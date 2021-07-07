autoNumeric is a standalone Javascript library that provides live as-you-type formatting for international numbers and currencies.
autoNumeric main features are :
// Initialization
new AutoNumeric('.myInput', { currencySymbol : '$' });
// The options are...optional :)
const autoNumericOptionsEuro = {
digitGroupSeparator : '.',
decimalCharacter : ',',
decimalCharacterAlternative: '.',
currencySymbol : '\u202f€',
currencySymbolPlacement : AutoNumeric.options.currencySymbolPlacement.suffix,
roundingMethod : AutoNumeric.options.roundingMethod.halfUpSymmetric,
};
// Initialization
new AutoNumeric(domElement, autoNumericOptionsEuro);
anElement.french()
.set(42)
.update({ options })
.formSubmitJsonNumericString(callback)
.clear();
And also:
update method or via a callback
input elements as well as most text elements with the
contenteditable attribute, allowing you to place formatted numbers and currencies on just about any part of your pages
AutoNumeric class
With that said, autoNumeric supports most international numeric formats and currencies including those used in Europe, Asia, and North and South America.
You can install autoNumeric with your preferred dependency manager:
# with `yarn` :
yarn add autonumeric
# or with `npm` :
npm install autonumeric --save
Simply include autoNumeric in your html
<header> tag.
No other files or libraries are required ; autoNumeric has no dependency.
<script src="autoNumeric.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<!-- ...or, you may also directly use a CDN :-->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/autonumeric@4.5.4"></script>
<!-- ...or -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/autonumeric"></script>
If you want to use AutoNumeric in your code, you can import the
src/AutoNumeric.js file as an ES6 module using:
import AutoNumeric from 'autonumeric';
Then you can initialize autoNumeric with or without options :
// autoNumeric with the defaults options
anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement);
// autoNumeric with specific options being passed
anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, { options });
// autoNumeric with a css selector and a pre-defined language options
anElement = new AutoNumeric('.myCssClass > input').french();
(See the available language list here)
You're done!
Note : an AutoNumeric object can be initialized in various ways, check those out here
Some static AutoNumeric functions that do not access nor modify the DOM can be used in Web Workers (ie.
AutoNumeric.format(),
AutoNumeric.unformat(), etc.).
In order to be able to use AutoNumeric in those web workers, you need to import the source file
src/main.js, not the generated one found in
dist/AutoNumeric.js. For instance, by importing the library like that:
import AutoNumeric from '../node_modules/autonumeric/src/main';
Doing this will allow your project Webpack configuration to compile it correctly (and use tree shaking as needed).
autoNumeric can be used in two ways ;
<input> elements or on
contenteditable-enabled elements making them reactive (in a read/write mode), or
contenteditable attribute set to
true, essentially acting as a format-once-and-forget-read only mode.
<input> elements
When used on an
<input> element, you'll be able to interact with its value and get a formatted input value as-you-type, using the full power of autoNumeric.
Please note than due to browser constraints, only the following supported
<input> types are supported :
text,
tel,
hidden, or
<input type='text' value="1234.56">
<input type='tel' value="1234.56">
<input type='hidden' value="1234.56">
<input value="1234.56">
Note : the
number type is not supported simply because autoNumeric formats numbers as strings (ie.
'123.456.789,00 €') that this input type does not allow.
contenteditable-enabled elements
Any element in the following
allowedTagList that support the
contenteditable attribute can be initialized by autoNumeric.
This means that anywhere on a page, on any DOM element, you can harness the power of autoNumeric which will allow you to mask the user inputs.
Given the following html code...:
<p id="editableDom" contenteditable="true">12345678.9012</p>
you can initialize this
<p> element with autoNumeric:
new AutoNumeric('#editableDom').french();
...and it will act exactly like an
<input> element controlled by autoNumeric.
You can use autoNumeric to format a DOM element value once on load.
This means it will then not react to any user interaction.
The following elements are accepted :
const allowedTagList = [
'b', 'caption', 'cite', 'code', 'const', 'dd', 'del', 'div', 'dfn', 'dt', 'em', 'h1', 'h2', 'h3',
'h4', 'h5', 'h6', 'ins', 'kdb', 'label', 'li', 'option', 'output', 'p', 'q', 's', 'sample',
'span', 'strong', 'td', 'th', 'u'
]
Tips:
Since the
numbertype is not supported, if you want to display a numeric keyboard when selecting an AutoNumeric-managed element in a mobile browser, you can use the input
teltype.
In the future, you'll be able to add the
inputmode="numeric"Html attribute in order to achieve the same effect.
An AutoNumeric object can be initialized in various ways.
It always takes either a DOM element reference as its first argument, or a css string selector.
Note: only one element can be selected this way, since under the hood
document.querySelector is called, and this only return one element.
If you need to be able to select and initialize multiple elements in one call, then consider using the static
AutoNumeric.multiple() function
anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement); // With the default options
anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, { options }); // With one option object
anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 'euroPos'); // With a named pre-defined string
anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, [{ options1 }, 'euroPos', { options2 }]); // With multiple option objects (the latest option overwriting the previous ones)
anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement).french(); // With one pre-defined language object
anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement).french({ options });// With one pre-defined language object and additional options that will override those defaults
// ...or init and set the value in one call :
anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 12345.789); // With the default options, and an initial value
anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 12345.789, { options });
anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, '12345.789', { options });
anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 12345.789, 'euroPos');
anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 12345.789, [{ options1 }, 'euroPos', { options2 }]);
anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, null, { options }); // With a null initial value
anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 12345.789).french({ options });
anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 12345.789, { options }).french({ options }); // Not really helpful, but possible
// The AutoNumeric constructor class can also accept a string as a css selector. Under the hood this use `QuerySelector` and limit itself to only the first element it finds.
