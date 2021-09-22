This package contains a distribution of the most commonly used RDF ontologies (schema/vocab, whatever you call it) including their default prefixes, together with a set of utility functions to work with prefixes.
It is extending RDFa Core Initial Context and contains what we consider commonly used prefixes. Some popular prefixes do not resolve to dereferencable RDF and are thus skipped.
The package is built for use in Node.js projects. We ship N-Quads files of the vocabularies so it could be useful for other programming languages as well as you do not have to take care of downloading the ontologies yourself.
$ npm install @zazuko/rdf-vocabularies
(Read below and take a look at some examples.)
All vocabularies published by this package are also exported as JS modules so that then can be imported synchronously (no parsing required) and without additional dependencies when in web app setting (see the
raw-loader instructions below).
Modules
@rdf-vocabularies/datasets exports factories which returns an array of quads
Quad and take RDF/JS
DataFactory as parameter.
const $rdf = require('rdf-ext')
const { schema } = require('@zazuko/rdf-vocabularies/datasets')
const dataset = $rdf.dataset(schema($rdf))
In a bundled web project it is also possible to directly import a single dataset like
import schema from '@zazuko/rdf-vocabularies/datasets/schema'. At the time of writing this is not supported by newer versions of node (12-14) but has already been fixed and scheduled for release.
See
_index.nq.
vocabularies()
The function (
require('@zazuko/rdf-vocabularies').vocabularies(options)) accepts an optional
options object:
options.only: Array?, default:
undefined, a subset of all available prefixes, will only load these.
options.factory: RDF/JS DatasetFactory, default:
rdf-ext, a dataset
factory abiding by the RDF/JS Dataset Specification, used to create the
returned datasets.
options.stream: Boolean, default:
false, whether to return a RDF/JS quad stream instead of regular objects/datasets.
In browser environment this will cause a request for each individual dataset. It is thus recommended to always only load the needed ontologies to reduce the unnecessary traffic and save bandwidth.
const { vocabularies } = require('@zazuko/rdf-vocabularies')
vocabularies()
.then((datasets) => {
/* `datasets` is:
{
"csvw": Dataset,
"sd": Dataset,
"ldp": Dataset,
"schema": Dataset,
"owl": Dataset,
"void": Dataset,
"sioc": Dataset,
"foaf": Dataset,
"time": Dataset,
"dcat": Dataset,
"oa": Dataset,
"gr": Dataset,
"rdf": Dataset,
"cc": Dataset,
"ssn": Dataset,
"rr": Dataset,
"rdfa": Dataset,
"org": Dataset,
"sosa": Dataset,
"dc11": Dataset,
"skos": Dataset,
"dqv": Dataset,
"prov": Dataset,
"og": Dataset,
"qb": Dataset,
"rdfs": Dataset,
"dc": Dataset,
"ma": Dataset,
"vcard": Dataset,
"grddl": Dataset,
"dcterms": Dataset,
"skosxl": Dataset,
"wgs": Dataset,
"dbo": Dataset,
"dbpedia": Dataset,
"dbpprop": Dataset,
"rss": Dataset,
"cnt": Dataset,
"vs": Dataset,
"hydra": Dataset,
"gn": Dataset,
"gtfs": Dataset,
"geo": Dataset,
"geof": Dataset,
"geor": Dataset
}
*/
})
const { vocabularies } = require('@zazuko/rdf-vocabularies')
vocabularies({ only: ['rdfs', 'owl', 'skos'] })
.then((datasets) => {
/* `datasets` is:
{
"owl": Dataset,
"skos": Dataset,
"rdfs": Dataset
}
*/
})
const { vocabularies } = require('@zazuko/rdf-vocabularies')
const stream = await vocabularies({ stream: true, only: ['rdfs', 'owl', 'skos'] })
vocabularies function in browser
The preferred usage in browser projects is to avoid importing from
@zazuko/rdf-vocabularies because that will require additional bundling of dynamic n-quads modules.
Instead, import from the partial modules:
import { expand } from '@zazuko/rdf-vocabularies/expand'
import { prefixes } from '@zazuko/rdf-vocabularies/prefixes'
import { shrink } from '@zazuko/rdf-vocabularies/shrink'
The module
@zazuko/rdf-vocabularies/expandWithCheck requires
rdf-ext and parses datasets. See the instructions below for examples how to configure the application.
