.46

22* (10 - 2)/1.5- -0.5

(4+1) * 2 - (104587.23 * 8 - (-7))

Formula mode events

On user validation, if the math expression syntax is invalid, the previous valid rawValue is set back, and the autoNumeric:invalidFormula event is sent. When a valid math expression is accepted, then its result is set() , and the autoNumeric:validFormula event is sent.

Event lifecycle

AutoNumeric elements are transparent to the native input and change events, which means those are correctly sent when using an <input> element managed by AutoNumeric.

In addition to the native events, custom events sent by AutoNumeric elements allows you to hook into the formatting lifecycle, as you see fit:

'autoNumeric:correctedValue' when an invalid value is corrected

when an invalid value is corrected 'autoNumeric:initialized' when the AutoNumeric element is initialized

when the AutoNumeric element is initialized 'autoNumeric:invalidFormula' when the user tries to validate an invalid math expression

when the user tries to validate an invalid math expression 'autoNumeric:invalidValue' when an invalid value is entered (ie. when the raw value is out of the min/max range)

when an invalid value is entered (ie. when the raw value is out of the min/max range) 'autoNumeric:rawValueModified' when the rawValue is modified

when the is modified 'autoNumeric:formatted' when all the formatting is done and the formatted string is modified

when all the formatting is done and the formatted string is modified 'autoNumeric:minExceeded' if the minimumValue is not respected

if the is not respected 'autoNumeric:maxExceeded' if the maximumValue is not respected

if the is not respected 'autoNumeric:validFormula' when the user validate a valid math expression

Note: You can also set if the events triggered by the AutoNumeric elements, custom or native, should bubble up (option eventBubbles ) or be cancelable (option eventIsCancelable ).





Whenever an AutoNumeric element is initialized, the custom 'autoNumeric:initialized' event is sent.

When using AutoNumeric.multiple() to initialize numerous elements at once, as many 'autoNumeric:initialized' events are sent as there are initialized elements.

Finally, the 'change' event is sent on blur if the value has been changed since the focus one.

Note: the AutoNumeric.format() static function does trigger an 'autoNumeric:formatted' event if the value that the user is trying to format is outside the minimumValue and maximumValue range, with the detail attribute containing the range error message.

AutoNumeric custom events details

The 'autoNumeric:formatted' event has a payload that contains the following detail attribute:

const theCustomEvent = { detail : { oldValue : "78,00 €" , newValue : "788,00 €" , oldRawValue : 78 , newRawValue : 788 , isPristine : false , error : null , aNElement : theAutoNumericObject, }, } function onFormattedEvent ( event ) { if (!event.detail.isPristine) { console .log( `The element value has been changed from ${event.detail.oldValue} to ${event.detail.newValue} .` ); } }

The 'autoNumeric:rawValueModified' event has a payload that contains the following detail attribute:

const theCustomEvent = { detail : { oldRawValue : 78 , newRawValue : 788 , isPristine : false , error : null , aNElement : theAutoNumericObject, }, }

The 'autoNumeric:initialized' event has a payload that contains the following detail attribute:

const theCustomEvent = { detail : { newValue : "788,00 €" , newRawValue : 788 , error : null , aNElement : theAutoNumericObject, }, }

The 'autoNumeric:invalidFormula' event has a payload that contains the following detail attribute:

const theCustomEvent = { detail : { formula : '22+35 - (44' , aNElement : theAutoNumericObject, }, }

The 'autoNumeric:validFormula' event has a payload that contains the following detail attribute:

const theCustomEvent = { detail : { formula : '22+35 - (44)' , result : 13 , aNElement : theAutoNumericObject, }, }

This can then be used within another script.

For instance, you could listen to that event in a Vue.js component template like so:

< vue-autonumeric v-on:autoNumeric:formatted.native = "funcCall1" v-on:autoNumeric:rawValueModified.native = "funcCall2" v-on:autoNumeric:initialized.native = "funcCall3" />

(Check out the official vue-autonumeric component for more info)

Key inputs

Following are listed how AutoNumeric react to different types of key inputs.

By default a 'normal' printable character input (ie. '2' or ',' ) will result in those events, in that specific order:

'keydown' 'autoNumeric:minExceeded' or 'autoNumeric:maxExceeded' if there was a range problem 'keypress' (this is deprecated and will be removed soon) 'input' 'keyup' 'autoNumeric:formatted' when all the formatting is done 'autoNumeric:rawValueModified' when the rawValue is modified

Note: Please check below how is structured the payload attached to the event variable. The event detail provides easy access to the old and new value.

When inputting a modifier key (ie. Control ), we get:

'keydown' 'keyup' 'autoNumeric:formatted' 'autoNumeric:rawValueModified'

If Delete or backspace is entered, the following events are sent:

'keydown' 'input' 'keyup' 'autoNumeric:formatted' 'autoNumeric:rawValueModified'

If Enter is entered and the value has not changed, the following events are sent:

'keydown' 'keypress' 'keyup' 'autoNumeric:formatted' 'autoNumeric:rawValueModified'

If Enter is entered and the value has been changed, the following events are sent:

'keydown' 'keypress' 'change' 'keyup' 'autoNumeric:formatted' 'autoNumeric:rawValueModified'

When a paste is done with the mouse, the following events are sent:

'input' 'keydown' 'input' 'keyup' 'keyup' 'autoNumeric:formatted' 'autoNumeric:rawValueModified'

And when a paste is done with the keyboard shortcut (ie ctrl+v ), the following events are sent:

'keydown' 'keydown' 'input' 'keyup' 'keyup' 'autoNumeric:formatted' 'autoNumeric:rawValueModified'

Questions

For questions and support please use the Gitter chat room or IRC on Freenode #autoNumeric.

The issue list of this repository is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests.

How to contribute?

Contributors and pull requests are welcome.

Feel free to contact us for any questions.

For more information about how to contribute, please check the CONTRIBUTING file which has more details about it.

In a nutshell :

Get the latest source git clone -b next https://github.com/autoNumeric/autoNumeric.git && cd autoNumeric && yarn install

Make you changes

Lint, build, and run tests yarn lint && yarn build && yarn test If you encounter any linting problems, you can try to automatically fix those with yarn lintfix

Create a pull request, and we'll check it out as soon as possible!

Again, be sure to check the CONTRIBUTING guidelines for more details.

Also, feel free to follow our RSS feeds on master and next to keep up with the latest commits.

Dependencies

None!

Older versions

The previous stable autoNumeric version v2.0.13 can be found here, while the older v1.9.46 can be found here.

Check out the upgrade guide if you need help upgrading from version 1.9 / 2 to version 4 .

Related projects

For integration into Rails projects, you can use the autonumeric-rails project.

For integration with PHP Yii2, take a look at the extead/yii2-autonumeric or haifahrul/yii2-autonumeric projects.

For integration into Javascript frameworks, you can use:

Note: Some of those projects may lag with the latest AutoNumeric stable version, or even be incomplete

Other documentation

The old and outdated documentation can be found in the Documentation file.

For some examples and an option code generator for the old v1.9.* version, take a look here.

Licence

autoNumeric is an MIT-licensed open source project, and its authors are credited in AUTHORS.

Support

We'd like to thank JetBrains for supporting us by providing an open-source licence of their tools.

Feel free to donate via Paypal (Robert) or Patreon (Alexandre) to support autoNumeric development.