anElement = new AutoNumeric('.myCssClass > input');
anElement = new AutoNumeric('.myCssClass > input', { options });
anElement = new AutoNumeric('.myCssClass > input', 'euroPos');
anElement = new AutoNumeric('.myCssClass > input', [{ options1 }, 'euroPos', { options2 }]);
anElement = new AutoNumeric('.myCssClass > input', 12345.789);
anElement = new AutoNumeric('.myCssClass > input', 12345.789, { options });
anElement = new AutoNumeric('.myCssClass > input', 12345.789, 'euroPos');
anElement = new AutoNumeric('.myCssClass > input', 12345.789, [{ options1 }, 'euroPos', { options2 }]);
anElement = new AutoNumeric('.myCssClass > input', null, { options }); // With a null initial value
anElement = new AutoNumeric('.myCssClass > input', 12345.789).french({ options });
Note: AutoNumeric also accepts a limited tag list that it will format on page load, but without adding any event listeners if their
contenteditable attribute is not set to
true
If you know you want to initialize multiple elements in one call, you must then use the static
AutoNumeric.multiple() function:
// Init multiple DOM elements in one call (and possibly pass multiple values that will be mapped to each DOM element)
[anElement1, anElement2, anElement3] = AutoNumeric.multiple([domElement1, domElement2, domElement3], { options });
[anElement1, anElement2, anElement3] = AutoNumeric.multiple([domElement1, domElement2, domElement3], 'euroPos');
[anElement1, anElement2, anElement3] = AutoNumeric.multiple([domElement1, domElement2, domElement3], [{ options }, 'euroPos']);
[anElement1, anElement2, anElement3] = AutoNumeric.multiple([domElement1, domElement2, domElement3], 12345.789, { options });
[anElement1, anElement2, anElement3] = AutoNumeric.multiple([domElement1, domElement2, domElement3], 12345.789, [{ options }, 'euroPos']);
[anElement1, anElement2, anElement3] = AutoNumeric.multiple.french([domElement1, domElement2, domElement3], [12345.789, 234.78, null], { options });
[anElement1, anElement2, anElement3] = AutoNumeric.multiple.french([domElement1, domElement2, domElement3], [12345.789, 234.78, null], [{ options }, 'euroPos']);
// Special case, if a <form> element is passed (or any other 'parent' (or 'root') DOM element), then autoNumeric will initialize each child `<input>` elements recursively, ignoring those referenced in the `exclude` attribute
[anElement1, anElement2] = AutoNumeric.multiple({ rootElement: formElement }, { options });
[anElement1, anElement2] = AutoNumeric.multiple({ rootElement: formElement, exclude : [hiddenElement, tokenElement] }, { options });
[anElement1, anElement2] = AutoNumeric.multiple({ rootElement: formElement, exclude : [hiddenElement, tokenElement] }, [12345.789, null], { options });
// If you want to select multiple elements via a css selector, then you must use the `multiple` function. Under the hood `QuerySelectorAll` is used.
[anElement1, anElement2] = AutoNumeric.multiple('.myCssClass > input', { options }); // This always return an Array, even if there is only one element selected
[anElement1, anElement2] = AutoNumeric.multiple('.myCssClass > input', [null, 12345.789], { options }); // Idem above, but with passing the initial values too
Note: Using an array of option objects / pre-defined names will always merge those settings. The resulting setting objet will then be applied to all the selected elements ; they will share the exact same settings.
Multiple options allow you to customize precisely how a form input will format your key strokes as you type.
You can check what are the predefined choices for each option as well as a more detailed explanation of how they work on the official documentation page.
You can also generate your custom options object and try those live with the AutoNumeric configurator.
|Option
|Description
|Default Value
allowDecimalPadding
|Allow padding the decimal places with zeros. If set to
'floats', padding is only done when there are some decimals.
true
alwaysAllowDecimalCharacter
|Defines if the decimal character or decimal character alternative should be accepted when there is already a decimal character shown in the element.
false
caretPositionOnFocus
|Determine where should be positioned the caret on focus
null
createLocalList
|Determine if a local list of AutoNumeric objects must be kept when initializing the elements and others
true
currencySymbol
|Defines the currency symbol to display
''
currencySymbolPlacement
|Placement of the currency sign, relative to the number shown (as a prefix or a suffix)
'p'
decimalCharacter
|Decimal separator character
'.'
decimalCharacterAlternative
|Allow to declare an alternative decimal separator which is automatically replaced by the real decimal character when entered (This is useful in countries where the keyboard numeric pad has a period as the decimal character)
null
decimalPlaces
|Defines the default number of decimal places to show on the formatted value, and to keep as the precision for the
rawValue. This can be overridden by the other
decimalPlaces* options.
2
decimalPlacesRawValue
|Defines how many decimal places should be kept for the raw value. This is the precision for float values.
null
decimalPlacesShownOnBlur
|The number of decimal places to show when unfocused
null
decimalPlacesShownOnFocus
|The number of decimal places to show when focused
null
defaultValueOverride
|Helper option for the ASP.NET-specific postback issue
null
digitalGroupSpacing
|Digital grouping for the thousand separator
'3'
digitGroupSeparator
|Thousand separator character
','
divisorWhenUnfocused
|Defines the number that will divide the current value shown when unfocused
null
emptyInputBehavior
|Defines what to display when the input value is empty (possible options are
null,
focus,
press,
always,
min,
max,
zero, number, or a string representing a number)
'focus'
eventBubbles
|Defines if the custom and native events triggered by AutoNumeric should bubble up or not
true
eventIsCancelable
|Defines if the custom and native events triggered by AutoNumeric should be cancelable
true
failOnUnknownOption
|This option is the 'strict mode' (aka 'debug' mode), which allows autoNumeric to strictly analyse the options passed, and fails if an unknown options is used in the
options object.
false
formatOnPageLoad
|Determine if the default value will be formatted on initialization
true
formulaMode
|Defines if the formula mode can be activated by the user
false
historySize
|Determine how many undo states an AutoNumeric object should keep in memory
20
isCancellable
|Determine if the user can 'cancel' the last modifications done to the element value when using the
Escape key
true
leadingZero
|Controls the leading zero behavior (possible options are
allow,
deny and
keep)
'deny'
maximumValue
|The maximum value that can be entered (10 trillions by default)
'10000000000000'
minimumValue
|The minimum value that can be entered (-10 trillions by default)
'-10000000000000'
modifyValueOnWheel
|Determine if the element value can be incremented / decremented with the mouse wheel. The wheel behavior is modified with the
wheelStep option.
true
negativeBracketsTypeOnBlur
|Adds brackets
[], parenthesis
(), curly braces
{}, chevrons
<>, angle brackets
〈〉, Japanese quotation marks
｢｣, half brackets
⸤⸥, white square brackets
⟦⟧, quotation marks
‹› or guillemets
«» on negative values when unfocused. The value must be formatted like
'<leftBracket>,<rightBracket>'.
null
negativePositiveSignPlacement
|Placement of negative/positive sign relative to the currency symbol (possible options are
l (left),
r (right),
p (prefix) and
s (suffix))
null
negativeSignCharacter
|Defines the negative sign character to use
'-'
noEventListeners
|Defines if the element should have event listeners activated on it.