The package's main module can also be used in browser albeit it needs a bundler such as webpack and additional steps to configure it:
The package can be used in browser albeit it needs a bundler such as webpack and additional steps to configure it:
Enable dynamic imports. In webpack it is done with @babel/plugin-syntax-dynamic-import
Extend the bundler setup to have it load the contents of vocabulary files (all n-triples). In
In webpack it can be done with
raw-loader:
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.nq$/,
use: ['raw-loader']
}
]
}
Be careful with prefetching chunks. Some applications may generate prefetch links for dynamically loaded chunks. Some of the ontology files are quite large and their number will grow over time. Hence, it may be desired to exclude certain chunks from the being eagerly loaded. Check the wiki for examples.
expanding means:
'xsd:dateTime' → 'http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema#dateTime'.
It is the opposite of
shrinking:
expand(shrink('http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema#dateTime')) === 'http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema#dateTime'
There are two ways of expanding a prefix:
vocabularies.expand(prefixedTerm: String): String synchronous
Expand without checks. It is similar to prefix.cc in the sense that prefix.cc would expand
schema:ImNotInSchemaDotOrg to
http://schema.org/ImNotInSchemaDotOrg.
vocabularies.expand(prefixedTerm: String, types: Array<String|NamedNode>): Promise<String> asynchronous
Expand with type checks.
types is an array of strings or NamedNodes. See this example:
const { expand } = require('@zazuko/rdf-vocabularies')
const Class = expand('rdfs:Class')
const Property = expand('rdf:Property')
// Will return <schema:person> expanded to `http://schema.org/Person`
// iff the dataset contains either:
// <schema:Person> <rdf:type> <rdfs:Class>
// or
// <schema:Person> <rdf:type> <rdf:Property>
await expand('schema:Person', [Class, Property])
shrinking means:
'http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema#dateTime' → 'xsd:dateTime'.
It is the opposite of
expanding:
shrink(expand('xsd:dateTime')) === 'xsd:dateTime'
vocabularies.shrink(iri: String): String
Note: returns empty string when there is no corresponding prefix. Always check the output
when using
shrink with user-provided strings.
const assert = require('assert')
const { shrink } = require('@zazuko/rdf-vocabularies')
assert(shrink('http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema#dateTime') === 'xsd:dateTime')
assert(shrink('http://example.com#nothing') === '')
const iri = 'http://example.com#nothing'
const stringToDisplay = shrink(iri) || iri
console.log(stringToDisplay) // 'http://example.com#nothing'
vocabularies.prefixes
Getting an object with prefixes and their base URI:
(Returns this object.)
const { prefixes } = require('@zazuko/rdf-vocabularies')
console.log(prefixes)
/*
{
v: 'http://rdf.data-vocabulary.org/#',
csvw: 'http://www.w3.org/ns/csvw#',
sd: 'http://www.w3.org/ns/sparql-service-description#',
…
}
*/
Accessing the N-Quads files:
const path = require('path')
console.log(path.resolve(require.resolve('@zazuko/rdf-vocabularies'), '..', 'ontologies', 'skos.nq'))
The package also includes a simple command line interface which forwards the vocabulary datasets to standard output. It can be used in two ways.
By prefix:
rdf-vocab prefix foaf
By namespace URI:
rdf-vocab prefix http://schema.org/
This package is vendoring ontologies. These will be updated periodically.
This package is versioned using the date at which the data was pulled, e.g.
@zazuko/rdf-vocabularies@2019.04.30.
Updating the vendored ontologies is achieved using
npm run fetch in this package.
New prefixes can be added by opening a pull request on Github. For new requests, first check if the creator/owner of the namespace defined a prefix. If not check prefix.cc. In case prefix.cc is ambiguous a discussion should be raised before the pull-requests gets integrated. Last thing to check are the predefined namespaces in the DBpedia SPARQL endpoint or other popular RDF resources like LOV. If you find one please refer to it in the pull request.
src/prefixes.ts
overrides.ts, similar to the others
file option, a
file: scheme IRI can be used, with path relative to the repository root
npm run fetch -- <prefix> with the prefix passed as parameter.
It is also possible to add prefix within a project so that it can be used with the functions
expand and
shrink.
import { prefixes, expand, shrink } from '@zazuko/rdf-vocabularies'
prefixes['foo'] = 'http://example.com/'
// 'http://example.com/bar'
const foobar = expand('foo:bar')
// 'foo:bar'
const prefixed = shrink(foobar)