Note: Setting this to
true will prevent any format to be applied once the user starts modifying the element value. This is unlikely what you want.
false
onInvalidPaste
|Manage how autoNumeric react when the user tries to paste an invalid number (possible options are
error,
ignore,
clamp,
truncate or
replace)
'error'
outputFormat
|Defines the localized output format of the
getLocalized,
form*,
formArray* and
formJson* methods
null
overrideMinMaxLimits
|Override minimum and maximum limits (possible options are
ceiling,
floor,
ignore and
invalid)
null
positiveSignCharacter
|Defines the positive sign character to use (Note: It's only shown if
showPositiveSign is set to
true)
'+'
rawValueDivisor
|Define the number that will divide the formatted value into the raw value (ie. when displaying
'1.23%', the raw value kept is
0.0123 if
rawValueDivisor is set to
100)
null
readOnly
|Defines if the element (
<input> or another allowed html tag) should be set as read-only on initialization
false
roundingMethod
|Method used for rounding. The possible options are:
S (Round-Half-Up Symmetric (default)),
A (Round-Half-Up Asymmetric),
s (Round-Half-Down Symmetric (lower case s)),
a (Round-Half-Down Asymmetric (lower case a)),
B (Round-Half-Even 'Bankers Rounding'),
U (Round Up 'Round-Away-From-Zero'),
D (Round Down 'Round-Toward-Zero' - same as truncate),
C (Round to Ceiling 'Toward Positive Infinity'),
F (Round to Floor 'Toward Negative Infinity'),
N05 (Rounds to the nearest .05 (same as
'CHF' used in v1.9.* and still valid)),
U05 (Rounds up to next .05),
D05 (Rounds down to next .05)
'S'
saveValueToSessionStorage
|Allow the
decimalPlacesShownOnFocus value to be saved into session storage
false
selectNumberOnly
|Determine if the 'Select All' keyboard command will select the complete input text content (including the currency symbol and suffix text), or only the input numeric value
false
selectOnFocus
|Defines if the element value should be selected on focus. That selection is dependant on the
selectNumberOnly option value.
true
serializeSpaces
|Defines how the serialize functions should treat spaces when serializing (convert them to
'%20' or
'+')
'+'
showOnlyNumbersOnFocus
|Remove the thousand separator, currency symbol and suffix on focus
false
showPositiveSign
|Allow the positive sign symbol
+ to be displayed for positive numbers
false
showWarnings
|Defines if warnings should be shown. This is safe to disable in production.
true
styleRules
|Defines the rules that calculate the CSS class(es) to apply on the element, based on the raw unformatted value.
This can also be used to call callbacks whenever the
rawValue is updated.
null
suffixText
|Additional text suffix that is added after the number
''
symbolWhenUnfocused
|Symbol placed as a suffix when unfocused. This is used in combination with the
divisorWhenUnfocused option.
null
unformatOnHover
|Defines if the element value should be unformatted when the user hover his mouse over it while holding the
Alt key
true
unformatOnSubmit
|Removes formatting on submit event
false
valuesToStrings
|Provide a way for automatically and transparently replacing the formatted value with a pre-defined string, when the raw value is equal to a specific value.
For instance when using
{ 0: '-' }, the hyphen
'-' is displayed when the
rawValue is equal to
0. Multiple 'replacements' can be defined.
null
watchExternalChanges
|Defines if the AutoNumeric element should watch (and format) external changes made without using
.set(). This is set to
false by default to prevent infinite loops when used with third party frameworks that relies on the
'autoNumeric:rawValueModified' events being sent.
false
wheelOn
|Used in conjonction with the
modifyValueOnWheel option, defines when the wheel event will increment or decrement the element value, either when the element is focused, or hovered
'focus'
wheelStep
|Used in conjonction with the
modifyValueOnWheel option, this allow to either define a fixed step (ie.
1000), or a progressive one that is calculated based on the size of the current value
'progressive'
Sometimes you do not want to have to configure every single aspect of your format, specially if it's a common one.
Hence, we provide multiple default options for the most common currencies and number formats.
autoNumeric provides predefined language options to format currencies.
You can set the pre-defined language option like so:
// Use the methods
new AutoNumeric('.mySelector > input').french();
// ...or just create the AutoNumeric object with the language option
new AutoNumeric('.mySelector > input', AutoNumeric.getPredefinedOptions().French);
Currently, the predefined language options are:
|Option name
|🇫🇷
French
|🇪🇸
Spanish
|🇺🇸
NorthAmerican
|🇬🇧
British
|🇨🇭
Swiss
|🇯🇵
Japanese
|🇨🇳
Chinese
|🇧🇷
Brazilian
|:tr:
Turkish
If you feel a common currency option is missing, please create a pull request and we'll add it!
Moreover, autoNumeric provides the following common options:
|Option name
|Description
|Examples
dotDecimalCharCommaSeparator
|Set the decimal character as a dot
. and the group separator as a comma
,
1,234.56
commaDecimalCharDotSeparator
|Set the decimal character as a comma
, and the group separator as a dot
.
1.234,56
integer
|Set the minimum and maximum value so that only an integer can be entered, without any decimal places available
42,
-42
integerPos
|Set the minimum and maximum value so that only a positive integer can be entered
42
integerNeg
|Set the minimum and maximum value so that only a negative integer can be entered
-42
float
|Set the minimum and maximum value so that a float can be entered, without the default
2 decimal places
1.234,
-1.234
floatPos
|Set the minimum and maximum value so that only a positive float can be entered
1.234
floatNeg
|Set the minimum and maximum value so that only a negative float can be entered
-1.234
numeric
|Format the value as a numeric string (with no digit group separator, and a dot for the decimal point)
1234.56
numericPos
|Idem above, but only allow positive values
1234.56
numericNeg
|Idem above, but only allow negative values
-1234.56
euro
|Same configuration than
French
1.234,56 €
euroF
|Same configuration than
euro, with the formula mode activated
1.234,56 €
euroPos
|Idem above, but only allow positive values
1.234,56 €
euroNeg
|Idem above, but only allow negative values
-1.234,56 €
euroSpace
|Same configuration than
French except a space is used for the group separator instead of the dot
1 234,56 €
euroSpacePos
|Idem above, but only allow positive values
1 234,56 €
euroSpaceNeg
|Idem above, but only allow negative values
-1 234,56 €
dollar
|Same configuration than
NorthAmerican
$1,234.56
dollarF
|Same configuration than
dollar, with the formula mode activated
$1,234.56
dollarPos
|Idem above, but only allow positive values
$1,234.56
dollarNeg
|Idem above, but only allow negative values
-$1,234.56
percentageEU2dec
|Same configuration than
French, but display a percent
% sign instead of the currency sign, with
2 decimal places
12,34 %
percentageEU2decPos
|Idem above, but only allow positive values
12,34 %
percentageEU2decNeg
|Idem above, but only allow negative values
-12,34 %
percentageEU3dec
|Same configuration than
French, but display a percent
% sign instead of the currency sign, with
3 decimal places
12,345 %
percentageEU3decPos
|Idem above, but only allow positive values
12,345 %
percentageEU3decNeg
|Idem above, but only allow negative values
-12,345 %
percentageUS2dec
|Same configuration than
NorthAmerican, but display a percent
% sign instead of the currency sign, with
2 decimal places
12.34%
percentageUS2decPos
|Idem above, but only allow positive values
12.34%
percentageUS2decNeg
|Idem above, but only allow negative values
-12.34%
percentageUS3dec
|Same configuration than
NorthAmerican, but display a percent
% sign instead of the currency sign, with
3 decimal places
12.345%
percentageUS3decPos
|Idem above, but only allow positive values
12.345%
percentageUS3decNeg
|Idem above, but only allow negative values
-12.345%
You can set those pre-defined options like so:
new AutoNumeric('.mySelector > input', AutoNumeric.getPredefinedOptions().integerPos);
With the
styleRules option, you can define the rules that add or remove the CSS class(es) from the element, based on the raw unformatted value.
This option can also be used to define custom callbacks in the
userDefined attribute, that will be called whenever the
rawValue is updated.
Predefined styles are available so you do not have to create them:
Sets the
'autoNumeric-positive' css class whenever the raw value is positive.
Sets the
'autoNumeric-negative' css class whenever the raw value is negative.
new AutoNumeric(domElement, { styleRules: AutoNumeric.options.styleRules.positiveNegative });
Sets the
'autoNumeric-red' css class whenever the raw value is between
0 and
25 excluded.
Sets the
'autoNumeric-orange' css class whenever the raw value is between
25 and
50 excluded.
Sets the
'autoNumeric-yellow' css class whenever the raw value is between
50 and
75 excluded.
Sets the
'autoNumeric-green' css class whenever the raw value is between
75 and
100 excluded.
new AutoNumeric(domElement, { styleRules: AutoNumeric.options.styleRules.range0To100With4Steps });
Sets the
'autoNumeric-even' css class whenever the raw value is even.
Sets the
'autoNumeric-odd' css class whenever the raw value is odd.
new AutoNumeric(domElement, { styleRules: AutoNumeric.options.styleRules.evenOdd });
Sets the
'autoNumeric-small-negative' css class whenever the raw value is between
-1 and
0 excluded.
Sets the
'autoNumeric-zero' css class whenever the raw value is equal to
0.
Sets the
'autoNumeric-small-positive' css class whenever the raw value is between
0 excluded and
1.
new AutoNumeric(domElement, { styleRules: AutoNumeric.options.styleRules.rangeSmallAndZero });
Custom callbacks can be defined and will be called every time the raw value is updated.
You can add as many callbacks you want in the
userDefined attribute of the
styleRules object in the options.
Each
userDefined array entry should at least provide a function as the
callback attribute.
This
callback function is passed the
rawValue as the single parameter (except if
classes is
null or
undefined, see below).
Depending of what type of data the
callback function returns, and what the content of the
classes attribute is, it will either uses CSS class names defined in the
classes attribute, or just call the
callback with the current AutoNumeric object passed as a parameter if
classes is
null or
undefined.
|#
|Callback return type
classes content
|Result
|1
|a
boolean
|a single
String
|If
true, add the single class defined in
classes. If
false removes it.
|2
|a
boolean
|an
Array with 2 values (array indexes)
|If
true, add the first element of the array, otherwise the second
|3
|an
integer
|an
Array with multiple values (array indexes)
|Will add the selected CSS class
classes[index], and remove the others
|4
|an
Array of
integer
|an
Array with multiple values (array indexes)
|Will add all the given selected CSS classes, and remove the others
|5
|∅
null or
undefined
|There, the callback have access to the current AutoNumeric object passed as its argument, which means you are free to do whatever you want from here!
See the following examples:
const options = {
styleRules : {
userDefined: [
// 1) If 'classes' is a string, set it if `true`, remove it if `false`
{ callback: rawValue => { return true; }, classes: 'thisIsTrue' },
// 2) If 'classes' is an array with only 2 elements, set the first class if `true`, the second if `false`
{ callback: rawValue => rawValue % 2 === 0, classes: ['autoNumeric-even', 'autoNumeric-odd'] },
// 3) Return only one index to use on the `classes` array (here, 'class3')
{ callback: rawValue => { return 2; }, classes: ['class1', 'class2', 'class3'] },
// 4) Return an array of indexes to use on the `classes` array (here, 'class1' and 'class3')
{ callback: rawValue => { return [0, 2]; }, classes: ['class1', 'class2', 'class3'] },
// 5) If 'classes' is `undefined` or `null`, then the callback is called with the AutoNumeric object passed as a parameter
{ callback: anElement => { return anElement.getFormatted(); } },
],
},
}
Using the
noEventListeners option allow autoNumeric to only format without adding any event listeners to an input, or any other DOM elements (that the function would accept as a parameter). This would be useful for read-only values for instance.
// Initialize without setting up any event listeners
anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 12345.789, { options }).remove(); // This is the default existing way of doing that...
// ...but you can also directly pass a special option `noEventListeners` to prevent the initial creation of those event listeners
anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 12345.789, { noEventListeners: true });
In the latter case, it initialize the AutoNumeric element, except it does not add any event listeners. Which means it format the value only once and then let the user modify it freely.
Note: The value can then be formatted via a call to
set.
AutoNumeric can initialize an
<input> element with the
readonly property by setting the
readOnly option to
true in the settings:
anElement = new AutoNumeric(domElement, 12345.789, { readOnly: true });
For more detail on how to use each options, please take a look at the detailed comments in the source code for the
defaultSettings object.
Options can be added and/or modified after the initialization has been done.
Either by passing an option object that contains multiple options,
anElement.update({ moreOptions });
anElement.update(AutoNumeric.getPredefinedOptions().NorthAmerican); // Update the settings (and immediately reformat the element accordingly)
by passing multiple option objects, the latter overwriting the settings from the former ones...
anElement.update({ moreOptions1 }, { moreOptions2 }, 'euro');
// or in a single array
anElement.update([{ moreOptions1 }, { moreOptions2 }, 'euro']);
...or by changing the options one by one (or by calling a pre-defined option object).
anElement.options.minimumValue('12343567.89');
anElement.options.allowDecimalPadding(false);
At any point, you can reset the options by calling the
options.reset() method.
This effectively drop any previous options you could have set, then load back the default settings.
anElement.options.reset();
Lastly, the option object can be accessed directly, thus allowing to query each options globally too
anElement.getSettings(); // Return the options object containing all the current autoNumeric settings in effect
autoNumeric provides numerous methods to access and modify the element value, formatted or unformatted, at any point in time.
It does so by providing access to those methods via the AutoNumeric object class (declared as an ES6 Module).
First. you need to get a reference to the AutoNumeric module that you need to import:
import AutoNumeric from 'autonumeric';
Then you'll be able to access either the methods on the instantiated AutoNumeric object, or the static functions directly by using the
AutoNumeric class.
The following functions are available on all autoNumeric-managed elements:
|Method
|Description
|Call example
set
|Set the value (that will be formatted immediately)
anElement.set(42.76);
set
|Set the value and update the setting in one go
anElement.set(42.76, { options });
set
|Set the value, but do not save the new state in the history table (used for undo/redo actions)
anElement.set(42.76, { options }, false);
setUnformatted
|Set the value (that will not be formatted immediately)
anElement.setUnformatted(42.76);
setUnformatted
|Set the value and update the setting in one go (the value will not be formatted immediately)
anElement.setUnformatted(42.76, { options });
getNumericString
|Return the unformatted number as a string
anElement.getNumericString();
get
|Alias for the
.getNumericString() method (this is deprecated and will be removed soon™)
anElement.get();
getFormatted
|Return the formatted string
anElement.getFormatted();
getNumber
|Return the unformatted number as a number (Warning: If you are manipulating a number bigger than
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER, you will encounter problems if you try to retrieve it as a number and not a string)
anElement.getNumber();
getLocalized
|Return the localized unformatted number as a string
anElement.getLocalized();
getLocalized
|Return the localized unformatted number as a string, using the
outputFormat option override passed as a parameter
anElement.getLocalized(forcedOutputFormat);
getLocalized
|Idem above, but with a callback function and a forced
outputFormat
anElement.getLocalized(forcedOutputFormat, callback);
getLocalized
|Idem above, but with a callback function
anElement.getLocalized(callback);
get*
|Pass the result of the
get* function to the given callback, see here
anElement.get*(funcCallback);
reformat
|Force the element to reformat its value again (in case the formatting has been lost)
anElement.reformat();
unformat
|Remove the formatting and keep only the raw unformatted value in the element (as a numeric string)
anElement.unformat();
unformatLocalized
|Remove the formatting and keep only the localized unformatted value in the element
anElement.unformatLocalized();
unformatLocalized
|Idem above, but using the
outputFormat option override passed as a parameter
anElement.unformatLocalized(forcedOutputFormat);
isPristine
|Return
true if the current value is the same as when the element first got initialized (not
set())
anElement.isPristine();
select
|Select the formatted element content, based on the
selectNumberOnly option
anElement.select();
selectNumber
|Select only the numbers in the formatted element content, leaving out the currency symbol, whatever the value of the
selectNumberOnly option
anElement.selectNumber();
selectInteger
|Select only the integer part in the formatted element content, whatever the value of
selectNumberOnly
anElement.selectInteger();
selectDecimal
|Select only the decimal part in the formatted element content, whatever the value of
selectNumberOnly
anElement.selectDecimal();
clear
|Reset the element value to the empty string
'' (or the currency sign, depending on the
emptyInputBehavior option value)
anElement.clear();
clear
|Always reset the element value to the empty string
'' as above, no matter the
emptyInputBehavior option value
anElement.clear(true);
Note: Most of them can be chained together, if needed.
get* methods
All
get* methods can accept a callback function as its argument (those methods being
get,
getNumericString,
getFormatted,
getNumber and
getLocalized).
That callback is passed two parameters, the result of the
get* method as its first argument, and the AutoNumeric object as its second.
This allows you to directly use the result of the
get* functions without having to declare a temporary variable like so:
function sendToServer(value) {
ajax(value);
}
console.log(`The value ${anElement.getNumber(sendToServer)} has been sent to the server.`);
In other words,
// Using:
anElement.getNumericString(funcCallback);
// Is equivalent to doing:
const result = anElement.getNumericString();
funcCallback(result, anElement);
Note: The callback function behavior is slightly different when called on multiple elements via `global.get` methods.*
|Method
|Description
|Call example
remove
|Remove the autoNumeric listeners from the element (previous name :
'destroy'). Keep the element content intact.
anElement.remove();
wipe
|Remove the autoNumeric listeners from the element, and reset its value to
''
anElement.wipe();
nuke
|Remove the autoNumeric listeners from the element, then delete the DOM element altogether
anElement.nuke();
|Method
|Description
|Call example
node
|Return the DOM element reference of the autoNumeric-managed element
anElement.node();
parent
|Return the DOM element reference of the parent node of the autoNumeric-managed element
anElement.parent();
detach
|Detach the current AutoNumeric element from the shared local 'init' list (which means any changes made on that local shared list will not be transmitted to that element anymore)
anElement.detach();
detach
|Idem above, but detach the given AutoNumeric element, not the current one
anElement.detach(otherAnElement);
attach
|Attach the given AutoNumeric element to the shared local 'init' list. When doing that, by default the DOM content is left untouched. The user can force a reformat with the new shared list options by passing a second argument valued
true.
anElement.attach(otherAnElement, reFormat = true);
You can use any AutoNumeric element to format or unformat other numbers or DOM elements.
This allows to format or unformat numbers, strings or directly other DOM elements without having to specify the options each time, since the current AutoNumeric object already has those settings set.
|Method
|Description
|Call example
formatOther
|This use the same function signature that when using the static AutoNumeric method directly (cf. below:
AutoNumeric.format), but without having to pass the options
anElement.formatOther(12345, { options });
formatOther
|Idem above, but apply the formatting to the given DOM element by modifying its content directly
anElement.formatOther(domElement, { options });
unformatOther
|This use the same function signature that when using the static AutoNumeric method directly (cf. below:
AutoNumeric.unformat), but without having to pass the options
anElement.unformatOther('1.234,56 €', { options });
unformatOther
|Idem above, but apply the unformatting to the given DOM element by modifying its content directly
anElement.unformatOther(domElement, { options });
Once you have an AutoNumeric element already setup correctly with the right options, you can use it as many times you want to initialize as many other DOM elements as needed (this works only on elements that can be managed by autoNumeric).
Whenever
init is used to initialize other DOM elements, a shared local 'init' list of those elements is stored in the AutoNumeric objects.
This allows for neat things like modifying all those linked AutoNumeric elements globally, with only one call.
|Method
|Description
|Call example
init
|Use an existing AutoNumeric element to initialize another single DOM element with the same options
const anElement2 = anElement.init(domElement2);
init
|If
true is set as the second argument, then the newly generated AutoNumeric element will not share the same local element list as
anElement
const anElement2 = anElement.init(domElement2, true);
init
|Use an existing AutoNumeric element to initialize multiple other DOM elements from an Array, with the same options
const anElementsArray = anElement.init([domElement2, domElement3, domElement4]);
init
|Use an existing AutoNumeric element to initialize multiple other DOM elements from a CSS selector, with the same options
const anElementsArray = anElement.init('.currency');
This local 'init' list can be used to perform global operations on all those AutoNumeric elements, with one function call.
To do so, you must call the wanted function by prefixing
.global before the method name (ie.
anElement.global.set(42)).
Below are listed all the supported methods than can be called globally:
anElement.global.set(2000); // Set the value 2000 in all the autoNumeric-managed elements that are shared on this element
anElement.global.setUnformatted(69);
[result1, result2, result3] = anElement.global.get(); // Return an array of results
[result1, result2, result3] = anElement.global.getNumericString(); // Return an array of results
[result1, result2, result3] = anElement.global.getFormatted(); // Return an array of results
[result1, result2, result3] = anElement.global.getNumber(); // Return an array of results
[result1, result2, result3] = anElement.global.getLocalized(); // Return an array of results
anElement.global.reformat();
anElement.global.unformat();
anElement.global.unformatLocalized();
anElement.global.unformatLocalized(forcedOutputFormat);
anElement.global.update({ options }); // Update the settings of each autoNumeric-managed elements
anElement.global.update({ options1 }, { options2 }, { options3 }); // Idem above, but accepts as many option objects as needed
anElement.global.isPristine(); // Return `true` if *all* the autoNumeric-managed elements are pristine, if their raw value hasn't changed
anElement.global.isPristine(false); // Idem as above, but also checks that the formatted value hasn't changed
anElement.global.clear(); // Clear the value in all the autoNumeric-managed elements that are shared on this element
anElement.global.remove();
anElement.global.wipe();
anElement.global.nuke();
The shared local list also provide list-specific methods to manipulate it:
anElement.global.has(domElementOrAutoNumericObject); // Return `true` if the given AutoNumeric object (or DOM element) is in the local AutoNumeric element list
anElement.global.addObject(domElementOrAutoNumericObject); // Add an existing AutoNumeric object (or DOM element) to the local AutoNumeric element list, using the DOM element as the key
anElement.global.removeObject(domElementOrAutoNumericObject); // Remove the given AutoNumeric object (or DOM element) from the local AutoNumeric element list, using the DOM element as the key
anElement.global.removeObject(domElementOrAutoNumericObject, true); // Idem above, but keep the current AutoNumeric object in the local list if it's removed by itself
anElement.global.empty(); // Remove all elements from the shared list, effectively emptying it
anElement.global.empty(true); // Idem above, but instead of completely emptying the local list of each AutoNumeric objects, each one of those keeps itself in its own local list
[anElement0, anElement1, anElement2, anElement3] = anElement.global.elements(); // Return an array containing all the AutoNumeric elements that have been initialized by each other
anElement.global.getList(); // Return the `Map` object directly
anElement.global.size(); // Return the number of elements in the local AutoNumeric element list
global.get* methods
Like for their
get* methods counterparts,
global.get* methods accepts a callback function.
However, the callback is executed only once and is passed an array of the
get* function results as its first argument, while the AutoNumeric object being passed as its second one.
// Using:
anElement.global.getNumericString(funcCallback);
// Is equivalent to doing:
const [result1, result2, result3] = anElement.global.getNumericString();
funcCallback([result1, result2, result3], anElement);
autoNumeric elements provide special functions to manipulate the form they are a part of.
Those special functions really work on the parent
<form> element, instead of the
<input> element itself.
|Method
|Description
|Call example
form
|Return a reference to the parent
<form> element,
null if it does not exist
anElement.form();
form(forcedSearch)
|Idem above, but will force a new search for the parent
<form> element, discarding any previously found one
anElement.form(true);
formNumericString
|Return a string in standard URL-encoded notation with the form input values being unformatted
anElement.formNumericString();
formFormatted
|Return a string in standard URL-encoded notation with the form input values being formatted
anElement.formFormatted();
formLocalized
|Return a string in standard URL-encoded notation with the form input values, with localized values
anElement.formLocalized();
formLocalized(forcedOutputFormat)
|Idem above, but with the possibility of overriding the
outputFormat option
anElement.formLocalized(forcedOutputFormat);
formArrayNumericString
|Return an array containing an object for each form
<input> element, with the values as numeric strings
anElement.formArrayNumericString();
formArrayFormatted
|Return an array containing an object for each form
<input> element, with the values as formatted strings
anElement.formArrayFormatted();
formArrayLocalized
|Return an array containing an object for each form
<input> element, with the values as localized numeric strings
anElement.formArrayLocalized();
formArrayLocalized(forcedOutputFormat)
|Idem above, but with the possibility of overriding the
outputFormat option
anElement.formArrayLocalized(forcedOutputFormat);
formJsonNumericString
|Return a JSON string containing an object representing the form input values. This is based on the result of the
formArrayNumericString() function.
anElement.formJsonNumericString();
formJsonFormatted
|Return a JSON string containing an object representing the form input values. This is based on the result of the
formArrayFormatted() function.
anElement.formJsonFormatted();
formJsonLocalized
|Return a JSON string containing an object representing the form input values. This is based on the result of the
formArrayLocalized() function.
anElement.formJsonLocalized();
formJsonLocalized(forcedOutputFormat)
|Idem above, but with the possibility of overriding the
outputFormat option
anElement.formJsonLocalized(forcedOutputFormat);
formUnformat
|Unformat all the autoNumeric-managed elements that are a child to the parent element of this
anElement input, to numeric strings
anElement.formUnformat();
formUnformatLocalized
|Unformat all the autoNumeric-managed elements that are a child to the parent element of this
anElement input, to localized strings
anElement.formUnformatLocalized();
formReformat
|Reformat all the autoNumeric-managed elements that are a child to the parent element of this
anElement input
anElement.formReformat();
The following functions can either take a callback, or not. If they don't, the default
form.submit() function will be called.
|Method
|Description
|Call example
formSubmitNumericString(callback)
|Run the
callback(value) with
value being equal to the result of
formNumericString()
anElement.formSubmitNumericString(callback);
formSubmitFormatted(callback)
|Run the
callback(value) with
value being equal to the result of
formFormatted()
anElement.formSubmitFormatted(callback);
formSubmitLocalized(callback)
|Run the
callback(value) with
value being equal to the result of
formLocalized()
anElement.formSubmitLocalized(callback);
formSubmitLocalized(forcedOutputFormat, callback)
|Idem above, but with the possibility of overriding the
outputFormat option
anElement.formSubmitLocalized(forcedOutputFormat, callback);
For the following methods, the callback is mandatory:
|Method
|Description
|Call example
formSubmitArrayNumericString(callback)
|Run the
callback(value) with
value being equal to the result of
formArrayNumericString()
anElement.formSubmitArrayNumericString(callback);
formSubmitArrayFormatted(callback)
|Run the
callback(value) with
value being equal to the result of
formArrayFormatted()
anElement.formSubmitArrayFormatted(callback);
formSubmitArrayLocalized(callback, forcedOutputFormat)
|Idem above, but with the possibility of overriding the
outputFormat option
anElement.formSubmitArrayLocalized(callback, forcedOutputFormat);
formSubmitJsonNumericString(callback)
|Run the
callback(value) with
value being equal to the result of
formJsonNumericString()
anElement.formSubmitJsonNumericString(callback);
formSubmitJsonFormatted(callback)
|Run the
callback(value) with
value being equal to the result of
formJsonFormatted()
anElement.formSubmitJsonFormatted(callback);
formSubmitJsonLocalized(callback, forcedOutputFormat)
|Idem above, but with the possibility of overriding the
outputFormat option
anElement.formSubmitJsonLocalized(callback, forcedOutputFormat);
Most of those instantiated functions can be chained which allow to be less verbose and more concise.
// On one element
anElement.french()
.set(42)
.update({ options })
.formSubmitJsonNumericString(callback)
.clear();
// On multiple elements
anElement.global.set(72)
.global.clear()
.set(25)
.global.getNumericString();
Without having to initialize any AutoNumeric object, you can directly use the static
AutoNumeric class functions.
Note: Some of those functions can be used in Web Workers.
|Method
|Description
|Call example
areSettingsValid
|Return
true in the settings are valid
AutoNumeric.areSettingsValid({ options })
format
|Format the given number with the given options. This returns the formatted value as a string.
AutoNumeric.format(12345.21, { options });
format
|Idem above, but using a numeric string as the first parameter
AutoNumeric.format('12345.21', { options });
format
|Idem above, but you can pass as many option objects you want to this function, the latter overwriting the previous ones. This allows to correctly format currencies that have a predefined option as its base, but has been slightly modified.
AutoNumeric.format('12345.21', { options1 }, { options2 });
format
|Idem above, using multiple option objects in one array. This way allows for using a pre-defined option name.
AutoNumeric.format('12345.21', [{ options1 }, 'euroPos', { options2 }]);
format
|Format the
domElement
value (or
textContent) with the given options and returns the formatted value as a string. This does not update that element value.
AutoNumeric.format(domElement, { options });
formatAndSet
|Format the
domElement value with the given options and returns the formatted value as a string. This function does update that element value with the newly formatted value in the process.
AutoNumeric.formatAndSet(domElement, { options });
getAutoNumericElement
|Return the AutoNumeric object that manages the given DOM element
AutoNumeric.getAutoNumericElement(domElement)
AutoNumeric.getAutoNumericElement('#theInput')
getDefaultConfig
|Return the default autoNumeric settings
AutoNumeric.getDefaultConfig()
getFormatted
|Return the formatted string from the given DOM element or query selector.
This can accept a callback that is passed the result of
getFormatted and a reference to the AutoNumeric object.
AutoNumeric.getFormatted(domElement, callback);
AutoNumeric.getFormatted('#theInput')
getLocalized
|Return the localized unformatted number as a string from the given DOM element or query selector.
This can accept a callback that is passed the result of
getLocalized and a reference to the AutoNumeric object.
AutoNumeric.getLocalized(domElement, forcedOutputFormat, callback);
AutoNumeric.getLocalized('#theInput')
getNumber
|Return the unformatted number as a number from the given DOM element or query selector (The same warnings got the non-static
getNumber method applies here too).
This can accept a callback that is passed the result of
getNumber and a reference to the AutoNumeric object.
AutoNumeric.getNumber(domElement, callback);
AutoNumeric.getNumber('#theInput')
getNumericString
|Return the unformatted number as a string from the given DOM element or query selector.
This can accept a callback that is passed the result of
getNumericString and a reference to the AutoNumeric object.
AutoNumeric.getNumericString(domElement, callback)
AutoNumeric.getNumericString('#theInput')
getPredefinedOptions
|Return all the predefined options in one object
AutoNumeric.getPredefinedOptions()
getPredefinedOptions
|Return a specific pre-defined language option object
AutoNumeric.getPredefinedOptions().French
isManagedByAutoNumeric
|Return
true if the given DOM element (or selector string) has an AutoNumeric object that manages it.
AutoNumeric.isManagedByAutoNumeric(domElement);
AutoNumeric.isManagedByAutoNumeric('#theInput');
localize
|Unformat and localize the given formatted string with the given options. This returns a string.
AutoNumeric.localize('1.234,56 €', { options });
localize
|Idem as above, but return the localized DOM element value. This does not update that element value.
AutoNumeric.localize(domElement, { options });
localizeAndSet
|Unformat and localize the
domElement value with the given options and returns the localized value as a string. This function does update that element value with the newly localized value in the process.
AutoNumeric.localizeAndSet(domElement, { options });
mergeOptions
|Accepts an array of option objects and / or pre-defined option names, and return a single option object where the latter element overwrite the settings from the previous ones
AutoNumeric.mergeOptions(['euro', { currencySymbol: '#' }]);
reformatAndSet
|Recursively format all the autoNumeric-managed elements that are a child to the
referenceToTheDomElement element given as a parameter (this is usually the parent
<form> element), with the settings of each AutoNumeric elements.
AutoNumeric.reformatAndSet(referenceToTheDomElement);
set
|Set the given value on the AutoNumeric object that manages the given DOM element, if any. Returns
null if no AutoNumeric object is found, otherwise returns the AutoNumeric object.
AutoNumeric.set(domElement, 42)
AutoNumeric.set('#theInput', 42)
test
|Test if the given DOM element (or selector string) is already managed by AutoNumeric (if it is initialized)
AutoNumeric.test(domElement);
AutoNumeric.test('#theInput');
unformat
|Unformat the given formatted string with the given options. This returns a numeric string.
AutoNumeric.unformat('1.234,56 €', { options });
unformat
|Idem above, but you can pass as many option objects you want to this function, the latter overwriting the previous ones. This allows to correctly unformat currencies that have a predefined option as its base, but has been slightly modified.
AutoNumeric.unformat('241800,02 €', AutoNumeric.getPredefinedOptions().French, { digitGroupSeparator: AutoNumeric.options.digitGroupSeparator.noSeparator });
unformat
|Idem above, using multiple option objects in one array. This way allows for using a pre-defined option name.
AutoNumeric.unformat('1.234,56 €', [{ options1 }, 'euroPos', { options2 }]);
unformat
|Unformat the
domElement value with the given options and returns the unformatted numeric string. This does not update that element value.
AutoNumeric.unformat(domElement, { options });
unformatAndSet
|Unformat the
domElement value with the given options and returns the unformatted value as a numeric string. This function does update that element value with the newly unformatted value in the process.
AutoNumeric.unformatAndSet(domElement, { options });
unformatAndSet
|Recursively unformat all the autoNumeric-managed elements that are a child to the
referenceToTheDomElement element given as a parameter (this is usually the parent
<form> element)
AutoNumeric.unformatAndSet(referenceToTheDomElement);
validate
|Check if the given option object is valid, and that each option is valid as well. This throws an error if it's not.
AutoNumeric.validate({ options })
version
|Return the current AutoNumeric version number (for debugging purpose)
AutoNumeric.version();
AutoNumeric provides a quick way to enter and evaluate simple math expressions directly into the element.
Sometimes, you need to quickly calculate the product or the sum of two or more numbers, before entering the result in the AutoNumeric element.
For instance, you might ask yourself "How many months are there in 14 years and 5 months ?", then you'd need to either make a mental calculation, or resort to using a calculator. To speed things up and provide a lean user experience, AutoNumeric provides a formula mode which allows you to enter and evaluate simple math expressions very quickly.
Using our previous example, you would just need to activate the formula mode by entering the equal sign (
=) key, then type
=14*12 + 5, and finally validate that expression by using the
Enter key, or by blurring the field.
Note: if the math expression is invalid, the previous
rawValue is set back
By default, this behavior is disabled. If you want to enable the math expression parsing, you need to set the
formulaMode option to
true:
new AutoNumeric(domElement, { formulaMode: true });
If you want to cancel the math expression edition and exit the formula mode, hit the
Escape key.
Simple math expressions are allowed, which means you can use any numeric characters, the decimal point
., as well as the following operators
+,
-,
*,
/,
( and
).
Note: parentheses and operators precedence are respected as expected
This allows for evaluating the following math expressions examples:
8 * -12.46
22* (10 - 2)/1.5- -0.5
(4+1) * 2 - (104587.23 * 8 - (-7))
On user validation, if the math expression syntax is invalid, the previous valid
rawValue is set back, and the
autoNumeric:invalidFormula event is sent.
When a valid math expression is accepted, then its result is
set(), and the
autoNumeric:validFormula event is sent.
AutoNumeric elements are transparent to the native
input and
change events, which means those are correctly sent when using an
<input> element managed by AutoNumeric.
In addition to the native events, custom events sent by AutoNumeric elements allows you to hook into the formatting lifecycle, as you see fit:
'autoNumeric:correctedValue' when an invalid value is corrected
'autoNumeric:initialized' when the AutoNumeric element is initialized
'autoNumeric:invalidFormula' when the user tries to validate an invalid math expression
'autoNumeric:invalidValue' when an invalid value is entered (ie. when the raw value is out of the min/max range)
'autoNumeric:rawValueModified' when the
rawValue is modified
'autoNumeric:formatted' when all the formatting is done and the formatted string is modified
'autoNumeric:minExceeded' if the
minimumValue is not respected
'autoNumeric:maxExceeded' if the
maximumValue is not respected
'autoNumeric:validFormula' when the user validate a valid math expression
Note: You can also set if the events triggered by the AutoNumeric elements, custom or native, should bubble up (option
eventBubbles) or be cancelable (option
eventIsCancelable).
Whenever an AutoNumeric element is initialized, the custom
'autoNumeric:initialized' event is sent.
When using
AutoNumeric.multiple() to initialize numerous elements at once, as many
'autoNumeric:initialized' events are sent as there are initialized elements.
Finally, the
'change' event is sent on
blur if the value has been changed since the
focus one.
Note: the
AutoNumeric.format() static function does trigger an
'autoNumeric:formatted' event if the value that the user is trying to format is outside the
minimumValue and
maximumValue range, with the
detail attribute containing the range error message.
The
'autoNumeric:formatted' event has a payload that contains the following
detail attribute:
// This is an example of `CustomEvent` object sent by AutoNumeric when its value is formatted:
const theCustomEvent = {
detail : {
oldValue : "78,00 €", // The previous formatted value
newValue : "788,00 €", // The new formatted value
oldRawValue: 78, // The previous raw value
newRawValue: 788, // The new raw value
isPristine : false, // Is the element value still pristine? In other words, has its value changed since its initialization?
error : null, // The error message as a string, `null` if no errors.
aNElement : theAutoNumericObject, // The AutoNumeric object emitting this event
},
// ...and the usual `bubbles` and `cancelable` attributes
}
// When caught, you can access the event attributes like so:
function onFormattedEvent(event) {
if (!event.detail.isPristine) {
console.log(`The element value has been changed from ${event.detail.oldValue} to ${event.detail.newValue}.`);
}
}
The
'autoNumeric:rawValueModified' event has a payload that contains the following
detail attribute:
// This is an example of `CustomEvent` object sent by AutoNumeric when the `rawValue` is modified:
const theCustomEvent = {
detail : {
oldRawValue: 78, // The previous raw value
newRawValue: 788, // The new raw value
isPristine : false, // Is the `rawValue` still pristine? In other words, did it changed since the object initialization?
error : null, // The error message as a string, `null` if no errors.
aNElement : theAutoNumericObject, // The AutoNumeric object emitting this event
},
// ...
}
The
'autoNumeric:initialized' event has a payload that contains the following
detail attribute:
// This is an example of `CustomEvent` object sent by AutoNumeric when the object is first initialized:
const theCustomEvent = {
detail : {
newValue : "788,00 €", // The new formatted value
newRawValue: 788, // The new raw value
error : null, // The error message as a string, `null` if no errors.
aNElement : theAutoNumericObject, // The AutoNumeric object emitting this event
},
// ...
}
The
'autoNumeric:invalidFormula' event has a payload that contains the following
detail attribute:
// This is an example of `CustomEvent` object sent by AutoNumeric when the math expression is invalid:
const theCustomEvent = {
detail : {
formula : '22+35 - (44', // The invalid formula
aNElement: theAutoNumericObject, // The AutoNumeric object emitting this event
},
// ...
}
The
'autoNumeric:validFormula' event has a payload that contains the following
detail attribute:
// This is an example of `CustomEvent` object sent by AutoNumeric when the math expression is valid:
const theCustomEvent = {
detail : {
formula : '22+35 - (44)', // The valid formula
result : 13, // The math expression result
aNElement: theAutoNumericObject, // The AutoNumeric object emitting this event
},
// ...
}
This can then be used within another script.
For instance, you could listen to that event in a Vue.js component template like so:
<vue-autonumeric
v-on:autoNumeric:formatted.native="funcCall1"
v-on:autoNumeric:rawValueModified.native="funcCall2"
v-on:autoNumeric:initialized.native="funcCall3"
/>
(Check out the official vue-autonumeric component for more info)
Following are listed how AutoNumeric react to different types of key inputs.
By default a 'normal' printable character input (ie.
'2' or
',') will result in those events, in that specific order:
'keydown'
'autoNumeric:minExceeded' or
'autoNumeric:maxExceeded' if there was a range problem
'keypress' (this is deprecated and will be removed soon)
'input'
'keyup'
'autoNumeric:formatted' when all the formatting is done
'autoNumeric:rawValueModified' when the
rawValue is modified
Note: Please check below how is structured the payload attached to the
event variable. The event detail provides easy access to the old and new value.
When inputting a modifier key (ie.
Control), we get:
'keydown'
'keyup'
'autoNumeric:formatted'
'autoNumeric:rawValueModified'
If
Delete or
backspace is entered, the following events are sent:
'keydown'
'input'
'keyup'
'autoNumeric:formatted'
'autoNumeric:rawValueModified'
If
Enter is entered and the value has not changed, the following events are sent:
'keydown'
'keypress'
'keyup'
'autoNumeric:formatted'
'autoNumeric:rawValueModified'
If
Enter is entered and the value has been changed, the following events are sent:
'keydown'
'keypress'
'change'
'keyup'
'autoNumeric:formatted'
'autoNumeric:rawValueModified'
When a
paste is done with the mouse, the following events are sent:
'input'
'keydown'
'input'
'keyup'
'keyup'
'autoNumeric:formatted'
'autoNumeric:rawValueModified'
And when a
paste is done with the keyboard shortcut (ie
ctrl+v), the following events are sent:
'keydown'
'keydown'
'input'
'keyup'
'keyup'
'autoNumeric:formatted'
'autoNumeric:rawValueModified'
In a nutshell :
git clone -b next https://github.com/autoNumeric/autoNumeric.git && cd autoNumeric && yarn install
yarn lint && yarn build && yarn test
yarn lintfix
Again, be sure to check the CONTRIBUTING guidelines for more details.
Also, feel free to follow our RSS feeds on master and next to keep up with the latest commits.
